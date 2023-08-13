Key Takeaways Consider using educational apps like Khan Academy Kids, Daniel Tigers Day and Night, and My PlayHome to enhance preschool learning and teach basic skills in a fun and engaging way.

Homeschooling parents can explore resources like ABCmouse, Adventure Academy, Reading Eggs, Math Seeds, and Markboard for comprehensive at-home learning and organizing lesson plans.

High school students can benefit from apps like Microsoft OneNote, Quizlet, Wolfram Alpha, and Grammarly to aid in note-taking, studying, problem-solving, and improving writing skills.

For students going back to school, purchasing a new laptop, such as a Mac or Chromebook, or a tablet like the iPad or one of the many Android options out there is just the start. These devices unlock new levels of productivity. You can browse the web, watch educational videos, and more. But if you're looking to use these devices in learning, either at school or at home, there are many great apps and services you might want to consider downloading and using.

Services like Khan Academy, or an app Microsoft OneNote are just two examples. From preschool to home school, and high school, we've done the digging and put together some of the best apps for students.

Preschool Learning Apps

Preschool is where the learning starts for many kids. At this age, minds are ripe for learning, and as you hand over your child their first device, you'd want to consider any of these apps and services. These are all appropriately themed to children and don't necessarily require adult supervision. Your child will be able to enjoy these apps on their own, though you can feel free to jump in and help, too. The apps and services will teach the basics and simple skills like reading, math, and even daily routines.

Khan Academy Kids

Topping the list is Kahn Academy Kids. This is an educational app themed for kids who are between two and eight years of age. The app is free to use (with no ads!) and brings lots of fun activities, for reading, writing, language, and math. There's even a focus on emotional skills. Lessons in Kahn Academy kids are developed by learning experts at Stanford University. The app has an adaptive learning path and can change based on each of the activities, books, and videos that kids read and complete. The app works on iPads, iPhones, Android tablets, and Android phones.

Download Khan Academy Kids on the App StoreDownload Khan Academy Kids on Google Play

Daniel Tigers Day and Night

Second on the list is Daniel Tigers Day and Night. While Kahn Academy is more about learning skills like math, reading, and language, Daniel Tigers Day and Night is for learning routines. This app is $3 on Android, though other Daniel Tiger apps are also available on other platforms. Your preschooler can learn several things with this app, including morning and nighttime routines for things like brushing teeth, taking showers, changing clothing, and putting on things like shoes. Your child will even learn about breakfast. This app has wight total games, plenty of sing-along songs, and even a musical timer.

Daniel Tiger's Day and Night on Google Play

My PlayHome

The last app we're suggesting for preschoolers is one that's quite popular. It costs $4, but My PlayHome has been featured in the New York Times and was dubbed as one best apps to keep children happy. The app is just like what the name suggests. It's basically a dollhouse where children can use everything and anything, like closets, TV, showers, stoves, and more. It's a large and interactive space for exploring. Essentially, this is an app that will encourage preschoolers to use their imagination and creativity skills. You'll find this app on iPhones, iPads, Android phones, and Android tablets.

My PlayHome on the App StoreMy PlayHome on Google Play

Homeschool Apps

If you're a parent who prefers homeschooling a child, under your own control, then there are plenty of online resources and apps you can consider using. Check out our suggestions below, for kids of all ages. Note that a lot of these apps will be paid, though free trials are available. Some apps are also for actual learning, and others are just for parents for organizing learning.

ABCmouse

While ABCmouse costs $13 a month, or $45 a year, this service offers plenty of value for the money for parents looking to teach kids who are aged two to eight. You can access it on the web or as a dedicated app. ABCmouse offers over 7.000 educational activities, covering various subjects that typical schools would usually go over. You get things themed towards math, since, art, and even learning reading skills. You can get a 30-day free trial, too. There are over 10,000 activities to try online, with 10 levels, and over 850 lessons. Activities tend to be progressive, and kids can learn at their own pace. In reading, you can access more than 450 books, math includes learning numbers and basic math, and science and social students covers the basics like body and health, plants, maps, and more.

ABCmouse on the webABCmouse on the App StoreABCmouse on Google Play

Adventure Academy

Adventure Academy is from the same people behind ABCmouse, but this service is for older kids, who are ages 8-13. The service offers reading, math, science, and other skills. It has over 4,000 activities for those subjects and offers progress tracking. In the Language Arts section, your child can gain skills in comprehension and writing, and spelling. In Math, a child can practice math skills like multiplication and geometry. In science, you can pick and choose which areas of science are of interest to your child. Your child even can play with friends, create their own characters, and decorate their learning places. Pricing is the same as ABCmouse, which is $13 a month, or $45 a year.

