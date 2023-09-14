The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is shaping up to be one of the best smartwatches in terms of both performance and physical construction. Between its new S9 SiP chip and its dust and water-resistant 49mm titanium case, this wearable is built to last. But if you plan to wear it every day for years to come, then you’ll want to protect that gorgeous always-on Retina display with one of the best screen protectors. These are the most notable options on offer.

If you prefer the textured look of matte glass over something more shiny, then consider this two-pack of Mothca tempered glass screen protectors. They have fewer glare or fingerprint issues compared to normal screen protectors. They do affect the clarity of the screen somewhat, but this downside is easily overlooked thanks to the insanely bright 3,000-nit screen on the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

This snap-on screen protector from Cuteey uses a type of tempered glass that can only be properly viewed from a direct angle in order to protect your privacy when checking notifications or monitoring biometrics. Thanks to its PC cover, the screen protector is easy to install, though it doesn’t offer the same all-around protection that a larger case would.

This Misxi Screen Protector treads the fine line between screen protector and full-on case, making it a nice compromise. It pairs a tempered glass screen protector with a slim PC case to offer all the necessary protection without the full hassle of a two-piece case. Its slim profile also allows easy access to the customizable Action button.

Although the inner components of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 are plenty secure behind the dust and water-resistant titanium frame, it never hurts to have some extra insurance against drops and scratches. The Elkson Screen Protector Bumper Case offers rugged protection for your smartwatch that doesn’t compromise the device’s Action button and various biometric sensors.

Considering that several of the best screen protectors aren’t compatible with most cases, an all-in-one package like this option from Tensea might be a good choice. Between its two-piece PC case and tempered glass screen protector, it offers full-body protection for your Apple Watch Ultra 2. It also adds some extra waterproofing to the display, which is handy since Apple notes in the fine print that this smartwatch's condition can diminish over time.

If you are simply looking for an inexpensive way to keep your Apple Watch Ultra 2’s display free of drops and scratches, this four-pack of screen protectors from YMHML is a solid option. They are made from tempered glass, just like more premium options. And unlike my top two picks, these are compatible with different case styles.

WSKEN's screen protectors are both durable and easy to apply. These tempered glass screen protectors have an aluminum frame that ensures your screen protector won’t peel around the edges over time. It also makes for an easy installation thanks to its contoured shape. They come in a two-pack and in various colors.

This two-pack of tempered glass screen protectors from Spigen will help keep your smartwatch safe from scratches and scuffs. Not only do they provide an unhindered touch response, but they also come with a handy alignment frame to install the screen protector over the display. It is designed to fit perfectly with Spigen cases, too.

Best Apple Watch Ultra 2 screen protectors: The bottom line

When it comes to finding the best Apple Watch Ultra 2 screen protector, it helps to be honest about exactly how you plan to use your smartwatch. Contrary to Apple’s marketing campaign, not everyone will take their watch on a coral reef dive or a mountain expedition. That is why I suggest something simple like the elegant and straightforward Spigen Screen Protector for the average user, especially if you already bought a great case from Spigen. Those with even simpler needs can easily get away with the YMHML Screen Protector four-pack, provided they are good at installing small screen covers without help.

For those who actually do plan to summit mountains and go diving, the Tensea Waterproof Screen Protector Case and the Elkson Screen Protector Bumper Case would be great choices, respectively. All the same, you don’t have to be a hardcore adventurer to appreciate a little extra protection from a two-in-one case. In any instance, it is still wise to at least go for a basic screen protector to reduce the risks of scratches and scuffs on your expensive smartwatch.