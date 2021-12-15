These are the best ASRock motherboards you can buy in 2021

Buying the best motherboard out there is just as important as buying the best CPU or the best graphics cards. It may not the best most exciting component to pick for your build but there’s no denying that it plays a huge role in deciding the overall performance of a PC. You can buy motherboards from a lot of different manufacturers, but the sheer amount of options on the market can be quite overwhelming. That’s why we decided to filter your buying options based on manufacturers to make it slightly easier. In this article, we’ll be taking a look at some of the best ASRock motherboards you can buy right now.

Navigate this article:

Best Z690 motherboard: ASRock Z690 Taichi

If you’re looking for the best Z690 motherboard for a high-end PC build, then we think the ASRock Z690 Taichi is as good as it gets. The Z690 Taichi represents the best of what ASRock has to offer right now. It’s packed with excellent features and delivers reliable performance, building a solid platform for a high-end build. It features the Z690 chipset for the new Alder Lake CPUs and it also carries the new LGA 1700 CPU socket for the new chips. You can also buy the Taichi motherboard with chipsets compatible with other CPUs too.

The ASRock Z690 Taichi is a premium motherboard and it looks very unique. You’ll know it’s a Taichi motherboard when you see one. This particular motherboard features a 20 phase SPS Dr.MOS power design. It’s capable of handling even the most demanding CPUs in the Alder Lake series like the Core i9-12900K. The Z690 Taichi also supports overclocking and the VRM heatsink ensures everything stays cool at all times. In addition to the RGB lights, the VRM heatsink cover and the chipset heatsink cover, both feature a very unique bronze-colored gear element. This is exclusive to the Taichi motherboard and it looks great.

As one of the new high-end Z690 motherboards, the Z690 Taichi comes with four DIMM slots that let you install up to 128GB of DDR5 memory modules. ASRock says it supports memory speeds of up to DDR5-6400, which is excellent. It’s, however, worth pointing out that you will not be able to install your older DDR4 memory modules on this board. We think it’s worth making a note of because DDR5 memory modules are both expensive and super hard to come by, at least for now.

You also get support for PCIe 5.0 peripherals, so you’ll be able to install those PCIe Gen 5 peripherals whenever they come out. You get three full-sized reinforced x16 slots on the board in addition to an x1 slot. You only get three M.2 slots for the drives, but you can install additional SATA drives with support for RAID 0,1,5, and 10. The M.2 slots are hidden under the heatsink. This means you don’t have to buy M.2 drives with a built-in heatsink as the motherboard will handle the thermals for you.

The ASRock Z690 Taichi comes with a pre-installed IO shield at the back and it covers a ton of different ports. You get as many as eight USB ports at the back including two Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C ports. There’s also an HDMI port for those who want to boot without a discrete GPU. You also get two ethernet ports along with a full stack of audio ports. As a premium board, you also get plenty of headers for additional USB ports, RGB lights, fans, pumps, and more. Overall, we think the Z690 Taichi is one of the best Z690 motherboards you can buy right now. It’s an expensive motherboard, but it’ll pair nicely with a high-performance CPU like the Intel Core i9-12900K.

ASRock Z690 Taichi The ASRock Z690 Taichi represents the best of what ASRock has to offer in the mainstream PC space. This board comes with all the bells and whistles that you'd expect from a premium motherboard. Features: Pros: Cons: Buy from Newegg

Best Z690 motherboard: ASRock Z690 Extreme WiFi 6E

The new compatible motherboards for Intel Alder Lake CPUs are still relatively new to the market. That’s one of the reasons why they’re so expensive and hard to come by. However, ASRock has some reliable options which we think are worth considering. We think the Z690 Extreme WiFi 6E is arguably one of the best Z690 motherboards you can buy right now from ASRock. For less than $300, this motherboard offers a lot of value and it doesn’t skimp on any important features. In fact, we think this board is powerful enough to handle even the most demanding builds with a high-performance CPU.

