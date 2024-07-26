Key Takeaways Start menu customization is key on Windows 11, and third-party apps like Start11 can enhance your user experience.

StartAllBack offers Windows 7 vibes on Windows 11 for those who prefer a more classic look and feel.

Flow Launcher and ExplorerPatcher provide alternative options to enhance productivity without modifying the Start menu directly.

Microsoft is always making changes to Windows, and many of them aren't all that interesting to some users. One specific example that's often pointed to is the Start menu, which has received major changes with every iteration since Windows 8.

Not everyone is a fan of what Microsoft has done with the Start menu on Windows 11, and it's only natural you might want some alternatives to make it work better for you. And thankfully, third-party developers are more than happy to provide. There are many Start menu replacements out there that are great, and we've rounded up the best ones for you right here. So let's get right into it.

1 Start11

The quintessential Start menu replacement

When it comes to Windows customization, not many companies have the pedigree of Stardock, and with Start11, it really shows. The latest version of this tool offers so many customization options for the Start menu that it's really hard to recommend anything else.

Start11 could have done what most other apps do and just focus on bringing back elements from previous iterations, and you do have those options. You can bring back the Windows 7 or Windows 10 Start menus if you prefer those looks, and there are a ton of customization options in terms of how these styles look now. But what makes it even cooler, in my opinion, is that Start11 offers some options you can't get anywhere else. My favorite is the Windows App style, which uses the general Windows 11 design but includes your entire list of apps on the side for quick access.

These styles also have other benefits, like quick access to your user folders (like Pictures and Downloads), and, most of all, the ability to create folders, groups, and pages on the main area, so you have unrivaled organization capabilities. You can even display folders from your PC directly in the Start menu for quick access to your files, it's simply fantastic.

Start11 is a paid app, but if you want to take your Start menu to the next level, you simply can't do better than this.

2 StartAllBack

A beautiful blend of classic and modern