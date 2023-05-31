The world of wearable technology continues to grow and evolve, but one thing that hasn't changed is Apple's place at the front of the pack thanks to its wildly popular Apple Watch lineup. With the Apple Watch Ultra launch in late 2022, smartwatch enthusiasts got a high-end companion that represents the pinnacle of the company's wearable design. This cutting-edge device doesn't come cheap, so it deserves a high-quality band.
The Apple Watch Ultra sports a sleek and sophisticated design, but the band is where you can truly define your style and make the watch "yours." Of course, investing in a new band is also a good idea for functional reasons, such as for avid athletes and outdoorsy types. The market for Apple Watch bands is huge, though, and Apple offers several options. But whether you're seeking a durable and water-resistant band, a style upgrade to the band your watch came with, or something else, we've done the heavy lifting to find the best Apple Watch Ultra bands for every need and budget.
Trail Loop Band (Apple Watch Ultra)Editor's Choice
Apple's own Trail Loop is the best watch band for most Apple Watch Ultra owners thanks to its rugged yet comfortable design and versatility. Its hook-and-loop fastener offers quick and easy adjustments, and the soft double-layered fabric material sits nicely on the wrist and is water-resistant. It's great for runners, too.
-
Spigen Lite Fit Ultra Apple Watch BandBest Value
If you like the concept of the Trail Loop band but want something that's considerably cheaper, consider the Lite Fit Ultra from Spigen. It features a similar double-layered fabric design but adds a metal buckle in place of Velcro for a secure fit. It also looks quite nice and is available in four attractive colors.
-
Nomad Titanium Apple Watch BandPremium Pick
The best Apple Watch deserves the best band, and it doesn't get much better than this number from Nomad. Made of titanium, this all-metal bracelet is a lightweight alternative to steel, so it feels great on your wrist but doesn't sacrifice durability. It's pricey, but if money's no object, the Nomad titanium band is a sure way to add some class to your Apple Watch Ultra.
-
Alpine Loop Band (Apple Watch Ultra)Best for Outdoors
The Alpine Loop is a great choice for outdoor adventures. Not only is its fabric material durable, comfortable, and waterproof, but it also lacks any stitching or seams that could chafe your skin or create hot spots. The adjustment hook is also secure once it's in place, if a little finicky at times.
-
SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro (Apple Watch Ultra)Promoted Pick
In partnership with Supcase
The Apple Watch Ultra isn't a small purchase, so if you need all-around protection for your investment, consider the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro. It combines a rugged wristband with a tough case and a tempered glass screen protector to keep your Apple Watch Ultra safe from the elements.
-
Nomad Sport Apple Watch BandBest Sport Band
The standard silicone strap that comes with the Apple Watch Ultra out of the box is okay, but if you want an upgrade, the Nomad Sport band is worth considering. It's made from a tough elastomer material that's flexible and comfortable on the wrist but offers the kind of durability and water resistance you want to see in a sport strap. It's also available in an impressive array of colors.
-
Ocean Band (Apple Watch Ultra)Best for Water
The aptly named Apple Watch Ocean Band is the best strap for use in water. It sports a unique tubular elastomer strap that offers a very comfortable fit thanks to its stretchability and flexibility. The clasp design is secure on the wrist, and you can easily tie down any extra strap material. It also boasts a unique nautical aesthetic, although we'd like to see more colors offered.
-
Bandwerk Stockholm Leather Apple Watch BandBest Leather Band
Just because it's a smartwatch doesn't mean you can't add a touch of old-school style to your Apple Watch Ultra, and the Bandwerk Stockholm leather strap is just the way to do it. Crafted in Germany of thick leather, the Stockholm band is hand-brushed for a vintage finish that will age like wine the more you wear it.
-
Casetify Stainless Steel Monolink Apple Watch BandBest Steel Band
If you love the look of an all-metal watch but find the Nomad Titanium band a bit too dear, the CASETiFY Monolink Apple Watch band is a great option provided you don't mind (or perhaps prefer) the heft of steel. Its stainless steel link band has a nice clean look and is available in four colors.
-
UAG Active Watch StrapBest Nylon Band
If you like the ruggedness of nylon but want something a bit tougher-feeling than the Trail Loop or Lite Fit Ultra, the UAG Active Strap is our recommendation. It combines super-rugged nylon fabric with stainless steel hardware, reinforced stitching, and a hook-and-loop fastener that's built tough and stays on your wrist.
-
Apple Watch Milanese Loop BandBest Mesh Band
Not digging the bracelet-style metal bands? The Apple Milanese Loop is a sleek and elegant minimalist metal band made of a flexible woven stainless steel mesh that sits lightly and comfortably on the wrist. No clasps or buckles, here, either: This band features a magnetic closure that ensures a perfect fit.
-
CASETiFY Flexi Band (Apple Watch)Best Style Options
Looking to make a statement? If our other picks don't scratch your style itch, the CASETiFY Flexi Band might. It's available in dozens of different colors, prints, and patterns to suit just about any taste. On top of being stylish, the CASETiFY Flexi Band Apple Watch strap is also durable, comfortable, and water-resistant.
How we chose the best Apple Watch Ultra bands
As one of the best smartwatches on the planet, it's no surprise there's a huge aftermarket for Apple Watch Ultra bands, and it's easy to get lost when you're looking to swap out your strap for a new one. We've carefully curated a list of the dozen best choices from a broad range of designs, styles, and price brackets to help make things a little easier. From sporty and rugged to sleek and elegant, we aim to cover all the bases with picks that offer you the best style, comfort, and functionality.
We carefully chose each of the above best Apple Watch Ultra bands catering to specific lifestyles and preferences. The best Apple Watch deserves the best strap, after all. I truly feel that Apple's Trail Loop ticks the most boxes for us, offering a great blend of comfort and durability, although it could be cheaper. That said, those on a budget will find a lot to love about the very affordable Spigen Lite Fit. Is money no object? The Nomad titanium band is an excellent, lightweight option for those looking for a premium bracelet for their Apple Watch.
Whether you're already sporting Apple's high-end wearable or considering adding one to your daily loadout, it's worth exploring the many options for replacing the strap. A new strap does more than let you personalize your wearable, transforming it into a true extension of your style and individuality. It also lets you equip your tech with a band that suits your lifestyle, which is important considering that the Apple Watch Ultra is purpose-built for athletes, outdoor enthusiasts, and other adventurers. Our carefully curated selection of the best Apple Watch Ultra bands lets you jump right in without getting lost in the weeds.