These are the best ASUS laptops to buy in 2021: ZenBook, ROG, Chromebook, and more

ASUS is one of the leading PC hardware manufacturers in the world. At the same time, it also makes some of the best laptops catering to all sorts of use cases and variety of users. The company has expanded its portfolio over the years, and apart from having a solid portfolio of gaming notebooks under its ROG (Republic of Gamers) brand, ASUS also offers laptops at the low-end budget segment, business notebooks, laptops that are suitable for creators, and even some really good Chromebooks.

If you’re interested, here are some of the best ASUS laptops you can buy in 2021.

Best overall: ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14

The Zephyrus G14 is our choice for the best ASUS laptop as it offers a really interesting design and powerful hardware in a slim, compact chassis. The laptop is available with the latest AMD Ryzen 5000-mobile processors and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. Apart from offering excellent performance, the notebook has set a benchmark for being one of the best 14 inch laptops on the market. The most unique feature of the laptop is its lid that comes with optional white LEDs that act like a retro secondary 8-bit display that can be customized.

The display can be configured with either 1080p at 144Hz refresh rate or 1440p resolution display with 120Hz refresh rate — and even 144Hz in certain markets. The notebook is powered by the 8-core Ryzen 5900HS processor and is offered with up to 32GB of DDR4 3200MHz RAM, and 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen 3 SSD.

Best laptop for creators: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED

The ZenBook Pro Duo 15 is made for creators who need all the extra canvas they can get. It comes with two high resolution displays, and while you might have seen dual-screen laptops in the past, the ‘ScreenPad Plus’ takes things to the next level. It’s a 14 inch wide touchscreen with a 3840 x 1100 resolution that can be used as an extended display, or you can drag down apps, monitor your hardware, and much more. Creators can also set their tools and assign functions on the secondary display for easier access and faster workflows. The primary display is a 15.6 inch OLED, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) 16:9 touch screen with up to 440nits brightness, 100% DCI-P3 coverage, Pantone Validated, and stylus support.

Powering the laptop is the 10th-gen Intel processor, available with up to a Core i9-10980HK, although the latest 11th-gen Intel models are just around the corner. You also get NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GPU available with 110W TDP. The laptop also comes with up to 32GB of RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD, and Thunderbolt 3 ports.

Best gaming laptop: ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 15

ASUS makes great gaming hardware and the latest ROG Strix Scar 15 is a beast of a gaming laptop. Apart from all the RGB shenanigans, the laptop is powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX octa-core processor, paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 16GB GPU that’s configured with up to 130W power draw. The 15.6 inch display on the laptop is available in either a 1080p resolution with up to 300Hz refresh rate or a 1440p resolution option with a 165Hz refresh rate. It supports up to 64GB of DDR4 memory clocked at 3200MHz, dual M.2 SSD (1TB + 1TB) in RAID configuration, and support for USB-C charging up to 100W apart from the traditional barrel charger.

Best Chromebook: ASUS Chromebook CX9

ASUS makes a variety of Chromebooks in the budget as well as premium segments. Its latest Chromebook CX9 is a recommended notebook featuring a high-quality design with a magnesium alloy body and the latest hardware to deliver the best experience. Announced back at CES 2021, the CX9 is finally available for purchase with the base model having an Intel Core i3 Tiger Lake processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. It can be configured with up to a Core i7, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage, and a touchscreen. It also comes with a fingerprint sensor, a backlit number pad built into the touchpad, claimed battery life of up to 14 hours, and an optional 4K display with the Core i7 model.

Best convertible laptop: ASUS ROG Flow X13

One of the most interesting laptops from ASUS launched this year, the ROG Flow X13 is unlike any convertible laptop on the market. It has a stealthy design, with appealing angular lines all around and can be configured with up to a powerful octa-core AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS, along with NVIDIA’s GTX 1650 Max-Q or an RTX 3050Ti. Essentially, this is the more powerful ultrabook with a rotating hinge. Speaking of which, the 16:10 display is available with either a 120Hz refresh rate and 1200p resolution or a standard 60Hz panel with 4K resolution. It also comes with a decent set of ports including two USB-C, a full-size USB Type-A, HDMI, and a headphone jack. It also comes with a proprietary connector that can be used to attach the ROG XG Mobile dock that can house a laptop grade RTX 3070 or even an RTX 3080 for a high-end workstation/gaming rig experience.

Best business laptop: ASUS ExpertBook B9

ASUS has a dedicated line of business notebooks under the ExpertBook series. The ExpertBook B9 is its best offering that comes with a slim and lightweight chassis that weighs just one kilogram, and at the same time, meets the MIL-STD 810H US military standard tests for improved ruggedness. It’s available with the latest 11th-gen Intel Tiger Lake processors along with Intel’s Evo platform verification. The notebook packs a 14 inch full-HD (1920 x 1080-pixels) display that’s claimed to offer 400 nits of peak brightness. The laptop can be configured with either the Intel Core i5-1135G7 or Intel Core i7-1165G7 with Intel’s Xe graphics. As for memory and storage, the laptop is available with either 8GB or 16GB of LPDDR4x 4266MHz RAM, along with dual M.2 NVMe PCI 3.0 SSD with up to 2TB capacity. Security features include Windows Hello face recognition, a webcam privacy shutter, fingerprint scanner and a Trusted Platform Module TPM 2.0 embedded security chip.

Best budget laptop: ASUS VivoBook Flip 14

The VivoBook lineup is fairly affordable if you’re looking for an ASUS laptop on a budget. The VivoBook Flip 14 is one of the most affordable laptops from the company coming under $500 for which you get a convertible 2-in-1 design, a full-HD 14-inch touch display, an 11th-gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor, 4GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD. The laptop is also one of the most affordable ones out there that features a Thunderbolt 4 port. Other features include a fingerprint scanner for security, support for stylus input, Harman Kardon speakers, and a solid range of I/O ports.

These are currently the best ASUS laptops on the market and all the Windows options are expected to get a free upgrade to Windows 11 once it rolls out for the general public. Let us know in the comments if you think we should add more options or categories. Also check out some of the best Chromebooks ASUS has to offer. We also have a roundup of the best laptops for 2021, as well as the best laptops for gaming.