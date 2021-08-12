Best accessories for the ASUS Chromebook CX9: Dell, Anker, and more

The ASUS Chromebook CX9 is an absolute beast. With an Intel 11th generation Tiger Lake processor and up to 16GB of RAM, this is the best overall Chromebook you can buy today. To harness all that power, you’ll definitely need a few accessories. This machine is light and portable, so a case or sleeve is a necessity for carrying it around day to day. When you get to the office or back home, you can transform the CX9 into a full workstation with an external monitor, mouse, and keyboard. And that’s not all, you can also add a USI pen for note taking, a dock for improved connectivity and more.

Let’s look at the best accessories available right now for one of ASUS’ best touchscreen Chromebooks.

Best docking stations for the ASUS Chromebook CX9

If you’re looking to use your Chromebook with an external monitor, you’ll likely want to add a docking station to increase the number of available ports. With a good docking solution, you can greatly expand your Chromebook’s versatility. You can use it to connect a mouse, a mechanical keyboard, external storage devices, multiple monitors, or all of them at once.

On top of that, with some docking stations, you can even keep your Chromebook charged as long as it has a compatible USB Type-C port or Thunderbolt port. Docking stations are great for students as well as business users that dock their machine at the office.

Tiergrade USB-C Docking Station Best overall The Tiergrade USB C Chromebook docking station is perfect for power users. It offers the widest selection of ports, including two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, two USB 3.0 Type-C ports, two HDMI ports, a DisplayPort port, an RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet port, 3.5mm headphone and mic jacks, an S/PDIF audio port and a USB 3.0 Type-C port with 60W power delivery. On top of that, the dock also includes a full-sized SD card reader and a microSD card reader. View at Amazon

Baseus 16-in-1 Docking Station Best budget alternative for power users The Baseus 16-in-1 Chromebook docking station is a cheaper alternative to the Tiergrade dock with a slightly different port selection. It includes three USB 3.0 Type-A ports, two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, two USB 3.0 Type-C ports, a USB type-C port with pass-through charging support, an RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet port, a 3.5mm headphone/mic combo jack, a microSD card slot, and an SD card slot. For display connectivity, it features a VGA port and an HDMI port. However, it only supports screen mirroring for dual external displays. View at Amazon

NOVOO 8-in-1 USB-C Dock Best portable The NOVOO 8-in-1 USB C dock is the tiniest Chromebook Docking Station on this list, earning it the most portable title. Despite its tiny size, it packs 3 USB 3.0 Type-A ports, an Ethernet port, a USB Type-C port with up to 100W passthrough charging, an HDMI port, and an SD card reader. That's a lot of ports for something as tiny as this. Makes me wonder why some fruity OEMs can't offer more than two USB Type- C ports on their laptops. View at Amazon

Anker PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB C Hub Best budget portable If you're not willing to spend $40 on a tiny USB C hub, then the Anker PowerExpand+ should be a better option. It's slightly larger than the NOVOO USB C dock, but features the same number of ports. This includes two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, a USB Type-C port for data, a USB Type-C port with pass-through charging support at up to 100W, an HDMI port, and an SD card reader. It should get the job done if you have basic needs. View at Amazon

Sabrent Universal Laptop Docking Station Best for Chrome OS tablets The Sabrent Chromebook docking station is a good choice for Chromebooks with a detachable keyboard as it features a stand you can use to prop up your Chromebook when you're not using the included keyboard. In terms of ports, it offers two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, two USB Type-A 2.4A fast charging ports, an HDMI port, a DVI port, a USB 3.0 input, 3.5mm headphone and mic jacks, and a RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet port. View at Amazon

Targus USB-C Universal Docking Station Best with built-in stand The Targus Chromebook docking station is a good 2-in-1 option that not only offers a decent selection of ports but also doubles up as an ergonomic stand. It includes 4 USB 3.0 Type-A ports, two DisplayPort ports, 2 HDMI 2.0 ports, a USB Type-C port with 60W pass-through charging support, a headphone / mic combo jack, and a RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet port. View at Amazon

Best external monitors for the ASUS Chromebook CX9

Monitors come in a variety of sizes, and span the price spectrum from fairly cheap to incredibly expensive. When choosing an external monitor to use with your Chromebook, you should carefully consider your use-case as well as your budget. Here, we’ve rounded up the best monitors for 4K performance, creative professionals, and those looking to get the best overall bang for their buck.

