While the Apple Watch Ultra 2 still features the clean, rugged design we saw with the original Apple Watch Ultra, you can make the watch your own by customizing the band. It's also worth picking up an extra band if you plan on utilizing your smartwatch's sports or outdoor features, as the default band isn't designed to offer the same protection against shock, dust, and water that many athletic bands on the market offer. Regardless of your reason, these are the best Apple Watch Ultra 2 bands on the market right now. Best of all, it has the same dimensions as last year's model, so all the best Apple Watch Ultra bands will fit.

While more and more smartwatches hit the market, Apple still maintains its spot at the top of the industry thanks to the Apple Watch Series. One of its latest additions, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 , refreshes the beloved Apple Watch Ultra, bringing a brighter display, expanded features for outdoor activities, including better water resistance for swimming, and adding an updated altitude range sensor.

If you prefer the timeless look of a steel band but don't want to spend the $300 that the Nomad Titanium band costs, consider this Tasikar Stainless Steel Band instead. It provides you with the classy metal watch band look, but costs under $20.

If you prefer a stylish vintage look, consider the Uupwpokt Leather Band. This leather band is constructed from genuine leather and features a stainless steel buckle design to give you a secure fit. It's a simple band that offers a classic style at minimum cost.

Designed specifically for swimmers, surfers, and other aquatic enthusiasts, the Apple Watch Ocean Band features a tubular stretchable rubber band that's fully waterproofed and can fit over a wetsuit comfortably. It features a unique adjustable clasping mechanism that allows you to get the perfect fit, securing your watch in even the roughest waters.

The Ultimal Adjustable gives your Apple Watch Ultra 2 a sports style strap that is durable and long-lasting. The band is comfortable for all-day wear and is designed with soft TPE material that allows the band to stretch and fit snuggly without irritating the skin of your wrist.

Nomad's Rugged Band is an ideal band for anyone using the Apple Watch Ultra 2 to track their outdoor adventures. The band's construction is comfortable, breathable, and water-resistant, so it's an ideal companion for hikes and climbs.

The Spigen Lite Fit is one of the best value aftermarket alternatives to expensive Apple Watch bands. It's constructed from water-resistant nylon fabric and features a metal buckle that gives you a confident fit. It's one of the least expensive options on the market, and it's the best pick for someone who wants an inexpensive band without sacrificing quality.

If you are looking for a timeless, premium look for your Apple Watch Ultra 2, you can't go wrong with the Nomad Titanium Apple Watch band. It features a magnetic clasp, is constructed from high-grade titanium, and has an elegant diamond-like coating to help prevent scratches on the band.

The Apple Trail Loop Watch Band is a no-frills nylon weave watchband for the Apple Watch Ultra 2. It conforms to Apple's carbon-neutral plans, so it's constructed from recycled nylon, polyester, and spandex. It's lightweight, comfortable, and great for anybody who wants to use their watch on a hike.

These are the best Apple Watch Ultra 2 bands

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 carries on the legacy of the Apple Watch Ultra being one of the best smartwatches on the market. Just like its previous iteration, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 uses the same 49mm sized band, so bands that were designed for the first Apple Watch Ultra will still work on the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

There's a huge aftermarket for Apple Watch Ultra bands, and we've tried to curate some of the best options for a wide range of budgets and uses. Ranging from elegant to sporty, there's a bit of something for everyone on this list.

If you're looking for the best of the best, you can't go wrong with Apple's own, like the Apple Trail Loop Band. If you're looking for a premium band to give your Apple Watch Ultra 2 a timeless look, we recommend the Nomad Titanium band. Its coated titanium build is durable and won't scratch easily, and it offers a classic look that adds elegance to the sleek design of the Apple Watch Ultra 2. For those on a stricter budget, check out the Spigen Lite Fit Ultra Watch band. It's durable, comfortable, and is one of the cheapest options on the market.

Whether you are sticking to your Apple Watch Ultra or you just upgraded to an Apple Watch Ultra 2, it's worth getting an extra band and other accessories to keep your Apple Watch Ultra safe. If you haven't yet, check out our article on the best cases for the Apple Watch Ultra 2.