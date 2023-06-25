People flock to the Apple ecosystem for a ton of different reasons, and it's hard to pinpoint a specific few as to why the iPhone has been so successful. Some might say iMessage, while others might say security or privacy. One of these reasons is surely the available apps and developer support found on all of Apple's platforms, especially iOS. Developers often prioritize their iOS apps over their Android counterparts and sometimes don't even bother creating an Android version of their apps. Essentially, this means that even if some of the best phones in 2023 are Android smartphones, an iPhone 14 could still have better app support.

Apps truly have the ability to make or break your experience with a smartphone, so it's important to know which ones are available on your platform. To help you out, we've compiled a list of the best apps that are only available on iPhone and the Apple ecosystem below.

Notability

Notability isn't just one of the best note-taking apps available on iPhone. It's one of the best note-taking apps on any platform, and it just so happens to be exclusive to the Apple ecosystem. There's an iOS app, as well as another version for iPadOS and macOS. However, thanks to Apple Silicon making its way to the Mac, they're actually all essentially the same app. The different versions are just scaled and optimized for each screen size, which means you'll know exactly how to use them on any Apple platform you'd like to use.

This app is a word processor, document editor, and note-taking powerhouse all in one. You can create new documents from scratch, edit existing ones, create new PDFs by scanning physical documents, or use hundreds of community-built templates. The best feature offered by Notability is synced recordings, though. With this feature, you can record a lecture or meeting while you type or write notes by hand. Afterward, tapping on a specific word or drawing will play the audio that was recorded at the exact moment you wrote the note. If you frequently take notes during meetings or lectures, this feature is unmatched.

Notability now has a free tier and switched to a subscription-based model. To get access to all the features, you'll need to pay $3 per month or $15 per year.

Halide Mark II

If you know a little bit about photography and use an iPhone, you probably feel limited by the stock camera app on iOS. iPhones do pack excellent cameras with great features, but you don't have access to manual control of the sensors like you might find on an Android device. That changes when you use Halide, which is an advanced camera app made for iPhone. It won an Apple Design Award in 2022, and it's exclusive to the iOS ecosystem.

With Halide Mark II — the second version of the Halide app — you get greater control of your iPhone's camera. This includes macro mode, portrait and depth mode, and even complete manual control of the sensors. Halide also says that you can shoot in RAW format on all iPhones with its app, not just the ones that officially support it via ProRes RAW. The stock camera app is great for people who just want to take quick photos without any customization, but Halide Mark II is best for professionals who want to change things like exposure, aperture, and more. It's available with a monthly $3 subscription, a yearly $12 subscription, or a one-time purchase of $60.

Apple Weather

Of course, most apps developed by Apple are going to be exclusive to the company's ecosystem. Apple Weather is unique because the app as we know it today largely stems from Apple's acquisition of Dark Sky in March 2020. Dark Sky was one of the most popular weather apps across iOS and Android while it remained independent. However, when Apple purchased it, the company announced plans to shutter both the iOS and Android apps over time. Now, many of the Apple Weather app's best features come from the ill-fated Dark Sky.

That means that Apple Weather is one of the best weather apps out there, and it's an iPhone exclusive. You can see live intensity levels of rain over the next hour in your area and can even be notified of when rain is coming ahead of time. Plus, the Apple Weather app offers precipitation maps for one or 12-hour intervals, allowing you to plan your day straight from the native app. Aside from temperature and precipitation, Apple Weather also offers air quality index readings, wind speed and directional metrics, and more. It's more information than most of us could ever need, all in a built-in app found on all iPhones.

Bear

Bear is another great note-taking app that's exclusive to iPhone, but it's one of a completely different kind than Notability. Bear is a simplistic productivity app that is designed to track the progress of your work, manage to-do lists, or organize your thoughts. It's also a secure app since you can manually encrypt individual notes with a password. That way, even if someone gets past your passcode on your iPhone, there's another layer of security for your notes.

Beyond that, Bear uses tags to organize your notes, which is great. If you've ever used Notion before, you'll know what you're getting from tags in Bear. Using a tag in a note helps the sorting process, as you can see all the notes that include a specific tag in their own group. Plus, there's an Apple Watch app that lets you use voice-to-text functionality to record your thoughts on the go straight from your wrist. There is a free version, but you'll need to pay for a $1.50 per month or $15 per year subscription to Bear Pro to get all the features.

