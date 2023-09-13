Alongside the Watch Series 9, Apple also launched its new Watch Ultra 2 during its September event, bringing exciting changes like its powerful S9 SiP, UWB, and more. While the overall design remains the same, Apple did also improve its display, delivering its bright screen to date on an Apple Watch that can crank the brightness up to 3000 nits when needed. In addition to the new hardware, the Watch Ultra 2 also brings a new experience with watchOS 10 adding new features like Smart Stack, Name Drop, and even a new watch face call Modular Ultra.

In addition, Apple is also making interacting with watch much easier thanks to its new Double Tap gesture that will allow users to interact with the watch just by tapping their index and thumb together. When it comes to the size, you're getting the same dimensions as last year's model with the same size screen coming in at 49mm. As far as pricing goes, there's only model which is priced at $749. However, when choosing your Apple Watch Ultra 2, you will have the ability to spruce up its look by choosing a watch band that suits your preference. If you've been eyeing an absolute beast of a smartwatch, right now is the perfect time to buy.

With that said, while you can purchase the watch for its retail price, it's always better to find a good deal on the watch, and while things are still early in the early stages with preorders, we've managed to round up all the stores in the United States that are carrying the watch or intend to carry the watch and the deals that are being offered right now. Of course, as we get deeper into the retail cycle, pricing will change, so be sure to check back frequently to see the latest and best deals on the Apple Watch Ultra 2. If you're looking for a smaller Apple Watch, we've also rounded up some of the best Watch Series 9 preorder deals as well.

Best Buy Best Buy now has preorders available for the Apple Ultra 2. The watch is only available in one size but does come with a variety of different strap options. While the retailer isn't offering any special discounts on the watch, it is providing four months of Apple Fitness+ for free. Furthermore, you can also take advantage of financing offers when using a Best Buy credit card. See at Best Buy

Amazon Amazon now has preorders available for the Apple Ultra 2. The watch is only available in one size but does come with a variety of different strap options. While the retailer isn't offering any special discounts on the watch, it is offering financing options when using the company's credit card to make your purchase. See at Amazon

AT&T AT&T does not have a preorder page available right now for the Apple Watch Ultra 2 but does currently have an offer available for current Apple Watch models that will allow customers to save $300 off an Apple Watch when ordering two. As in the past, the carrier will offer financing that will allow you to pay off the device with monthly payments. See at AT&T

Verizon Verizon does not have a preorder page available right now, but does have a placeholder page for the Apple Watch Ultra 2. We will have to update this page as soon as it goes live. However, much like its other devices, the carrier will offer financing that will allow you to pay off the device with monthly payments. See at Verizon