HP 24MH Best budget The HP 24mh is a 24-inch budget monitor that offers a good set of features for the asking price. It uses an IPS panel which means better colors and viewing angles and it also offers great sRGB coverage. The monitor also features three inputs (HDMI, DisplayPort, VGA), a functional stand with height, pivot, and tilt adjustment, as well as built-in speakers. View at Amazon

Lenovo ThinkVision M14 Best portable Looking for an external monitor that you can carry with you? Lenovo offers its customers the ThinkVision M14 that features a 14-inch full-HD panel and dual USB-C ports for a seamless connectivity experience. View at Amazon

Dell Ultrasharp U2719DX Best overall This monitor offers great color accuracy and sharp visuals with 1,440px resolution. It also comes with a great industrial design with slim bezels and a good set of I/O connectivity. View at Amazon

HP U28 4K Best 4K HP's U28 features a factory-calibrated 4K HDR IPS panel which is great for studio work and it also features a host of I/O ports. View at Amazon

LG 29WP60G-B Best ultrawide The LG 29-inch ultrawide monitor should be great for users looking for loads of screen real estate. It comes with a 29-inch wide IPS panel offering a full-HD (2560 x 1080) resolution, 21:9 aspect ratio, 99% coverage of sRGB color gamut, HDR10, and AMD FreeSync. View at Amazon

ASUS ProArt Display 27 Best for creative use The ASUS ProArt PA279CV is suited for customers looking for an external display for the purpose of photo or video editing. It features a 27-inch 4K resolution IPS panel that offers 100% sRGB coverage, factory calibrated for Delta E < 2 color accuracy and a USB-C port for seamless connectivity. View at Amazon

Best mice for the ASUS Chromebook CX9

When shopping for a new mouse to pair with your favorite Chromebook, comfort is king. In this list, we’ll prioritize the comfortable operation of each mouse over other advanced features. After considering day-to-day usage, we’ll look at battery life, price point, and of course integration with Chrome OS. Mice come in all shapes and sizes, so it’s worth viewing a large volume of options before reaching a final decision.

Seenda 2.4G wireless mouse Best budget mouse If you need a wireless mouse on a budget, Seenda has you covered. This mouse lacks some bells and whistles, but costs under $6 and has a comfortable design. Battery life is excellent on this device. For those who only use a mouse on occasion, this is the way to go. View at Amazon

Logitech M355 Best slim and flat design Some mice require you to choose whether you are left or right handed, but not the Logitech M355. This mouse has a slim and flat design, perfect for ambidextrous users. In addition, the slim profile and ultra-quiet clicks make this a great mouse to use at work. View at Amazon

Jelly Comb dual mode mouse Best bluetooth and 2.4GHz combo The Jelly Comb dual mode mouse features both bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless connectivity. With this, you can connect to two devices simultaneously. Jelly Comb has a number of great color options to choose from, with a price under $15. View at Amazon

Logitech M570 Best for trackball fans Logitech's M570 has a distinct and instantly recognizable form-factor. The giant teal trackball is easily spotted while the mouse is in use. If you do a lot of scrolling for work, and find a trackball comfortable, this is the best option by far. This is one of the most comfortable mice to use for long periods of time. View at Amazon

Jelly Comb mouse and keyboard combo Best mouse and keyboard bundle Bundles are never a bad thing in terms of value. Jelly Comb packages an excellent wireless keyboard and mouse combo for under $25. Both devices feature excellent battery life, and an auto sleep mode when not in use. View at Amazon

Geyes Silent Wireless Mouse Best noiseless mouse Keeping quiet while at work is sometimes important. If you're looking for a mouse that's virtually silent, Geyes has you covered. This lightweight mouse is also rechargeable and features a comfortable honeycomb design. Friends and family will surely notice the eye-catching design on your new mouse. View at Amazon

Logitech MX Master 3 Best for productivity The Logitech MX Master series is the industry standard for what a mouse should be. Ultra-fast mag speed scrolling, ergonomic design and app-specific customization make this an ultra-premium pick. With USB-C quick charging and the ability to work on glass surfaces, this is a mouse you can use anywhere. View at Amazon

BENGOO Gaming Mouse Best for gaming on a budget The BENGOO gaming mouse provides an RGB light show to highlight your gaming atmosphere. A speed DPI switch allows four adjustable settings. This mouse is also great value, with an ergonomic design, flexible buttons, and a price tag below $10. View at Amazon