The ASRock Z690 Extreme WiFi 6E motherboard, as the name suggests, features Intel’s new Z690 chipset for the Alder Lake CPUs. It also carries the LGA 1700 CPU socket that’s necessary for the new chips. This ATX motherboard will fit into most mid-tower and full tower PC cases without a hitch. The motherboard has a black-colored PCB that is covered with matching heatsinks and shrouds with RGB lights. A lot of premium ASRock motherboards have some RGB bling and this one’s no different.

The VRM heatsink with ASRock branding and the chipset heatsink with ‘Extreme’ branding, both light up when the system’s powered on. There’s also a glowing RGB LED strip on the right edge of the motherboard. You can always choose to turn them off and have a muted look, but we think it looks good and adds to the overall aesthetics of the build. The VRM heatsink is separate from the chipset heatsink, but you do get a heat-spreader for the M.2 slots.

The ASRock Z690 Extreme WiFi 6E sports four DIMM slots with support for up to 128GB of DDR4 memory. That’s right, this is one of those Z690 motherboards that’ll let you carry your older DDR4 memory modules as opposed to making you buy the new DDR5 ones. We think DDR4 memory is still the way to consider how difficult it really is to get your hands on DDR5 memory modules right now. It also makes the overall platform entry cost low, so you save more money for other core components.

You still get support for PCIe 5.0 with the Z690 Extreme WiFi 6E motherboard, though. This means you’ll be able to install the new PCIe Gen 5 peripherals whenever they come out. You get a single reinforced PCIe 5.0 x16 slot on the top, a PCIe 4.0 x16 slot under that, followed by another PCIe 3.0 x16 and a PCIe 3.0 x1 slot. For storage, you get a total of three M.2 slots along with support for a bunch of SATA drives with RAID support. The motherboard also offers a decent selection of ports and the IO shield comes pre-installed out of the box, which is great.

The ASRock Z690 Extreme WiFi 6E isn’t the most premium Z690 motherboard out there on the market. However, we think it brings a great set of features for a relatively affordable price. It also lets you use your older DDR4 memory modules and comes with support for PCIe 5.0.

ASRock Z690 Extreme WiFi 6E motherboard The ASRock Z690 Extreme WiFi 6E may not be the most premium Z690 board out there, but we think it offers a good set of features and reliable performance for the price. Features: Pros: Cons: Buy from Newegg

Best Z690 DDR4 motherboard: ASRock Steel Legend WiFi 6E

Intel’s new Alder Lake CPU, as you probably already know supports the new DDR5 memory standard. This means you’ll now be able to buy the new DDR5 memory modules and use them for your PC build with one of the Alder Lake CPUs. DDR5 memory modules are better than outgoing DRR4 modules, but they’ve yet to become mainstream. This is why we think the older DDR4 modules are perfectly viable, even for a high-end build. Well, if you’re in the market to buy a new motherboard with support for DDR4 modules, then we think the ASRock Z690 Steel Legend WiFi 6E is worth considering.

The ASRock Z690 Steel Legends motherboard supports the new Alder Lake CPUs thanks to the Z690 chipset and the LGA 1700 CPU socket. But the best thing about this motherboard is that it lets you bring your older DDR4 memory modules. You can install up to 128GB of DDR4 memory with memory speeds of up to 5000MHz. Sure, the new DDR5 modules bring higher speeds to the table, but they’re equally expensive and very hard to come by. Being able to buy the older modules will also reduce the overall platform entry cost.

The ASRock Z690 Steel Legend motherboard also supports PCIe 5.0. This makes it a futureproof board as you can install the new PCIe Gen 5 peripherals when they come out. You get an x16 PCIe 5.0, a PCIe 4.0 x16, a PCIe 3.0 x16 slot, and two PCIe 3.0 x1 slots on the board. You also get three M.2 slots for storage with the inclusion of additional SATA connectors. The M.2 slots are hidden under the heat-spreader that extends from the chipset heatsink. The VRM module on this board also has a sophisticated VRM heatsink with a white-colored rear panel cover carrying RGB lights. This motherboard has white aesthetics and we think it’ll blend nicely with a white PC case.