Overcast

If you like to listen to podcasts, Overcast is one of the best podcast clients on any platform. It's exclusive to the iPhone, with companion apps available on iPad and Apple Watch. You might be wondering exactly what makes a podcast app great, and in this case, it's the feature set that is specifically designed for podcasts. With Overcast, you get all the features you'd expect — like download playlists for offline playback and optional notifications for when new episodes arrive.

But there's more. A feature called Smart Speed lets you listen to podcasts at quicker speeds without distorting the voices within or making them sound unnatural. If you've listened to podcasts or videos at 2x speed before, you know why this is a great feature. Even better, Voice Boost equalizes every podcast on the platform so that they all are leveled at the same volume. This will save you time, as you won't have to adjust the volume each and every time you start a podcast. Best of all, the app is free with ads. To remove the advertisements, you can pay a $10 per year subscription.

iMovie

Apple makes great video and audio editing apps, like the professional-grade Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro. But even more impressive might be iMovie, which is a simple video editing app that just about anyone can learn to use. It's available for free on iPhones and other Apple devices, and it's exclusive to the company's platforms. With a feature called Magic Movies, iMovie will create a video from a selection of photos and videos in your photo library automatically. That's with no editing required, and it is an amazing feat from a free app.

If you do know a little bit about video editing, iMovie can keep up with your skill set as well. There are storyboards for people who are a bit more advanced, and power users can directly edit on a timeline. With stock templates, visual effects, and audio included right in iMovie, it's hard to find a better video editing app that is included with a smartphone. If you have to video edit on the go, try using the iOS-exclusive iMove before looking to a third-party solution.

Timepage

Timepage is a sleek and modern planning app by Moleskin — yes, the same company that makes the physical notebooks — and it's exclusive to iPhone. Though Moleskin does offer similar apps on Android, none are quite like Timepage. You can completely customize the way your Timepage app looks with colors and themes, almost like a physical planner. This includes the app icon, so you can change the way the Timepage app appears on your home screen.

It's more than just looks, too. Timepage has integration with virtual meeting apps, so you can join Zoom or Google Meet meetings with just a tap of an event in your calendar. It also features integration with Apple Maps, which allows Timepage to show you expected travel times for in-person events in your calendar. Since Timepage syncs with your iOS calendar, any processes that automatically import events to your calendar will work with this app. Timepage is free download, but there is a monthly subscription of $2.50 or a yearly subscription of $15.

Apple Wallet

Apple Wallet might be the best iPhone-exclusive app on this list because it's just that useful in everyday life. The Wallet app on your iPhone can store everything from bank cards to event tickets, with more uses coming out for the Wallet every year. Aside from working with digital payment terminals through Apple Pay, the Wallet app has other functions. It can store your driver's license in some states, and some colleges and universities issue school IDs through the Apple Wallet. Plus, you can use your phone as your boarding pass on planes with Apple Wallet.

If you have the right tech, the Apple Wallet can also be used to unlock your home or car. The reason why Apple Wallet is so great is that a plethora of third-party apps and services integrate its functionality into their own operations. For example, most concert and event venues don't even issue physical tickets anymore. Instead, they're all found on your phone. All the major ticketing apps — including Ticketmaster, StubHub, and SeatGeek — allow you to add your tickets to the Apple Wallet for more convenience. It's this integration across various platforms that make Apple Wallet one of the best iPhone-exclusive apps available.

The final say

This list is without a few notable apps that have either been discontinued or added support for other platforms. LumaFusion was a fantastic iPhone-exclusive video editing app that announced support for Android and ChromeOS last year. Popular iOS-only social media clients, like Tweetbot and Apollo for Reddit, were discontinued as Twitter and Reddit announced outlandish API usage fees.

Not all of these apps listed will be game-changing for all iPhone users. However, apps have the potential to be more impactful to a phone's user experience than even the best accessories, so app support is crucial. Part of the appeal of iPhones are their robust app support, and it's not just from apps developed by Apple. There are a lot of great third-party apps that are exclusive to the iPhone, and they're a huge perk of owning an Apple smartphone.