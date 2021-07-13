Best ASUS Chromebooks: Flip C536, Flip CM3, C434 and more

ASUS is one of the leading manufacturers of Chromebooks and Chromeboxes. If you’re in the market for either, you should absolutely consider some of ASUS’ offerings for your next device. Whether you need a powerful premium Chromebook or a cheaper option for school or media consumption, ASUS has it all. In addition, ASUS makes some of the best Chromeboxes out there for a first-class Chrome OS desktop experience.

As one of Google’s most trusted partners, ASUS has a long history of manufacturing Chrome OS devices and laptops in general. For hardware reliability and performance, it’s tough to find a better brand. In this article we’ll provide an overview of our favorite Chromebooks from ASUS, detailing the best use-case for each option.

Best overall 14 inch Chromebook: ASUS Flip C436

As well as sleek looks, comfort and ergonomics are a priority with the ASUS Chromebook Flip C436. The precision-crafted chassis has a dual-tapered design, with the body and lid meeting to form a V-shaped edge that makes it easier to open the laptop. This model is fully configurable with up to a 10th gen Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. This Chromebook also features for Universal Stylus Initiative (USI) pens, allowing you to take notes and draw with ease.

Two full-function reversible USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports make it easy to charge your ASUS Chromebook Flip C436 or connect it to peripherals. Or if you’re looking for more onscreen space, hook it up to an external display with a compatible dock. For maximum convenience and compatibility, there’s also a microSD slot to makes it easy to add extra storage.

The four-sided NanoEdge display design gives the ASUS Chromebook Flip C436 an even smaller footprint than you’d expect, bringing you all the benefits of a 14-inch FHD display in a 13-inch chassis. Featuring a precision-engineered mechanism, the versatile 360° ErgoLift hinge on the ASUS Chromebook Flip C436 has a silky-smooth action that holds the display securely at any angle. This innovative hinge has a dual action that lifts and tilts the keyboard into the perfect typing position when the display is rotated into laptop mode. It also helps enhance the powerful audio, by creating extra space underneath the laptop. Despite the compact design for a 14″ laptop, the Flip C436 still features a full-sized keyboard and spacious trackpad.

ASUS Flip C436 For those that enjoy the 14 inch form-factor, this is the best Chromebook from ASUS. You get an impressively built chassis, all the specs you need and some nice extras like Harman Kardon speakers. View at Amazon

Best overall 15 inch Chromebook: ASUS Flip C536

The ASUS Flip C536 is the bigger cousin of the C436. While you might not think a slightly smaller display is important, many users are loyal to a 15.6″ laptop for the dedicated number pad. If you do a lot of work with bookkeeping or spreadsheets in general, a dedicated number pad is essential.

Aside from the larger size, you do get a few additional perks. The C536 offers newer 11th gen Intel CPUs, up to a core i7. You can also get up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. The laptop runs for up to 12 hours on a single charge, so you can work or play throughout the day, even when you’re on the move. The ASUS Chromebook Flip C536 also meets the ultra-demanding MIL-STD 810H military standard and passes multiple tests to ensure reliability and durability.

The stunning aesthetics of the exterior continue when opening the lid. The ASUS Chromebook Flip C536 has a full‑sized backlit keyboard that offers 1.4 mm key travel for more comfortable typing. Plus, the Obsidian Velvet texture of the palm rest area offers a silky-smooth feel for added comfort during extended use. The 5.68 inch large glass touchpad is cleverly engineered for maximum comfort, accuracy and control, and incorporates palm-rejection technology and multitouch gesture support.

The device also packs excellent audio into its thin, light design. With dual high-quality stereo speakers and extra-large resonant chambers that generate high-fidelity audio, it delivers surround-sound effects that are comparable in quality to larger laptops. The crisp, powerful audio gives you immersive listening experiences when steaming music or video.

ASUS Flip C536 With many of the same properties as the C436, this is a great 15.6 inch option. If you want impressive specs, lots of storage, and like to have a dedicated number pad around, this is one is for you. This laptop also comes in a slick looking matte white color. View at Best Buy

Best power on a budget Chromebook: ASUS Flip C434

If you’re looking for an ASUS Chromebook with exceptional value at a lower price, the Flip C434 might be for you. This laptop is the predecessor to the C436, but still has an impressive design and enough power for most users. This model is fully configurable with up to a 8th gen Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of eMMc storage. The main things you lose with this older model are newer Intel processors and a reduction in configurable RAM and storage.

