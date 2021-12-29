These are the best ASUS PC cases you can buy in 2022

There’s no shortage of cabinets on the market for a new PC build. We’ve already added some solid options to our collection of the best PC cases. It includes a bunch of reliable cases from a lot of manufacturers including Lian Li, Corsair, NZXT, and more. In this article, we’ll be taking a look at some of the best ASUS PC cases on the market right now. ASUS has a ton of PC peripherals and components including PC cases. We think the ASUS PC cases are good options to consider if you’re looking to build a new gaming rig or a content creation workstation. So without wasting any more time, let’s get started with this list:

Best overall PC case: ASUS TUF Gaming GT501 White Edition

ASUS has a pretty good collection of PC cases on offer, but we think the ASUS TUF Gaming GT501 is one of the best PC cabinets you can buy on the market right now. The TUF Gaming GT501 is a mid-tower PC case with support for up to an E-ATX motherboard. It’s got metal panels all around and also has plenty of ventilation for airflow. The TUF Gaming GT501 isn’t exactly an airflow case. However, it comes fitted with a bunch of case fans and there’s enough to add more fans, radiators, and more.

The front panel of the ASUS TUF Gaming GT501, as you can see, is a solid metal panel with some perforations for airflow on the sides. We prefer something like a mesh front panel for better airflow, but this is still considered good in comparison to a lot of other options on the market. There’s a 4mm thick tempered glass side panel that lets you see the internals of the case, while the top is also a metal panel with vents for airflow. One of the best things about this PC case is that it comes with a handful of pre-installed case fans.

The ASUS TUF Gaming GT501 comes with three 120mm Aura Sync RGB fans on the front. Additionally, there’s also a 140mm PWM case at the back. There’s space to add as many as three more 120mm or two 140mm fans on the top panel to move more air in and out of the chassis. As for the radiator mounting options, there’s space to add up to a 360mm radiator on the top and on the front. you can also add a small 140mm radiator at the back. It’s safe to say that the TUF Gaming GT501 is a pretty good case for a gaming rig with plenty of cooling options.

There’s also a ton of space inside the chassis for good component clearance. As we mentioned earlier, you can mount up to an E-ATX motherboard inside this case. There’s enough to mount a GPU with a maximum length of up to 420mm and a CPU cooler with a maximum height of up to 180mm. You can also use a power supply unit with a maximum length of up to 240mm. The case also has plenty of space for cable management, which is always a good thing to have. One of the best things about this particular case is that it comes with a vertical expansion slot that lets you mount your GPU vertically inside the chassis.

You get a total of 7 horizontal slots in addition to 2 vertical slots. The case also has as many as three 2.5-inch and four 2.5-inch/3.5-inch combo drive bays. The front panel IO includes two USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports and audio ports. All things considered, the ASUS TUF Gaming GT501 is one of the best PC cases on the market right now. This is a pretty good option to consider for your next build, be it a gaming rig, a content creation workstation, or a simple productivity machine.

Best PC case for gaming: ASUS ROG Strix Helios

It’s hard not to talk about the ASUS ROG lineup when it comes to gaming peripherals and components. The ROG product stack also includes a PC case called the ASUS ROG Strix Helios. There’s a lot to like about the ROG Strix Helios PC case and it’s our pick for the best PC case for gaming you can buy in 2022. The ASUS ROG Strix Helios is a mid-tower PC case with a bold design that screams gaming. The case is fitted with some RGB lights on the front panel. There’s an ASUS ROG logo on the front along with the “Republic of Gamers” logo.

The ROG Strix Helios PC case comes with a bunch of tempered glass panels and an aluminum frame to give it a solid structure. As you can see, the Strix Helios PC case has a tempered glass side panel on both sides. The front is also covered with a tempered glass panel with RGB lighting. The case features addressable RGB lights that can be controlled via the ASUS Aura sync feature. This particular mid-tower PC case has plenty of space inside the chassis for all the high-end components that you may want to install inside.

This particular case can accommodate up to an E-ATX PC case. You can also install a GPU with a maximum length of up to 450mm and a CPU cooler with a maximum height of up to 190mm. You can also mount the GPU Vvertically inside the chassis, but you’ll need a Riser cable. The case also has space for a PSU with a max length of up to 250mm and there’s more space for cable management too.