This motherboard features a 13 phase Dr.MOS power design for reliable power delivery. It also supports overclocking, which means it’s a great option for pushing the new Alder Lake CPUs to their limits. Pair with it a nice LGA 1700 CPU cooler and you should have a solid PC. The IO shield comes pre-installed on the board and it covers a variety of ports including 11 USB ports, a 2.5G LAN, a WiFi 6E antenna socket, an HDMI, and a Displayport for integrated GPUs, and more. You’ll also find plenty of headers for USB, fans, pumps, and more for your build.

All in all, the ASRock Z690 Steel Legend is a fantastic motherboard if you’re planning a new PC build involving the new Alder Lake CPUs. Just remember that you won’t be able to install the new DDR5 modules on this motherboard. You might want to step up either the Z690 Taichi or some other DDR5 compatible ASRock board. The Steel Legend Z690 motherboard is a solid board for the price otherwise, and you can’t possibly go wrong with this one.

ASRock Z690 Steel Legend WiFi 6E The ASRock Z690 Steel Legend motherboard will let you carry your older DDR4 memory modules with you for the new build, thereby reducing the overall platform entry cost for Alder Lake chips. Features: Pros: Cons: Buy from Newegg

Affordable Z690 motherboard: ASRock Z690 Phantom Gaming 4

One of the main concerns of building a new Alder Lake PC is the high platform entry cost. Not only do you need to buy the new CPUs, but you’ll also need a new motherboard and the new DDR5 RAM kit to get the best performance out of your CPU. Both Z690 motherboards and the DDR5 memory modules are expensive and are mostly out of stock. Well, if you’re strapped for cash, then we recommend you check out the ASRock Z690 Phantom Gaming 4 motherboard. This is a sub $180 motherboard that supports the new Alder Lake CPUs. It comes with a Z690 chipset and carries the new LGA 1700 socket too.

The ASRock Z690 Phantom Gaming 4 also supports DDR4 memory modules, which means you don’t have to worry about buying the new DDR5 modules. An affordable motherboard that also supports DDR4 memory? It sounds too good to be true, but the ASRock Z690 Phantom Gaming 4 is exactly that. It’s a fairly basic motherboard that comes with only the basic features. That being said, it’s perfectly serviceable.

Looking at the motherboard itself, the first thing you’ll notice is that it looks very basic. There are no sophisticated heatsinks or metal shrouds covering the components. In fact, it doesn’t even have any RGB lights. It almost looks like a barebones motherboard. But as we mentioned earlier, it comes with all the essentials to build a reliable Alder Lake PC. It carries the Z690 chipset and the LGA 1700 CPU socket for the Alder Lake chips. You also get four DIMM slots with support for up to 128GB DDR4 memory. ASRock says it can handle memory speeds of up to 5000MHz, which is pretty good.

The Phantom Gaming 4 motherboard comes with a 9 phase Dr.MOS PD for CPU power. The VRM has a very basic heatsink, but it should be able to handle the new chips. Overclocking performance, however, isn’t going to be as reliable as it would be on other ASRock motherboards that we’ve mentioned in this collection. You might want to keep your expectations in check with that. In terms of the PCIe support, you get one PCIe 5.0 x16 slot, a PCIe 4.0 x16, and a PCIe 3.0 x1 slot at the bottom. For storage, you get a total of three M.2 slots, which isn’t too bad. Besides that, you can also add SATA drives to your build.

The IO shield isn’t pre-installed on the board out of the box and will instead be bundled inside the box. That’s an additional step to take care of while building the PC, but it’s not really a surprise considering the price. You do get a decent selection of ports at the back, though. You get as many as 8 USB ports at the back including a USB Type C port. There’s also an HDMI port for booting with an integrated GPU and an ethernet port. Overall, we think the ASRock Z690 Phantom Gaming 4 is a very basic motherboard. This is a good option for those looking to build an Alder Lake chip-based PC on a budget, but there’s not much to expect in terms of features.

