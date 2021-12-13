These are the best ASUS motherboards you can buy in 2021

Picking the best motherboard may not be as exciting as buying other components of a PC build, but it’s important to get it right. Having a solid motherboard is extremely important as it acts as a good platform for your entire build. A lot of component choices are also influenced by the motherboard, making it even more crucial. There are plenty of motherboards on the market, but we’ll be taking a look at some of the best ASUS motherboards you can buy right now. ASUS dominates a lot of other motherboard collections including the best motherboards for gaming list, so we think it deserves a dedicated article. We’ll be listing a collection of motherboards for Intel as well as AMD builds combined, so be sure to look around to pick the one that suits your build. With that out of the way, let’s get started with this list:

Best Z690 chipset motherboard: ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Hero

ASUS makes a ton of reliable motherboards under its ROG line up and most of these boards are an excellent option for a high-performance rig. The ROG lineup includes a good mix of motherboards for both Intel as well as AMD builds, so there’s a good chance you’ll find what you need within the ROG series. This motherboard, in particular, is suitable for a build involving Intel’s new Alder Lake chips. The ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Hero features the new Z690 chipset along with an LGA 1700 CPU socket. Both of these are mandatory to run one of the newer 12th-gen chips from the house of Intel. Your options are limited to just the Intel Core i5-12600K, Core i7-12700K, and the Core i9-12900K right now, and this motherboard works well for any of them.

The ROG Maximus Z690 Hero sits on top of the ASUS ROG product stack along with some other high-performance boards like the Z690 Extreme, Apex, and more. ASUS has gone for a very familiar-looking design for this motherboard. It’s got a black-colored PCB that’s mostly covered with shrouds and heatsinks. The VRM heatsink extends to the bottom part of the board, covering a majority of the board. There’s a rather large lighting element that comprises RGB LEDs too. You can also see the ROG logo towards the bottom of the board. We prefer having a customizable LED like this over obnoxious lighting. It’ll look inside the PC case and should have no issues blending into most setups.

The motherboard VRM here consists of 20+1 power stages and there are two 8-pin connectors to deliver power to the CPU. The board also supports overclocking and you should be able to run even a Core i9-12900K without any issues. Towards the right side of the LGA 1700 socket are the four DDR5 DRAM slots. This motherboard supports up to 128GB of DDR5 memory. ASUS says it supports up to DDR5-6400+(OC) memory speeds, which means you can really go all-out to buy the most powerful modules for your build. It’s worth pointing out that it doesn’t support DDR4 modules, so keep that in mind. It also comes with both PCIe 5.0 and PCIe 4.0 slots. There are two PCIe 5.0 x16 slots at the top that are reinforced. There’s an additional PCIe 4.0 x4 slot at the bottom too.

The ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Hero comes with three M.2 Key M slots. You can expand that further with the additional included M.2 card. You also get a ton of I/O ports at the back including Thunderbolt ports. The I/O shield is also pre-installed, which means that’s one less step for you to worry about while building your PC. As a premium motherboard, you also get a ton of headers for USB, RGB lights, and more. The ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Hero is on the expensive side of the spectrum, but you’re paying a premium for all the handy features that it comes with. You can also step down to the ROG Strix Z690-E Gaming motherboard if you want to save a bit more money because that’s also a reliable ASUS motherboard for the new Alder Lake chips.

Alternate best Z690 motherboard pick: ASUS ROG Strix Z690-E Gaming WiFi

Even though Alder Lake CPUs are relatively, ASUS has managed to do a fantastic job with churning out a ton of Z690-based motherboards for these new chips. If you don’t want to spend $600 on a motherboard, then you might want to check out the ASUS ROG Strix Z690-E Gaming motherboard. This one costs slightly less than the ROG Maximus Z690 Hero, but it comes with all the bells and whistles that you’d expect from a premium motherboard for a high-end build. In fact, this is the motherboard we used for our Intel Alder Lake chip review, so we can vouch for its reliable performance.

The ASUS ROG Strix Z690-E Gaming is an ATX board with the LGA 1700 socket for the new CPUs. As the name suggests, it also comes with the Z690 chipset that is essential for the new Alder Lake chips to run. This particular motherboard features an 18+1 power stage with two 8-pin EPS connectors to deliver CPU power. The VRM is covered with a huge heatsink to keep it cool at all times. This particular motherboard has a stable power delivery system to handle even the most demanding CPUs with overclocked speeds. We were able to run/test the Core i9-12900K on this exact motherboard and it was able to keep up with all our needs.