It’s also worth noting that the storage here is eMMc storage and not the faster SSD storage. For most users, these small spec downgrades won’t impact their daily use or performance of the laptop for basic tasks. Battery life is still solid as well, averaging 10 hours of use per charge.

ASUS Flip C434 Those looking to spend a little less on an ASUS Chromebook should look at the Flip C434. This Chromebook has a high-quality 14 inch touchscreen, and an overall solid build. The processor and RAM are a bit downgraded from the C436, but so is the price. View at Amazon

Best battery life Chromebook: ASUS Flip CM3

Those that care more about battery life than performance will love the Flip CM3. The ASUS Chromebook Flip CM3 strikes the balance between work and play. The 360 degree hinge enables multiple modes and provides the versatility to work or study using the orientation you like best. Featuring a 12-inch display with a 3:2 aspect ratio and thin bezels, the ASUS Chromebook Flip CM3 provides an expanded view in the portrait orientation to inspire you to see the world from a new perspective.

ASUS Pen (USI) support enables intuitive writing with an active stylus for enhanced productivity. The ultra-portable design and long-lasting battery life are tailored to an on-the-go lifestyle, and the silky-smooth palm rests and ErgoLift hinge design ensure comfort when typing.

The amazing battery life and 3:2 aspect ratio make this a unique choice for those that need portability to work on the road. Inside, this Chromebook is powered by a MediaTek 8183 Processor 2.0 GHz (1M Cache, up to 2.0 GHz, 8 cores), up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 128 GB eMMc storage. While the processor isn’t the beefiest one out there, the average of 16 hours battery life on a single charge is worth the trade-off.

ASUS Flip CM3 Amazing battery life is something you expect with a Chromebook. But with the Flip CM3 you get up to a whopping 16 hours of usage on a single charge. If you don't mind a MediaTek processor, this is the Chromebook that lasts all day and night. View at Amazon

Best for education Chromebook: ASUS Flip C214

The ASUS Chromebook Flip C214 is built to deliver an innovative and inspirational learning experience. As well as a versatile touchscreen display and a built-in stylus, there’s also a 360 degree hinge and a world-facing camera. The ASUS Chromebook Flip C214 has classroom-ready durability to reassure teachers and students alike, with an all-round rubber bumper, spill-resistant keyboard and ultra-tough hinge. With its school day-long battery life and time-saving, easy-to-service modular construction, the ASUS Chromebook Flip C214 is ready for anything. This laptop isn’t really about the internal specs, but you get an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB eMMc storage inside.

Accidents happen, and the ASUS Chromebook Flip C214 is ready for them. It’s built to withstand everyday classroom knocks, bumps, drops and spills without damage. Built to surpass demanding military-grade MIL-STD-810G durability standards, it’s also torture-tested to pass stringent ASUS quality tests. It can withstand occasional drops of up to 120cm — more than standard desk height — and the hinge and I/O ports are fully tested to endure the stresses and strains of everyday use.

The ASUS Chromebook Flip C214 includes a special world-facing camera so students can explore and learn in a totally new way, allowing them to capture photos and videos in tablet mode. There are also plans for the world-facing camera to support versatile apps, giving both students and teachers an exciting new learning aid.

ASUS Flip C214 ASUS has quite a few solid options for students. This particular model is perfect for younger kids as it has a ruggedized design that's spill and drop resistant. The affordable price and convertible form-factor also make it an appealing option for college students as well. View at Amazon

Best for business Chromebook: ASUS Chromebook C523

The ASUS Chromebook C523 is the simple way to boost your productivity and have more fun on the move — all day and every day. This ultraportable and lightweight 15.6-inch Chromebook is powered by up to a quad-core Intel processor, and gives you the freedom of up to 10 hours battery life. It’s also the first ASUS Chromebook to feature a NanoEdge design, which gives you a big screen in a compact chassis for easier multitasking and more immersive entertainment. With its speedy performance, robust security and convenient features, it’s not only perfect for business — it’s ideal for anyone who’s always on the go. Of course this laptop is available with Chrome Enterprise Upgrade directly from ASUS as well.

The stunning 15.6-inch up to FHD NanoEdge display has an ultra-narrow 6mm bezel, and features a matte anti-glare coating to reduce annoying reflections. The result is a laptop with an impressive 80% screen-to-body ratio that minimizes size while helping you maximize productivity — so you can see and do more, while carrying less.