One of the best things about the ROG Strix Helios is that it comes with as many as three case fans on the front. You get three 140mm pre-installed fans on the front along with another 140mm fan installed at the back. In addition to the ones that are pre-installed, you can install three more 120mm or two more 140mm fans on the top panel. The Strix Helios case also comes with dust filters on the top, front, as well as bottom to keep the dust away from the internals. As for the radiator mounting options, the ROG Strix Helios case will let you mount up to a 360mm radiator on the top, up to 420mm radiator on the front, and a small 140mm radiator at the back. Between all the case fans and the radiator mounting options, it’s safe to say that the ROG Strix Helios has a ton of cooling options.

The ASUS ROG Strix Helios also comes with strong carry handles on the top that lets you easily carry the case around. You also get a solid selection of ports on the front panel IO. it includes as many as four USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, a single USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type C port, a couple of audio ports, an LED control, and fan control buttons.

Best compact ATX/budget case: ASUS TUF Gaming GT301

We’ve already added the ASUS TUF Gaming GT501 PC case to the collection one of the best mid-tower PC cases. In addition to that, ASUS also makes the TUF Gaming GT301 PC case. This one’s more of a compact case option for those who’re looking for something that’s a bit smaller than the bigger mid-tower chassis. The ASUS TUF Gaming GT301, as you can see, looks different from the other GT501 in more ways than one.

The ASUS TUF Gaming GT301 sports a metal front panel with honeycomb pattern air vents for airflow. This particular chassis has more perforations on the front for airflow compared to the GT501. The top also has a mesh panel to move more air in and out of the chassis. The side panel is a tempered glass panel that lets you see the internals of the build. As an airflow PC case, ASUS is bundling this particular chassis with up to three fans on the front along with a single fan at the back for exhaust. There are three 120mm Aura Sync addressable RGB fans on the front panel that can be easily controlled via ASUS Aura sync software.

In addition to the fans that are already installed inside the chassis, you can add two more 120mm fans on the top panel. As for the radiator mounting options, you can install up to 360mm radiator on the front panel and a single 120mm radiator at the back. The fact that this case comes with as many as four pre-installed case fans makes it one of the best compact ATX cases on the market right now. It also comes with dust filters to cover the top, front, and bottom panels, which is always a nice addition. You can also use liquid cooling for your build thanks to the support for a 360mm radiator on the front.

The TUF Gaming GT301 also has plenty of room inside the chassis for all the high-end components that you to install. You can use an ATX motherboard for the build and install a CPU cooler with a maximum height of up to 160mm. There’s also enough space to install a GPU with a maximum length of up to 320mm. The TUF Gaming GT301 has seven expansion slots and space for up to four 2.5-inch and up to 2 3.5-inch drive bays for external storage drives. The front panel IO of the case carries two USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, a couple of audio ports, an LED control, and a PC reset button.

All things considered, we think the ASUS TUF Gaming GT301 is one of the best compact ATX chassis on the market right now. We think this is a perfect case for those who’re looking to build a gaming rig. It certainly has the gaming aesthetics to match with sharp edges and ROG straps on the front. This particular case is one only available in black-color option and you can hit the link below to find the best price for it online right now.

Best mini-ITX PC case: ASUS ROG Z11

The options are fairly limited when it comes to reliable mini-ITX gaming cases on the market for a PC build. Most of them are either pre-built machines or they aren’t as reliable as, say, a mid-tower or a full-tower chassis. The ASUS ROG Z11 is one of the few mini-ITX chassis that’s worth buying for your next PC build. There’s a lot to like about this mini-ITX chassis — be it the patented 11° tilt design or the tempered glass side panel that lets you see the internals of the case.

Despite being a mini-ITX chassis, the ASUS ROG Z11 case has enough space inside the chassis for high-end components for a gaming rig. You can also use liquid cooling inside the Z11, something that’s not possible in a lot of mini-ITX cases. One of the best things about this case is that it comes with a patented layout for the motherboard tray. It’s located at an 11-degree angle to make more room for airflow. The additional space created with this layout also allows for more heat dissipation around the CPU and the graphics card.