ASRock Z690 Phantom Gaming 4 The ASRock Z690 Phantom Gaming 4 is a very basic budget motherboard for those looking to build a PC with Intel's new Alder Lake CPUs for cheap. Features: Pros: Cons: Buy from Newegg

Best motherboard for overclocking: ASRock Z590 OC Formula

Almost all motherboards mentioned in this collection support overclocking. In fact, a lot of the new motherboards available on the market support overclocking up to an extent. However, not all motherboards are built specifically for overclocking. The ASRock Z590 OC Formula is one of the few boards on the market that support extreme overclocking performance. We’re talking world-record-setting overclocking performance. It’s an expensive motherboard, but we think it’s well worth the asking price of close to $600.

The ASRock Z590 OC Formula features a 16 phase power design that’s capable of delivering up to 90A of CPU power. The motherboard boasts a 12 layer PCB and it’s full of sophisticated heatsinks covering different components on the board. The Z590 OC Formula has a unique look that makes it easily recognizable. It features yellow-colored heatsinks and shrouds over a black-colored PCB. There’s also a ton of LEDs flashing blue-colored light on the board.

This particular motherboard carries the Z590 chipset and an LGA 1200 CPU socket. This means you can use it to run either a 10th or an 11th gen Intel Core CPU. The newer Alder Lake CPUs aren’t supported but we expect ASRock to make a similar overclocking board for the new chips too. But for now, you have to make peace with the older CPUs. This particular motherboard was built using insights from a popular overclocker in the community named Nick Shih. You can see Nick’s signature on the VRM heatsink cover towards the top.

The Z590 OC Formula features a lot of premium components. It comes with SMD Type DIMM slots instead of the DIP style ones to reduce signal loss and improve the overall stability. You can only install a maximum of 64GB DDR4 memory though since there are only two DIMM slots. The motherboard also features dedicated OC buttons to help you with overclocking options. There’s also an OLED panel to show you various metrics ranging from voltage, temperatures, and more. The motherboard has a total of three PCIe 4.0 x16 slots and all of them are reinforced to handle GPUs better. For storage, you get three M.2 slots that are covered with a built-in heat-spreader to keep the temperatures in check.

The IO shield comes pre-installed on this motherboard and it covers a variety of ports at the back including eight USB ports, two ethernet ports, a full stack of audio ports, and the legacy PS/2 ports for mouse and keyboards. You don’t get an HDMI or DisplayPort at the back, which means you’ll need a discrete GPU for your build to boot into the PC. So, who’s this motherboard really for? This is ASRock’s best overclocking motherboard designed to push the 10th and 11th gen Intel Core processors to their limits.

You can buy this motherboard if you’re not too keen on overclocking, but in that case, you’ll essentially be paying more for a board that would cost less without all these overclocking features. We recommend stepping down to either the Z590 Taichi or even the Z590 Extreme motherboard if you don’t think you’ll use all these sophisticated features.

ASRock Z590 OC Formula The ASRock Z590 OC Formula is a high-performance motherboard built to support the demanding needs of extreme overclocking conditions. Features: Pros: Cons: Buy from Amazon

Best AMD motherboard: ASRock X570 Phantom Gaming X

Those leaning towards an AMD-based build can check out the ASRock X570 Phantom Gaming X motherboard. Unlike the budget Phantom Gaming 4 motherboard, we saw earlier in this collection, this one’s a high-end variant. In fact, this is the board we recommend buying if you’re planning a build around Ryzen’s 3000 or 5000 series chips. The X570 Phantom Gaming X, as the name suggests, comes with an X570 chipset and AM4 CPU socket. This means you can’t really use this motherboard to build a PC with any other chips.

This ATX motherboard has a striking design with lots of RGB lights. This is perhaps the only ASRock motherboard on the market with these many RGB LEDs lights. It’s definitely a look to get used but we think it’ll add to the overall aesthetics of the build. The VRM heatsink cover features the ASRock branding and there are RGB lights all over the board heatsink going all the way towards the bottom. There’s also an LED strip running along the right edge of the motherboard that’ll throw subtle light on the PC case once installed. The chipset heatsink also features a fan to keep the chips cool even under heavy load. This high-performance motherboard can be used with more modern AMD chips like the Ryzen 5900X. It should be able to handle the load even under overclocked settings.