Adventure Academy on the webAdventure Academy on the App StoreAdventure Academy on Google Play

Reading Eggs and Math Seeds

Reading Eggs and Math Seeds are two tools designed for at-home learning and teaching of reading and math skills. Reading eggs is for kids aged 2-13, and features interactive and engaging stories that can assist in learning and exploring. The service can teach phonemic awareness, phonics, vocabulary, and reading comprehension, and even has a fluency scale. Reading eggs is $10 a month, and $70 a year. As for Math Seeds, it's similar to Reading Eggs, in that it offers interactive mathematics lessons and games. Things like numbers, shapes, measurement, telling time, money, are all covered. Pricing here is the same as Reading Eggs. Apps are available, or you can use the service on the web.

Reading Eggs on the webReading Eggs on the App StoreReading Eggs on Google PlayMath Seeds on the webMath Seeds on the App StoreMath Seeds on Google Play

Markboard and Planboard

Markboard is an app that's available on the web, iOS, and Android, and it is made by Chalk, which is a company that's well-known in the education space (now part . As a parent, you can use Markboard to track lesson plans and add photos, videos, and audio recordings or notes to a student's portfolio. It makes managing at-home learning a lot easier. The app is free to use and is similar to Planboard, which is another lesson-planning tool that ensures your at-home learning lines up with the standard set by the state you live in.

Markboard on the App StoreMarkboard on Google PlayPlanboard on the App StorePlanboard on Google Play

Duolingo

Sometimes the home school curriculum might involve learning more languages, so that's where Duolingo comes into play. This app is not only for kids but also for older children. Thanks to Duolingo, you can get lessons in Spanish, English, German, French, and other languages. Duolingo is free, and very effective. You can pick and choose languages as you go, and pick the intensity of activities and lessons.

Duolingo on the webDuolingo on the App StoreDuolingo on Google Play

Photomath

Having trouble teaching or learning math at home? That's why Photomath is for. This is a free app on iOS and Android, and it's designed to help you come to a solution for those tricky math problems. Point your camera at the math problem, and get a solution! A premium option is available, which is more in-depth and AI-powered animated tutorials, and some more contextual information about solutions. The app is popular, with over 300 million downloads, so why not try to give it a spin, too?

Photomath on the App StorePhotomath on Google Play

Apps for High School Students

Our guide now closes with apps that will be more useful for older teenagers. There are apps for High School students, who are more sophisticated and use the latest devices. We'll be looking at apps that can assist in studying, citations, taking notes, and more.

Microsoft OneNote

Topping the list is Microsoft OneNote. This is a free-to-use note-taking app that's available across Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and the web. With it, you can sync and save the notes that you take down across your devices. You also can create lists, insert photos and even draw and ink in your notebooks, just like you would in a real one. The app offers plenty of cool pens, highlighters, and more.

OneNote on the App Store (iPhone and iPad)OneNote on Google PlayOneNote on the Mac App StoreOneNote on the Microsoft Store

Quizlet

Next up is Quizlet. This is an app that's available on iPhones, iPads, Android phones, and Android tablets. It's a paid app that's $37 a year, or $8 per month, but it's something that's really worth the money. With Quizlet, you can enhance the way you learn and study since you can create digital flashcards from your notes. You can also create study sets, and access study sets created by other students, to help you learn and remember things.

Quizlet on the webQuizlet on the App StoreQuizlet on Google Play

Wolfram Alpha

Are you stuck on a complicated math problem, or stuck in your research when looking for something for a project? Well, though you might be tempted to go to ChatGPT, we suggest using Wolfram Alpha comes in. This is an educational app and engine that can give you the answers you need, either as an app or online. Wolfram Alpha has a large database, and knowledge base, and is great at problem-solving.

WolframAlpha on the webWolframAlpha on the App StoreWolframAlpha on Google Play

Grammarly & Grammarly Plagiarism Checker (Premium)

Grammarly is a great tool for any high school student to consider. It's the writer's best friend, as when added to a browser, you can check what you're typing for spelling and other grammatical errors. Text is highlighted and underlined where mistakes are made. Most of Grammarly is free, and you can find it on Windows as a desktop app, or on iOS, Android, as a keyboard. Grammarly also has a plagiarism checker, too, which comes with Grammarly premium, to avoid getting caught copying and pasting. I use the free version here at XDA and it's pretty straightforward to make sure our work is error-free.

Grammarly on the web

There's so much more!

We did our best to mention some quality apps that are great for students of all ages. Be it Preschool, Homeschool, or High School, there are plenty of apps that you can enjoy. Again, we just hit the highlights, though, so there are lots of other apps you might want to consider. For Preschool, you might want to consider apps and eBooks from the folks at Sesame Street. Homeschoolers might also want to consider Kidcoach App, which has questions and answers needed to dive deeper into certain topics usually discussed in schools. And for everyone else in High School? There are plenty of apps to consider using, like Google Workspace for managing documents and files, or even something like Headspace, which is designed to help you meditate and improve your productivity. You might also want to check out a service like Quetext or Duplichecker to check for plagiarism.