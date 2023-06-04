The Apple Watch Ultra is tough, combining impressive ruggedness and water resistance with the exclusive features , slick software, and elegant design that Apple's wearables are known for. However, some extra protection never hurts, considering that this high-end smartwatch sports an MSRP of $799. With this sort of investment, spending a little more on a good case is a good idea. Below, you'll find the best Apple Watch Ultra cases to safeguard your timepiece against the elements.

The Apple Watch, now in its 8th generation, is the most popular smartwatch on the market and has earned Apple a spot among the world's largest watchmakers. The enduring popularity of these WatchOS wearables has led Apple to update the line frequently over the years, often introducing additional models alongside the flagship Apple Watches. Last year saw the release of three new Apple Watches, with the Apple Watch Ultra rolling out as a premium option for athletes, adventurers, and tech enthusiasts.

If eyeballing our other picks has led you to conclude that you don’t need a full case but a screen protector, then this tempered glass two-pack from Spigen is the one to get. It comes with a handy auto-aligning application tool that makes installation practically foolproof, meaning you can say goodbye to misalignment and air bubbles underneath the screen protector. It’s also fully compatible with the Rugged Armor line of cases.

Many bumper cases, including our top pick, lack an integrated screen protector. If that’s a no-go, the Elkson Quattro Max is a great Apple Watch Ultra case offering more comprehensive protection. It combines a military-grade shockproof case with a tempered glass screen protector. It also sports an attractive design that isn’t as bulky or rugged-looking as some of our other recommendations.

Although they offer good protection, many rugged cases tend to compromise the Apple Watch's overall look. The Spigen Thin Fit is a good alternative. Its low-profile snap-on design protects your Apple Watch Ultra without adding too much bulk. It’s not as overbuilt as some of our other picks (it lacks a screen protector, for example), but for basic everyday protection, the Spigen Thin Fit works well and looks great.

The SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro is another good choice if you want a sturdy case for your Apple Watch Ultra along with an integrated band. Its rugged shockproof case exceeds military standards for drop-testing equipment, and it features a temperated glass screen protector for 360-degree protection. You also get a spare screen protector, which is a thoughtful inclusion as this is the component that’s most likely to suffer damage.

The Apple Watch Ultra is built with adventure in mind, and if you need all-around protection with a rugged band to match, this pick from AmBand ticks all the boxes. Both its rugged shock-resistant case and strap are made from tough and waterproof TPU, and an integrated tempered glass screen protector keeps your watch display safe from scratches and scuffs. It’s also available in a nice range of colors and hardware options so you can add a touch of style to your wrist.

Most protective Apple Watch Cases are made of plastic or rubber, but if you love the look and feel of metal and want a metal case that fits the Apple Watch aesthetic, consider the MAGEASY Odyssey case. It’s crafted from lightweight yet durable aircraft-grade aluminum that features a shock-absorbing inner bumper for full protection. It even features a strap groove so you can swap bands without having to remove the case.

Want a cheap Apple Watch Ultra case? How about two? The Misxi Apple Watch Ultra cases aren’t going to win any awards, but for the price, we’re not looking this gift horse in the mouth. You get a pair of hard polycarbonate cases that feature built-in tempered glass screen protectors for complete coverage. You can get a pair in clear plastic, black plastic, or one of each.

If you’re looking for a no-frills, no-nonsense case for your Apple Watch Ultra (and one that costs less than 20 bucks), the Spigen Rugged Armor is our top choice. It offers great protection thanks to its tough and flexible TPU material that offers great shock absorption. It lacks a screen protector but raised bezels around the edges offer some display protection. If that’s a dealbreaker, check out our other picks, but if not, the Spigen Rugged Armor is the Apple Watch Ultra case we recommend for most users.

How we chose the best Apple Watch Ultra cases

Combining top-tier build quality with advanced features, seamless connectivity, and sleek design, the Apple Watch Ultra is the cream of the crop of WatchOS wearables. It doesn't come cheap, though, and even the best Apple Watch could do well with a protective case, especially considering that the Ultra is designed with active lifestyles in mind. Thankfully, there's an impressive array of protective cases that offer both style and durability.

I've combed through the sea of options so you don't have to, curating this hand-picked list of the best Apple Watch Ultra cases that provide the protective features users want at prices that won't make you wince. If you're not looking to replace the band, then the Spigen Rugged Armor case is our top choice. For less than 20 bucks, it's a rugged addition that protects your Apple Watch Ultra against bumps and falls.

If the Spigen Rugged Armor is too bulky for your tastes, however, we made sure to include some sleeker options, such as the Elkson Quattro Max and Spigen Thin Fit. These are good bump cases that don't overwhelm the aesthetic of the Apple Watch, with the Quattro Max having the added quality of a glass screen protector. Looking for a protective case that also pulls double duty as a great Apple Watch Ultra band? The two-in-one AmBand case or the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro have you (and your watch) covered.

A good case ensures your pricey Apple Watch remains shielded from scratches, impacts, and daily wear and tear. So whether you live an active lifestyle and need robust protection for your Apple Watch, or you're simply a careful owner who wants to keep your device in pristine condition, the picks above are the best Apple Watch Ultra cases on offer.