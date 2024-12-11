Unlike the pixel-pushing components of your gaming PC, storage drives don’t have a wow factor associated with them. But you’ll have to treat them with the same amount of care to keep your battlestation in tip-top shape.

Thankfully, the PC landscape is blessed with multiple diagnostic, backup, and partitioning apps designed to help you make the most of your drives, and here’s a list of six essential HDD and SSD-centric tools that you ought to include in your app suite.

6 CrystalDiskInfo

A smart way to monitor your storage drives

Close

If you’ve used Network-Attached Storage units in the past, you may already be familiar with S.M.A.R.T. metrics. Typically built into most SSDs and HDDs, Self-Monitoring, Analysis, and Reporting Technology lets you check the error log, airflow temps, power cycles, read/write commands, and an array of other statistics to help you stay on top of your drive’s health.

On Windows, you can run the open-source CrystalDiskInfo whenever you want to check the S.M.A.R.T. statistics of your drives. Plus, CrystalDiskInfo provides an easy way to check the serial number and firmware version of your storage devices, and you can even set up custom email alerts to stay notified about impending drive failures.

5 Hard Drive Sentinel

To put your new HDDs through the ringer

Bad sector errors are the biggest nightmare for data hoarders. Besides corrupting your data beyond recognition, these errors can also result in system instability, and in the worst-case scenario, even prevent your system from booting altogether! What’s worse, even brand-new HDDs can be afflicted with bad sector errors, making it imperative to test your drives for these errors when you receive them.

While Hard Drive Sentinel can also display S.M.A.R.T. statistics, it’s an amazing tool for stress testing your new drives. Just make sure you don’t go too overboard with the write tests because excess stress on the drives can degrade their lifespan.

4 CrystalDiskMark

Great for testing the transfer speeds of your network drives