The ASUS ROG Z11 PC case also lets you install plenty of case fans inside the chassis. You can install two 120mm or 140mm fans on the top panel and two 120mm fans on the side. There’s also space to add either a 120mm or a 140mm fan at the bottom. As mentioned earlier, the ROG Z11 also lets you mount radiators for a liquid cooling loop. There’s space to add up to a 240mm radiator on the side and a 120mm radiator at the bottom. It’s not going to allow you to install a highly sophisticated liquid cooling solution, but it should be good enough to add an AIO liquid cooler.

In addition to that, the ROG Z11 also has some space to accommodate cables. This is possible due to the patented 11-degree layout design. Another thing that’s interesting about the Z11 miniITX case is that you can place the case in either vertical or horizontal position depending on the amount of space you have in your setup. The case also comes with dust filters on all sides, covering all possible openings.

Another interesting thing that’s worth pointing out is that the front panel IO includes a lot of ports for connectivity. You get two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Typen A ports, two USB 2.0 ports, and a single USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C port. There’s also an ARGB control and a reset button on the IO panel that makes it easier to control both lightings as well as the system itself. Internally, you can install a miniITX motherboard inside the case. There’s also space to add a CPU cooler with a maximum height of up to 130mm and a GPU with a maximum length of up to 320mm. You can install both ATX as well as SFX PSUs inside the case, which is good. Overall, there’s a lot to like about the ROG Z11 miniITX case, and we think it definitely deserves a spot in this collection as one of the best ASUS PC cases you can buy right now.

Best full ATX tower case: ASUS ProArt Station PD5

Before we begin talking about the ProArt Station PD5 case, it’s worth pointing out that you cannot buy this case separately. Yes, quite the bummer but the ProArt Station PD5 is a pre-built machine and this particular PC case is exclusive to this build. You can always use the case to install other components later in the future and upgrade, but you cannot buy it separately from ASUS, at least not yet. The ProArt Station PD5 is one of the best full ATX tower chassis on the market right now.

This particular pre-built machine is packed with some of the most powerful internals. It comes with 11th gen Intel Core i9 processor and an Nvidia RTX 3070 GPU. You also get an option to configure the machine with Nvidia RTX A2000 graphics. The RTX A2000, for those of you who don’t know, is essentially a graphics card made for creative professionals to use in their workstation build. This GPU is tuned to perform better in creative workloads applications with dedicated drivers.

A PC that carries powerful internals like this one requires a beefy case with plenty of room inside for all the components as well as cooling. Well, the ProArt Station PD5 is built inside a full ATX tower which means there’s a lot of space inside. The case, as you can see, comes with a ton of vents around the chassis for airflow. There’s a grill panel on the front along with a mesh panel at the back for airflow. As a pre-built machine, the case is fitted with all the case fans, CPU cooler, and other cooling components to maintain the thermal output of the machine.

According to ASUS, the ProArt Station PD5 also handles noise output very well. The case and the cooling system have been optimized to generate less than 27dB noise at idle. It doesn’t exceed 40dB even under load, which is quite impressive. Having a silent PC is important for creative professionals, especially for those who are working in video production or a recording studio. The case is only available in one color option though, so your options are fairly limited. ASUS makes up for that by adding what it calls the Lumiwiz LED indicators. The front chassis of the case is fitted with a pair of light bars to indicate this status of CPU & GPU. It’s also made to indicate the rendering processes and heavy system load.

The fact that this particular PC case is not available separately to buy is indeed a bummer. ASUS’ ProArt portfolio has a ton of impressive components including motherboards, monitors, and other peripherals. We hope ASUS will make this chassis available to buy separately in the future. If not, we think the portfolio definitely needs a standalone PC case for creative professionals from ASUS. For now, you can buy the ProArt Station PD5 as a pre-built machine to get this case. You can hit the link below to find the best price for this machine right now.

Best ASUS PC cases: Final Thoughts

Well, that brings us to the conclusion of this particular collection. ASUS, as you can see, has very limited options when it comes to PC cases. That being said, the available options are some of the best cases you can buy for your next PC build. The ASUS TUF Gaming GT501 is worth checking if you’re looking to build a mid-range to a high-end PC. Those leaning towards an SFF build can check out the ROG Strix Z11 miniITX PC case whereas the ROG Strix Helios a reliable for enthusiast builds.

We encourage you to check out some of our other collections such as the best motherboards or even the best CPUs if you're planning a new PC build.