The ASRock X570 Phantom Gaming X comes with four DIMM slots with support for up to 128GB of DDR4 RAM. According to ASRock, you can install RAM modules with memory speeds of up to 4666MHz and more. You can also overclock the memory modules provided you have a proper cooling solution place. The board features three PCIe 4.0 x16 slots and two PCIe 4.0 x1 slots. The x16 slots are reinforced to handle bigger GPUs. For storage, you get a total of three M.2 slots on the motherboard and they’re hidden under the chipset heatsink.

As a high-performance motherboard, the X570 Phantom Gaming 4 comes with plenty of ports. The pre-installed IO shield at the back covers eight USB ports including a USB Type-C port. You also get an HDMI port at the back that lets you boot into the PC without a discrete GPU. You also get a full stack of audio ports along with PS/2 legacy ports. You also get two ethernet ports at the back. Additionally, you will also get a ton of headers to connect additional USB ports on the PC, mount case fans, pumps, and more.

ASRock makes a similar version of this board for small form factor PC. Due to the size restrictions, however, you may not find all the same features on that motherboard. This X570 board is a solid option for those looking to build a high-performance PC without spending too much money. ASRock has a lot of other motherboards like Taichi or even the Aqua that you’ll see below, but they’ll cost significantly more, thereby increasing the overall cost of your build.

ASRock X570 Phantom Gaming X The ASRock X570 Phantom Gaming X motherboard is a great option for those looking to build an AMD-based PC without spending too much money on fancy features. Features: Pros: Cons: Buy from Amazon

Best motherboard for custom water cooling: ASRock X570 Aqua

There’s no shortage of high-performance motherboards on the market that is suitable for a lot of high-end PC builds. But if you’re building a fully water-cooled PC with a custom loop, then you should check out the ASRock X570 Aqua. We’ve seen motherboards with monoblocks before. We’ve added a couple of these in our collection of the best gaming motherboards too. The ASRock X570 Aqua, in case you’re wondering, comes with a water block that covers almost the entire body of the motherboard. This particular board comes with what ASRock calls the Aqua Cooling Armor heatsink. It covers the CPU, VRM, and the chipset towards the bottom of the board. Your M.2 SSD slots are also covered under the heatsink.

Having a monoblock like this on your motherboard eliminates the need for a dedicated CPU cooler water block. Heck, you don’t even need a CPU cooler because you’ll directly be routing your coolant to enter the Aqua heatsink and cool all three components together. Yes, this is one of the most expensive motherboards on the market, but it also eliminates the need for buying a separate cooler and saves you a lot of time figuring out how to install it. The black-colored PCB, as you can see, is almost entirely covered with the heatsink. You can only see the reinforced PCIe slots from the top.

As an X570 motherboard, this particular unit is compatible with AMD CPUs on the market. It carries an AM4 socket, which means it’ll work properly with both Ryzen 3000 and 5000 series chips. A high-performance board like this can easily handle even the most demanding CPUs on the market like the Ryzen 9 5950X. If you’re buying this motherboard now then remember that you won’t be able to carry it for your next build with the new Ryzen chips. The new chips, that are expected to come out next year, will demand a new CPU socket and a new set of chips on the board. You’ll essentially be paying a lot of money with no room for upgrades. That being said, a high-performance PC with a Ryzen 5950X isn’t going to phase out anytime soon.

This particular motherboard comes with four DIMM slots on the side with support for up to 128GB DDR4 memory. You can install modules with memory speeds of up to 5200MHz, which is pretty good. You get three PCIe 4.0 x16 slots on the motherboard along with three PCIe 2.0 X1 slots. You can also use this board to build a dual or even a Quad-GPU PC. For storage, you get two M.2 slots that are hidden inside under the heatsink. It goes without saying that you also get a ton of ports at the back, and enough headers to add more USB, RGB lights, fan, cooler pumps, and more. The ASRock X570 Aqua is a solid motherboard that suitable for high-performance PCs with a custom water cooling loop. ASRock also sells a variant of this board that’s compatible with Intel’s older-gen CPUs.

