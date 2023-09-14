Finding the best screen protector is no easy task, though. Considering that it's one of the best smartwatches out there, the market for Apple Watch accessories is saturated. To save you the hassle, we've already sniffed out the best Apple Watch Series 9 screen protectors you can buy right now, each one evaluated for its compatibility, durability, and clarity. Our picks will help you safeguard your Apple Watch Series 9's screen without compromising its look or feel. And once you're done here, check out our roundup of the best Apple Watch Series 9 cases .

Apple's iconic smartwatch continues to dominate the wearables market. That's unlikely to change with the release of the new Apple Watch Series 9 . Another thing that hasn't changed is the need to protect your pricey tech against bumps and scratches while maintaining its sleek aesthetic, and grabbing one of the best screen protectors for the Apple Watch Series 9 is a sure way to keep your device's display looking shiny and new for years to come.

If you wear your Apple Watch all the time, and you probably do, then there's also moisture to worry about. The Goton waterproof Apple Watch screen protector takes care of that. It's not made for swimming (you need a fully sealed case for that), but its wrap-around design and hydrophobic coating protect your Series 9 from splashes and fogging up.

Aesthetics are an important consideration when choosing an Apple Watch case. The Misxi screen protectors offer some nice metallic color choices that let you protect your Series 9 display and case without compromising its style.

The Cuteey tempered glass screen protector does more than guard your Apple Watch Series 9 display. It also protects your privacy thanks to its tinted glass that's viewable only when seen from the front. That means no shoulder surfers or other pests can peep your watch when you're in public. It's still plenty tough, too, with a 9H hardness rating case coverage.

No more worrying about misalignment or air bubbles. Made from sturdy film, this three-pack of YMHML Apple Watch screen protectors includes a convenient installation frame that takes care of the hard part for you. Just line it up, press it on, and enjoy edge-to-edge screen coverage for your Series 9.

The SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Apple Watch case and screen protector is one of our long-standing favorites. It combines a super-rugged case and screen protector with a tough rubber wristband, giving you everything you need to take your Apple Watch Series 9 into the great outdoors. It's also offered in some pretty cool colorways.

Looking for some extra protection? Along with a tempered glass screen guard, the Spigen Tough Armor also features a tough bumper case for all-around protection for your Apple Watch Series 9. It's admittedly less sleek than our other picks, but it's a great fit for athletes and outdoor adventurers.

Nervous about using tempered glass? The IQ Shield screen protector is made of flexible and form-fitting TPU film that protects your Apple Watch Series 9 display from bumps and scratches while appearing nearly invisible. On top of that, its multi-layered design protects against yellowing and adheres to your Apple Watch screen without leaving bubbles.

If you're looking for no-nonsense protection for your Apple Watch, the JETech screen protector case has it. It's compatible with both 41mm and 45mm Apple Watches (meaning it will fit your Series 9 just fine) and combines a tempered glass screen protector with a rugged case cover for additional security. Plus, you get two of them.

How we chose the best screen protectors for the Apple Watch Series 9

When choosing the best screen protectors for the Apple Watch Series 9, we focused on three key criteria: durability, compatibility, and visual clarity. Compatibility was paramount, as a good protector should seamlessly fit the Series 9's curved edges while maintaining touch sensitivity and preserving the device's slim profile. As the Series 9 has the same dimensions and screen size as the Series 8, there's no shortage of compatible options here. For durability, we looked for screen protectors capable of withstanding everything from bumps and scratches to drops and falls. Optical clarity was equally vital, as we understand that no one wants to sacrifice display quality to protect the screen.

The JETech screen protector case took our top spot for its precision fit, great durability, screen clarity, and value. It blends seamlessly with the Series 9, providing a clear layer of protection while maintaining the clean aesthetic of the Apple Watch. The Spigen Tough Armor also earned its spot with an added layer of protection that ensures your Series 9 remains safe in just about any environment. For those wary of using tempered glass, the IQShield screen protector impressed us with its flexible and easy-to-install TPU film that allows the Series 9's face to shine through without distortion.

As tech enthusiasts, we understand the excitement of unboxing a new gadget, and we know the importance of keeping it looking nice. We also understand that your Apple Watch is more than just another gadget – it's an extension of your digital life. A good screen protector ensures your Apple Watch Series 9 stays just as nice as it was the day you unboxed it.