The motherboard design, as you can see, is fairly simple. It’s got a black-colored PCB, most of which is covered with a heatsink. As is the case with most other premium boards, the M.2 slot is covered by the shroud. The PCIe slots are the only exposed parts at the bottom of the board. There’s also not much in the name of RGB lights on this motherboard. You get some lighting on top of the VRM heatsink, but that’s about it. You can also see the ‘Strix’ logo towards the bottom of the board, however, there’s no RGB lighting to be seen.

To the right side of the main LGA 1700 CPU socket are the four DIMM slots for DDR5 memory. Yes, this particular motherboard accepts the new DDR5 memory, so you’ll have to buy the new DDR5 modules. ASUS says the board supports DDR5-6400(OC) memory speeds, which is on par with a lot of other high-end motherboards on the market. You also get three PCIe slots on this motherboard. The top-most slot is the PCIe 5.0 x16 reinforced slot. It supports both x16 and X8 configurations. Additionally, you also get three M.2 Key M slots for your SSDs. Three M.2 slots aren’t bad, but a modern and expensive motherboard could definitely use some more. ASUS is also bundling the ROG Hyper M.2 card with this motherboard, so you can install it on the PCIe slot and add two more M.2 slots for storage.

The ASUS ROG Strix Z690-E gaming WiFi motherboard also comes with plenty of ports at the back. The I/O shield also comes pre-installed out of the box, making it fairly simple for you to install the motherboard. You also get a ton of headers for RGB, fans/pumps, and more.

Best Z690 motherboard with DDR4 support: ASUS ROG Strix Z690-A Gaming WiFi D4

Intel’s new 12th-generation Alder Lake CPUs support both DDR5 as well as DDR4 memory modules. That being said, you’ll have to buy a supported motherboard for the same to work. It’s worth pointing out that the DDR5 supported motherboard will not accept DDR4 memory modules. The same is true for the boards that accept DDR4 modules. It’s important to pick up the right motherboard depending on your preferred memory standard. Considering how DDR5 RAM kits are quite expensive and hard to come by right now, it’s probably a good idea to stick to DDR4 memory, for now. The ASUS ROG Strix Z690-A Gaming WiFi D4 is one of the few Z690 motherboards that supports DDR4 memory.

The ASUS ROG Strix Z690-A Gaming WIFI D4 is essentially the same motherboard as the ASUS ROG Strix Z690-F Gaming. However, this particular unit comes with a silver aesthetic instead of black. It also supports DDR4 memory instead of the new DDR5. This means you will not be able to install the new DDR5 memory modules for your system, even though the Alder Lake CPUs support the new standard.

The ASUS ROG Strix Z690-A Gaming WIFI D4 motherboard, as you can see, looks great. It brings a refreshing silver aesthetics to the Z690 motherboard space which is mostly populated with boards with black-colored PCBs and heatsinks. The rear panel cover sports RGB lights. The power delivery heatsink is also hidden under this particular rear panel cover. The panel cover also extends towards the bottom of the motherboard, covering the M.2 heatsinks.

The ASUS ROG Strix Z690-A Gaming WIFI D4 has one full-length PCIe 5.0 x16, one full-length PCIe 3.0 x4, and a PCIe 3.0 x4 slot. For storage, you get four PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2 slots with six SATA ports. The SATA ports are capable of supporting RAID 0,1,5, and 10 arrays. On the memory side of things, as we mentioned earlier, you get four DIMM slots that support DDR4 memory modules. You can install as many as four modules with DDR4-5333(OC+) memory speeds. As a high-quality motherboard, you also get a good selection of ports at the back.

The I/O shield comes pre-installed and it covers as many as 10 USB ports, an HDMI and DisplayPort output, five 3.5mm audio jacks, and more. The audio ports are powered by a SupremeFX ALC4080 HD audio codec and Savitech SV3H712 amplifier for superior audio quality. You also get the WiFi antenna in the box that can be connected to wireless internet. This is in addition to the 2.5Gb LAN port that’s available at the back. Notably, the ASUS ROG Strix Z690-A Gaming WIFI D4 also comes with plenty of headers for RGB, fans/pumps, USB, and more.