ASRock X570 Aqua The ASRock X570 Aqua is a fantastic motherboard for those looking to build a custom water-cooled PC. Features: Pros: Cons: Buy from Amazon

Best mITX motherboard: ASRock B550 Phantom Gaming ITX

In addition to the ATX and mATX motherboards we mentioned above, ASRock also has a good selection of miniITX motherboards. MiniITX motherboards are good for building small form factors PCs. The SFF PC cases have very limited space which is why you’ll need one of these smaller motherboards to work with. MiniITX motherboards are not necessarily too powerful. A lot of these motherboards tend to skimp on useful components due to the lack of space. The ASRock B550 Phantom Gaming ITX motherboard, however, strikes a good balance between the features, performance, and price. It doesn’t lack any important features, so you can rely on this board to build even a high-end SFF PC.

The ASRock B550 Phantom Gaming ITX comes with the B550 chipset and carries an AM4 CPU socket. You can use this motherboard to build an AMD-based PC with either Ryzen 3000 or Ryzen 5000 series chips. We recommend pairing a motherboard with something like the Ryzen 5 5600X or even one of the Ryzen APUs. This board comes with an 8 power phase design for a reliable power supply to the CPU. The VRM module has a heatsink to keep it cool at all times. The heatsink is covered with a rear panel cover that extends to the top.

The heatsink also extends towards the bottom of the board and covers both the chipset as well as the M.2 SSD slot. For RAM, you get two DIMM slots on the side with support for up to 64GB DDR4 memory. Supported memory speed is listed at 5400+, which is means it’s pretty good. You should be able to build a solid build with a powerful memory. It’s worth pointing out that this motherboard doesn’t support DDR5 modules. None of the existing AMD CPUs support the new memory standard, so we’ll have to wait for the new CPUs to arrive next year before we get DDR5 support for AMD motherboards. As is the case with most miniITX boards, you only get a single PCIe slot on this motherboard. It’s a PCIe 4.0 x16 slot that’s good enough to handle even the newer GPUs on the market.

When it comes to storage, the B550 Phantom Gaming ITX board comes with two M.2 slots. You also get four SATA connectors to add more SATA drives too. The motherboard also has enough ports at the back to take care of all your needs. The IO shield comes pre-installed out of the box and it covers a variety of ports including a total of six USB ports, an ethernet port, an HDMI port, and a Displayport. You also get a WiFi antenna socket for the included WiFi antenna.

All in all, we think the ASRock B550 Phantom Gaming ITX board should be enough to dish out even a high-performance build. You can always step up to more expensive ITX boards, but we think this offers a lot of value for the money. ASRock makes a couple of different variants of this motherboard that are compatible with different CPUs, so be sure to pick the one that suits your needs. You can hit the link below to find its current online price.

ASRock B550 Phantom Gaming ITX The ASRock B550 Phantom Gaming ITX is a reliable motherboard that offers plenty of features for a miniITX build. Features: Pros: Cons: Buy from Amazon

Best ASRock motherboards to buy: Final Thoughts

ASRock has a lot of other motherboards in addition to the ones we’ve listed above. However, these are the ones we think are worth considering. We’ve added a lot of Z690 motherboards like the ASRock Z690 Taichi and Z690 Extreme WiFi 6E for those looking to build a new PC based on Intel’s Alder Lake CPUs. The ASRock Z590 OC Formula is also a great motherboard for builds with older Intel CPUs. It also happens to be one of the best overclocking motherboards on the market, so that’s there that. Those leaning towards an AMD build can consider either the ASRock X570 Phantom Gaming X or the ASRock B550 Phantom Gaming ITX.

You can also check out our collection of the best LGA 1700 motherboards if you want to build a new PC with one of the new 12th generation Intel Core processors. In that case, don’t forget to take a look at our LGA 1700 CPU coolers list to find a good cooler for the new chips. Be sure to let us know what you think about our recommendations by dropping a line below. You can also join our XDA Computing Forums to get more products recommendations from our expert community.