Two full-function reversible USB-C ports make it easy to charge the ASUS Chromebook C523 or connect it to devices and external displays. USB-C provides superfast data-transfer speeds, making it possible to transfer a 2GB movie to a USB drive in under 2 seconds. For maximum convenience and compatibility, the ASUS Chromebook C523 also features standard USB 3.1 ports, and there’s a microSD slot for adding more storage.

ASUS Chromebook C523 Business users will enjoy this enterprise-capable Chromebook from ASUS. There are a range of configurable specs that make the C523 perfect as an entry-level option, as well as for more demanding power users. View at Amazon

Best clamshell only Chromebook: ASUS Chromebook C425

Perhaps you don’t need a fancy touchscreen on your ASUS Chromebook? Simplify your life with the sleek and stylish ASUS Chromebook C425, the 1.3kg-light 14-inch laptop that has all the power to make light work of your daily tasks. Powered by up to an Intel Core i5 processor, the ASUS Chromebook C425 boosts your productivity and lets you have more fun on the move — wherever you are, whatever you’re doing.

Its compact NanoEdge design pops easily into any bag, and its all-day battery eliminates power-outlet anxiety for a worry-free lifestyle. There are a few models of this laptop that feature an optional touchscreen, but for the most part this Chromebook is sold as a clamshell only model by most retailers. This laptop is configurable with up to a Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB eMMc storage on the inside.

ASUS Chromebook C425 Would you like a Chromebook without the frills of a touchscreen? ASUS can take care of that too with the Chromebook C425. This elegantly designed clamshell-only Chromebook features up to an Intel Core i5 processor and a backlit keyboard. View at Amazon

Best overall Chromebox: ASUS Chromebox 4

The ASUS Chromebox 4 features a 10th Generation Intel Core or Celeron processor and DDR4-2666 memory for faster, smoother and more energy-efficient performance. These specs are configurable up to a Core i7 and 16GB of RAM. It also supports up to three 4K displays and comes equipped with versatile USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 and USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports for fast data transfers, and USB-C also supports power delivery and DisplayPort connections.

Offering easy access to Android apps via Google Play, the device lets you enjoy your favorite apps. For the added benefit of Chrome Enterprise, the ASUS Chromebox Enterprise 4 option empowers businesses, IT administrators and remote employees with the tools they need for enhanced productivity and efficiency. You can also configure this Chromebox with up to 256GB of SSD storage, an impressive amount for a Chrome OS device.

Overall, this is the Chromebox for you if you need a top of the line machine with a range of choices when it comes to internal specs. The ability to connect three displays makes this a workhorse at the office and should be at the top of the list for business users.

ASUS Chromebox 4 ASUS leads the Chromebox pack with this excellent all-around device. With customizable configurations, there are Chromebox 4 models to fit any workflow or education application. View at Amazon

Best fanless Chromebox: ASUS fanless Chromebox

The ASUS Fanless Chromebox features a 10th Generation Intel Core or Celeron processor for faster, smoother and more energy-efficient performance. The fanless aluminum chassis has multiple metal fins to efficiently dissipate heat while operating quietly and to reduce maintenance needs in commercial environments. The ASUS Fanless Chromebox also supports up to three 4K displays and comes equipped with versatile USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 and USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports for fast data transfers, and USB-C also supports power delivery and DisplayPort connections. Offering easy access to a rich selection of Android apps available on Google Play, the device enables the use of productivity-boosting apps.

In addition, the ASUS Fanless Chromebox features a compact, space-saving design with chassis dimensions of 207 x 148 x 32 mm. Each device also features a newly designed lockable VESA mount that securely attaches to a wide range of surfaces. The VESA mount includes a screw-in rubber barrier that protects the surface of the ASUS Fanless Chromebox from everyday bumps and knocks. The VESA mount also allows you to attach the device to your display and turn it into your own customized all-in-one PC for a tidy, clutter-free workspace. If you want a compact and quiet Chromebox, look no further.

ASUS Fanless Chromebox Want a quieter desktop experience? ASUS has you covered with this fanless Chromebox. A range of configurable specs make this device appealing to a variety of users. View at Amazon

That wraps up our list of the best ASUS Chromebooks you can buy today. For power users, we recommend either the Flip C436 or the Flip C536, depending on your size preference. For K-12 students and teachers, check out the impressively rugged Flip C214. If you’re still on the fence about your next Chromebook, check out our guides to the best Acer Chromebooks and best HP Chromebooks as well.