I swore off small form factor PCs for years. Worrying about high fan noise, blistering temperatures, and limited space for upgrades, I never paid much attention to SFF PCs and all the nuance that goes into them. But that changed a couple of years ago, and since building my SFF rig, I haven't looked back.

The transition didn't come easy. I immediately encountered the issues I was worried about, always climbing out of my comfort range with temperatures and cutting my gaming sessions short to keep fan speeds at bay. But with time, I discovered apps that transformed how I use my SFF PC, and I couldn't imagine using this form factor without them now.

4 FanControl

An essential for any PC

If you don't already have FanControl installed on your PC, I don't know what you're doing. It's been a staple on my desktop for years, even before I moved to an SFF rig, but I really unlocked the power of FanControl when I sized down to the Fractal Terra. It gives you full control over the fans in your system, spanning CPU, GPU, and case fans, and it allows you to set custom curves right from the desktop.

The thing that's special about FanControl is that it's centralized. There are dozens of utilities that allow you to set a fan curve, from bundled software like Corsair iCue to fan curves built into your motherboard's BIOS. But Fan Control puts everything in one spot. Not only can you set a custom fan curve, you can set multiple different curves. After everything is set up the way you like, you can tie different system fans to different curves, providing a level of granularity that just isn't available in other utilities.

For my PC, the thing I most appreciate about FanControl are the Step Up and Step Down settings. I only have three fans in my SFF PC: one on the CPU heatsink and two on my GPU. Because of that, the fan noise is highly variable and noticeable when either component starts getting warm. The Step Up and Step Down settings allow me to set how aggressively the fan should ramp up or down when different temperature thresholds are passed. Basically, I get to set a smooth, non-intrusive curve for my fan speeds so it's not immediately noticeable that my fans have ramped up.

