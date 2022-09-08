These are the Best Apple Watch Ultra Deals in 2022

Apple revealed the Ultra edition of its popular smartwatch during the Far Out event. The reveal was along with that of the Apple Watch Series 8 — one of the best Apple Watches currently available. For the unfamiliar, the Ultra version comes with a more solid build and exclusive watch bands. It caters to athletes who might find the regular models too fragile or lacking. It also has a larger 49mm display, making it significantly larger than other Apple Watches on sale. If you’re an average users, this device likely won’t appeal to you. It might have more advanced features, but it doesn’t look as futuristic as other models. That’s not to mention its $799 price tag and bulkier build. If this product is for you, though, we have prepared a list of the best Apple Watch Ultra deals currently available.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Apple Online Store

As you may have guessed, the Apple Watch Ultra is available for purchase on the company’s website. Through the Apple Online Store, you get to pay through 24 monthly installments — if a one-time payment doesn’t match your budget. Additionally, you get to choose between all band colors, sizes, and types. Some other retailers don’t have the full collection.

Apple Watch Ultra The Apple Watch Ultra features a larger, more solid design. It caters to athletes and extreme users through its exclusive features and specifications. View on the Apple

Best Buy

If Best Buy is your online seller of choice, then you’d be delighted to learn that the Apple Watch Ultra is available there. Though, the Trail Loop option is missing at the time of writing. If you’re fine with the Alpine Loop or Ocean Band, then you can get a unit or two from there. Eligible customers also get to pay through 12 monthly installments, if you’d rather not pay $799 in one go.

Apple Watch Ultra The Apple Watch Ultra features a larger, more solid design. It caters to athletes and extreme users through its exclusive features and specifications. View on the Best Buy

Amazon

Just like Best Buy, Amazon is also selling the Apple Watch Ultra. Though, similarly, you might not find all band options.

Apple Watch Ultra The Apple Watch Ultra features a larger, more solid design. It caters to athletes and extreme users through its exclusive features and specifications. View on the Amazon

We will update this list as we spot more Apple Watch Ultra deals. Though, if you find an offer than you like, claim it before it expires!

Which Apple Watch Ultra band option will you be going for, and why? Let us know in the comments section below.