Logitech M510 Best battery life Logitech obviously has several options when it comes to mice. The M510 is a standout thanks to its consistent rating as a battery life champ. Users report a year or more average use on a single charge. With a comfortable design and a price under $25, this is an excellent option. View at Amazon

NORMIA RITA Arc Mouse Best for Arc lovers on a budget There are many fans of Microsoft's Arc mouse design. Unfortunately, the official Microsoft Arc mouse does not play nice with Chromebooks. If you enjoy the design of Microsoft's mouse, the NORMIA RITA Arc mouse is a great substitute at less than half the price. View at Amazon

Anker Vertical Ergonomic Mouse Best vertical mouse Another popular form factor is the vertical mouse design. This layout allows you to use the mouse in a grip-like orientation. Many users find this to be the most comfortable way to use a mouse for long periods of time. Anker also packs a fantastic feature set and battery life into this unique design. View at Amazon

iClever Ergonomic Mouse Best curved vertical mouse If you find the Anker vertical mouse a bit too tall or rigid, iClever has another exciting option. This vertical mouse features a more dramatic curve that contours to the hand at a more shallow angle. At under $25, with whisper quiet keys, this mouse is great for home or work. View at Amazon

Best keyboards for the ASUS Chromebook CX9

Using an external monitor can provide more screen real estate, and docking stations can offer additional ports for multi-tasking. With your new mouse at the ready, you’ll need a quality keyboard to complete your workstation. When choosing a keyboard for daily use, you’ll want to have both comfort and reliability. There are a range of ergonomic designs, key layouts, and advanced features to consider when shopping for a keyboard. In this list we’ll take a look at the best keyboards to use with your Chromebook, at a variety of price points.

As a preliminary note, there aren’t very many keyboards designed specifically for Chrome OS. In order to offer a variety of options, we’ve also included keyboards designed for PC and Mac in this list. Keep in mind any of these keyboards can still work with your Chromebook, using F1-12 as a replacement for function keys. In addition, remember Chrome OS can run on a variety of hardware, so these keyboards will work for your tablet or Chromebox as well.

Logitech K580 Chrome OS Edition Best Chrome OS integration If you're looking for a keyboard built for Google, this is the one. Chrome OS function keys line the top of the keyboard, with a spacious number pad on the side. You also get a built-in Google Assistant key and easy switch capability for use with multiple devices. View at Amazon

Brydge C-Type wireless keyboard Sleek Design for Chrome OS The Brydge C-Type wireless keyboard is a very stylish option with Chrome OS integration. As with the Logitech K580, you get a row of Chrome function keys at the top. The key travel on this keyboard is excellent and provides an enjoyable daily typing experience. On top of all those features, you get great battery life and a lifetime warranty. View at Amazon

Brydge C-Type wireless keyboard Keyboard and mouse combo Perhaps you want a keyboard bundled with a wireless mouse? This slim wireless keyboard from Jelly Comb also comes bundled with a travel mouse. Both devices feature an ergonomic design and automatic sleep mode to preserve battery life. At just $25, this is a great bundle to consider. View at Amazon

Havit backlit mechanical keyboard Mechanical keyboard lovers For those that enjoy the typing experience of a mechanical keyboard, Havit has a great option under $50. The Kalith Blue Switches offer nice key travel and a satisfying click. A unique ice blue LED color completes the look of this beautiful and sleek design. View at Amazon

Logitech K380 Compact design If you want your keyboard to take up less space on your desktop, consider the Logitech K380. This compact wireless keyboard also offers easy switch capability for up to three devices at once. This keyboard works with virtually any operating system, including Chrome OS. View at Amazon

Jelly Comb folding keyboard Frequent travelers Folding keyboards are a thing, and they're pretty awesome. If you travel constantly for work, you may want to check out Jelly Comb's folding keyboard. In addition to wired and wireless connection modes, you also get a built-in touchpad mouse as an added bonus. View at Amazon

Best webcams for the ASUS Chromebook CX9

With the rise of Zoom and Microsoft Teams for work, a good webcam is essential. While most laptops come with built-in webcams, the quality is more often than not sub-par. It may get the job done occasionally, but it’s always advisable to have an external webcam for your Chromebook to achieve a more professional look in video meetings. If you have a Chromebox or you’ve hooked up your Chromebook with an external monitor, you’re likely on the lookout for webcams that will pair nicely with your Chrome OS device.

Here’s a list of some of the best webcams for a Chromebook or Chromebox you can buy across various price points and use-cases.

