Rumors have swirled of Apple making a smart display for years, especially after it dived into the smart home market with the HomePod and HomePod mini. Well, the company is getting a lot closer to that proposition with StandBy mode on iOS 17. It's not out yet, but the StandBy feature will roll out to users with the release of iOS 17 in Fall 2023. However, Android app developers have already started making applications that bring StandBy mode features to the best Android smartphones in 2023. We've tried out all of them for ourselves and have compiled a list of the best ones below.

But first, what is StandBy mode anyway? Essentially, it's a lock screen mode that turns your iPhone into a smart display when it is charging wired or wirelessly and placed on its side. If you've used nightstand mode on an Apple Watch before, the general concept is similar. While in StandBy mode, you can see things like the time, your calendar, and even media playback controls. As such, it's one of the features iPhone users are most excited about of the many coming with iOS 17. Luckily for Android users, these features usually make their way to the platform through intuitive workarounds, and that's true with StandBy mode.

How StandBy mode apps work on Android

Android apps that emulate StandBy mode work just like any other app, but with a few caveats. If you launch one of the StandBy mode apps below, you'll be greeted with an interface that resembles the iOS 17 feature. However, for the full StandBy mode experience, you'll need to enable a few settings. Most apps have a toggle pre-enabled that protects against burn-in, and this makes sure to change the images displayed frequently so that OLED displays aren't damaged. Many apps will also ask for your permission to draw over other apps, which lets StandBy mode activate automatically when the device is charging and in horizontal position. Finally, if you want things like your calendar to sync, you will need to adjust app permissions accordingly.

StandBy Mode Pro

3 Images Close

StandBy Mode Pro is one of the best ways to bring the iOS 17 experience to your Android phone. It looks great and has a lot of features, most notably a night mode option. While in this mode, all the text and icons on your screen will have a red tint that makes them extremely easy to see with the lights off. It's great for nightstand applications, and the red tint can actually be adjusted if it's too strong for your personal preference.

Aside from night mode, there are a ton of other features you can take advantage of with StandBy Mode Pro. With a Duo option, you can add widgets to both sides of the screen, and this is a great option if you can't decide which view to use. Plus, you can control media playback or see your calendar with available widgets and integration with your calendar. Most importantly, after the app's initial setup, the StandBy mode feature will launch automatically when your phone is charging and in landscape orientation. It is important to note that, unlike the real StandBy mode, your phone needs to be unlocked to utilize this feature.

StandBy Mode Pro on the Google Play Store

StandBy iOS

3 Images Close

StandBy iOS doesn't have all the advanced features of StandBy Mode Pro, but it has a slew of clock customization options. You can really make the clock face your own, and that's demonstrated by photo clock faces that can pull images from your camera roll. Despite the absence of widgets or smartphone integration, there are still a few quality-of-life features that make this app a good choice. It'll automatically dim the display after 20 minutes of inactivity, which is great news for nightstand use cases. Plus, StandBy iOS will automatically close itself after the charger is disconnected from your Android phone.

StandBy iOS on the Google Play Store

StandBy Mode Always On Display

4 Images Close

If you're looking to use StandBy mode without putting your phone in a horizontal orientation, then StandBy Mode Always On Display is the app for you. If you like the traditional StandBy mode orientation, this app has you covered. But it also supports vertical StandBy mode views, which is something that even Apple doesn't offer just yet. Outside this unique offering, this StandBy mode app has a fairly robust feature set. You can see the time, date, notifications, and control music playback all from this view. As such, StandBy Mode Always On Display is one of the best ways to bring the iOS 17 experience to Android and even bests the original in some ways.

StandBy Mode iOS 17 on the Google Play Store

StandBy Mode iOS 17

3 Images Close

StandBy Mode iOS 17 is the app that turns your Android phone into a smart display. It pulls information from online data sources, like weather information from your current location and recent news stories from national outlets. This isn't the route that most StandBy mode emulators take, but it's the one most similar to smart displays like the Amazon Echo Show or the Google Nest Hub. Outside of this useful functionality, the app also includes features like notification relays and battery status indicators. It's one of the newer emulators to become available, so this should get better over time with updates.

StandBy Mode iOS 17 on the Google Play Store

DockScreen StandBy Mode

3 Images Close

DockScreen has the most features of any StandBy mode emulator, and that's because this app has actually been around longer than the iOS 17 feature has. When StandBy mode came out, this app developer made DockScreen behave closer to the actual feature. Regardless, this app is an extremely raw version that doesn't look nearly as good as the other options on this list. However, if you're a power user who likes to customize their phone to their exact preferences, that might be a good thing. You can customize nearly everything about DockScreen, including adding an X (formerly known as Twitter) feed to the display screen.

The coolest feature DockScreen offers is the ability to pin the app to your Android phone. When you're placing your smartphone on the charger, you can press a button that pins the app in place, and the screen won't time out while this is activated. To unpin the app, all you need to do is swipe up and hold from the bottom of the screen. After typing in your system password, you'll be able to use your phone as normal. DockScreen is an app that prioritizes function over form, but that's a philosophy that some will appreciate.

DockScreen on the Google Play Store

Which StandBy mode app is best?

None of the apps on this list deliver the exact same StandBy mode experience that you'd get on one of the best iPhones in 2023. But by using one of these apps, you'll get pretty close to that experience while still using an Android phone. Since bringing Apple-exclusive features like iMessage to Android can be tricky, it's nice to know there are simple alternatives to StandBy mode available on the platform. It's hard to go with a clear winner on which app is best, but for most people, StandBy Mode Pro is our pick. It balances functionality and ease of use perfectly, so you get a lot of features while still staying true to the "it just works" Apple philosophy.