Logitech C270 Best for basic use This is one of the best webcams for Chromebook if it's going to be your first webcam. It can only output at 720p though which should be sufficient for the occasional video call with friends and family. View at Amazon

IFROO FHD 1080P webcam Best budget If you don't want to spend too much on a webcam for your Chromebook but still want decent video quality, this is the one to pick. It has a wide-angle lens and can even be used for recording and streaming. View at Amazon

NexiGo Webcam with ring light Best with ring light The ring light around the webcam with adjustable brightness helps improve video quality if the ambient lighting around you is insufficient. It also has a privacy cover, auto-focus, and dual microphones. View at Amazon

Razer Kiyo 1080P Webcam Best for streamers If you're a streamer or are planning to stream on YouTube or Twitch, this is a great way to get started. It has a built-in ring light, advanced auto-focus, and supports 60fps at 720p or 30fps at 1080p. View at Amazon

NexiGo 2K webcam Best for higher resolution This webcam has the highest resolution among the ones mentioned in this list. There's a 4MP sensor and you can digitally zoom in up to 3X. It has a 95-degree FoV, dual mics, and a privacy shutter as well. View at Amazon

Logitech C920x HD Pro Best for professional meetings The Logitech C920x is one of the most popular webcams especially for office meetings. It has support for stereo audio which means everyone can hear you crystal clear. There's also support for HD light correction. View at Amazon

Best sleeves for the ASUS Chromebook CX9

Chromebooks are made to be portable. To protect your investment when out and about, you can grab a sleeve or bag at a fairly low price. This is even more important if you have an LTE-capable Chromebook and travel often. Most of these options are on sale often, making the deal even sweeter. With so many options available, you can find something that fits your personal style and has functionality for daily work and play.

Amazon Basics Executive Laptop Sleeve Best basic sleeve If you just want a basic sleeve with no frills, Amazon has you covered here. This sleeve's size ranges from 11.6 inches up to 15.6 inches, depending on the size of your Chromebook. With three color options to choose from and a low price, grab this if you just need to carry your Chromebook outside on occasion. View at Amazon

Case Logic Carrying Case 13/14 Best carrying case If you need extra protection for your Spectre x360 when carrying it around, the hard shell on this sleeve can do just that. Meanwhile, the inside is soft to absorb any impact from your laptop moving around. View at Best Buy

Nacuwa Hard Sleeve Best hard sleeve If you want top of the line protection, get this hard sleeve from Nacuwa. With a range of size options, this sleeve is suitable for any Chromebook. You also get protection from spills, and a few inner pockets to organize cables and your laptop charger. View at Amazon

UNIKA Leather Sleeve Best leather sleeve For those that want an elegant sleeve, UNIKA has a nice selection of color options. This sleeve features an ultra-thin design and accommodates 13-15 inch Chromebooks. View at Amazon

Lymmax shockproof sleeve Best shockproof sleeve Sometimes we all have a clumsy day or two. With the Lymmax shockproof sleeve your laptop will stay protected even if you drop it. This sleeve comes in a range of color options but is limited to 13-15 inch size compatibility. View at Amazon

Nillkin laptop sleeve with stand Best sleeve with stand Would you like a laptop sleeve that doubles as a stand? Nillkin offers just that at a price under $30. With four color options to choose from you should be able to find one that matches your personal style. View at Amazon

TIMBUK2 Stealth Folio Storage on the go If you need a case to store lots of gear with your ASUS Chromebook CX9, the TIMBUK2 Stealth Folio is perfect. You get multiple compartments for chargers, dongles, and more. View at Amazon

Waterfield Designs PC SleeveCase Premium custom fit Luxury bags are tough to find for Chromebooks, but Waterfield Designs offers an excellent custom-fit option. You can specific the exact dimensions of your Chromebook and they will built you a custom case made of waxed canvas or ballistic nylon. This is a premium sleeve with amazing build quality. View at Waterfields Designs

NIDOO 14 inch laptop sleeve More color options Color options are fun on any accessory, but Chromebook cases tend to come mostly in black or grey. The NIDOO 14 inch laptop sleeve comes in numerous colors so you can express your personal style and protect your CX9 at the same time. View at Amazon

Best stylus pens for the ASUS Chromebook CX9

The Universal Stylus Initiative (USI) defines industry-wide standards for interoperable communication between an active stylus and touch-enabled devices, such as phones, tablets, and computing and entertainment platforms. Thus far, there are quite a few solid USI pens available on the market, but they’re a bit pricier than the old-school capacitive styli.

We recommend choosing one of the USI options below if it’s in your budget and your device supports USI, otherwise we provide a budget option that’ll do the job in a pinch.

Penoval USI Stylus Best overall USI stylus This is the best overall stylus to take advantage of the USI compatibility on your Chromebook. Solid overall build quality with a nice heft in-hand make this stylus easy to write with. It's a shame it requires a AAAA battery to run, but the usability is still impressive. View at Amazon

iPlume USI Stylus Best overall USI stylus Another excellent USI stylus with a nice-looking overall design. It's comfortable to hold and it doesn't have the useless eraser button other models do. iPlume also boasts impressive low latency on this model, making it easier to write and draw with precision. View at Amazon

HP Rechargeable USI Stylus Best rechargeable stylus The main downside to many USI styli is the annoyance of dealing with batteries. Luckily, HP has a USI pen that's rechargeable via USB-C. The battery life on this pen is also excellent, averaging over 2 weeks of typical use. View at HP

TiMOVO USI Stylus Pen Best budget USI stylus This USI stylus from TiMOVO features unique palm rejection features that effectively avoid your palm from disturbing your creation. Comes with a replacement tip and a tool, you can use the tool to pull out the nib, which is very easy to replace. This pen is also frequently on sale, making it a good option for those on a budget. View at Amazon

Lenovo USI Pen Best OEM USI stylus Lenovo's USI stylus is well-built and has a nice feel in the hand. While it's not as easy to power as the HP, it should last months on a single battery before it needs replacing. It features a pen clip to help you secure the stylus in your backpack. View at Amazon

Mixoo Capacitive Stylus Pen Best non-USI stylus Have you found all these USI pens too expensive? Then you might want to go old-school with the capacitive stylus from Mixoo. This pen is under $10 and comes in many colors. You should be able to accomplish basic note-taking tasks and do it in style. View at Amazon

Best chargers for the ASUS Chromebook CX9

It’s always nice to have a backup charger in your bag in case something goes wrong. Sometimes you just want an extra power brick to keep at the office for your Chromebook.

Either way, if you own the ASUS Chromebook CX9, you might want to consider picking up an alternate charger. When it comes to chargers, there’s no shortage of options on Amazon. Whether you want something with fast-charging capability, or just the cheapest option possible, brands like Anker, Baseus, and Nekteck have you covered. Let’s take a look at the best available chargers for one of ASUS’ best Chromebooks.

Anker 60W PD Charger Best overall value With simultaneous charging for your laptop (45W) and mobile devices (15W), this is the only charger you'll need on your next vacation or business trip. Charge your Chromebook and phone at the same time! View at Amazon

Anker 45W slim charger Slim and portable design Measuring less than 0.8 inches thick and with a folding plug design, PowerPort Atom III 45W Slim offers unprecedented portability and convenience for a wall charger this powerful. View at Amazon

Baseus 100W wall charger Maximum power GaN II x Qualcomm Quick Charge 5.0, 4x faster than ever, 40% smaller, up to 50°F heat dissipation, up to 70% more efficiency than ever before. This one is probably overkill for a Chromebook, but it will work for all of your other devices too. View at Amazon

Nekteck charger with cable Built-in cable This is a fairly standard 45W PD charger, but it comes with the charging cable built-in. If you're prone to losing cables like I am, this is the way to go. Plus. it's often on sale for under $20. View at Amazon

Anker PowerPort Atom III Hub Best desktop charging hub Charge 4 devices simultaneously. PowerIQ 3 0 enabled USB-C port pumps out a max 45W output to charge virtually any USB-C device at top speed while 3 USB ports share a total of 20W to provide optimized charging for mobile devices. View at Amazon

Zendure x5 15000mAh portable charger Best portable charger For those that need power on the go, Zendure's 15000 mAh portable charger gets the job done. You can connect multiple devices and charge your Chromebook up to 40% in 30 minutes. View at Amazon

That’s our roundup of the best accessories for the ASUS Chromebook CX9. Hopefully you now have everything you need to use your Chromebook in class, at home, or on the go. Our ideal setup for the ASUS Chromebook CX9 would be the Dell Ultrasharp U27, Tiergrade USB-C Docking Station, Logitech MX Master 3 mouse, and the Penoval USI pen. Webcam and sleeve options are really all about personal preference and style.

If you try out some of our picks, let us know how they work for you in the comments section below.