Overall, we think the ASUS ROG Strix Z690-A Gaming WiFi D4 is an excellent motherboard that offers plenty of features for a decent price. We recommend this motherboard for those who don’t necessarily want to use DDR5 memory modules for their build. You can click the link below to see the best price for this particular motherboard online right now.

Best Z590 motherboard: ASUS ROG Maximus XIII Hero

The ASUS ROG Maximus XIII Hero has already made it to a lot of our best motherboard collections. It’s a surprise that we’re also adding it to our collection of the best ASUS motherboards on the market. The ROG Maximus XIII Hero is a premium motherboard with Intel’s Z590 chipset and LGA 1200 CPU socket. This particular motherboard isn’t compatible with the new Alder Lake CPUs since it’s doesn’t have the new Z690 chipset and the LGA 1700 CPU socket. However, you can still use it to dish out a perfectly viable high-end PC in 2021.

The ASUS ROG Maximus XIII Hero motherboard comes with a high-quality 14-phase VRM with two 8-pin EPS connectors for CPU power. The motherboard itself looks very premium with an all-black aesthetics. The rear panel cover extends to cover the VRM heatsink. The cover is extended further to cover most of the PCB too, including the M.2 slots. It’s worth pointing out that the ASUS ROG Maximus XIII Hero is a last-gen product and it doesn’t support some of the newer standards supported by Z690 motherboards. You only get support for DDR4 memory modules. You can install up to DDR4 modules with DDDR4-3600 memory speeds.

Notably, the Maximus XIII Hero motherboard only supports PCIe 4.0 and three PCIe 4.0 slots for expansion cards and GPU. You get two PCIe 4.0 x16 slots and a PCIe 3.0 x4 slot. For storage, you get four M.2 slots with support for PCIe 4.0 modules. Additionally, there’s also space for six SATA 3 ports for RAID 0,1,5, and 10. As a premium motherboard, ASUS has also taken care of the headers as you get plenty of them for fans, RGB, USB, and more.

You can use the ASUS ROG Maximus XIII Hero motherboard with a lot of high-performance CPUs including the power-hungry Core i9-11900K unlocked CPU. Overclocking is also possible on this motherboard and it holds up pretty well without throttling the performance. This motherboard is proven to support CPU clock speeds of up to 5.1GHz without any issues. We also like how ASUS has gone for subtle lighting for this unit with only a handful of RGB LEDs to light the ROG logo towards the bottom and the light strips on the top.

The ASUS ROG Maximus XIII Hero comes with a pre-installed I/O shield covering a wide variety of ports at the back. You get as many as 10 USB ports at the back including two Thunderbolt 4 Type-C ports and a bunch of USB Type-A ports. Additionally, you also get a 2.5Gb LAN port along with WiFi 6E antenna socket. ASUS has also included an HDMI port for those using an integrated GPU for their build to boot without a discrete GPU.

Not only is the ASUS ROG Maximus XIII Hero one of the best ASUS motherboards, but it’s also a top contender for the best Z590 board. It’s suitable for a high-end build with Intel’s best mainstream CPUs, so you can’t possibly go wrong with this unit.

Alternate best Z590 motherboard: ASUS ROG Strix Z590-E Gaming

ASUS’ ROG Strix line-up of gaming motherboards sits at the top of the performance chart alongside the ROG Maximus, Apex, and other high-end motherboards. However, the Strix variants are relatively affordable and offer a good set of features with reliable performance for the price. The ASUS ROG Strix Z590-E Gaming on such motherboard. It’s priced at around $350, and it’s a perfectly viable alternative to the more ASUS ROG Maximus XIII Hero motherboard. This is the motherboard to buy if you want to burn a huge hole in your pocket.

The ASUS ROG Strix Z590-E Gaming comes with a black-colored PCB, which houses a lot of premium components. The rear panel cover extends to the top, covering the VRM heatsink. A major portion of the board is also covered with a shroud. This particular motherboard features the Z590 chipset and an LGA 1200 CPU socket for the Rocket Lake chips. To the right side of the socket, you have four DIMM slots with support for up to 128GB of DDR4 memory. ASUS hasn’t mentioned the supported memory speeds, but we’d assume it’d support DDR4-4600 memory speeds.

The ASUS ROG Strix Z590-E Gaming motherboard also features four M.2 slots with two of them supporting PCIe 4.0 modules for faster speeds and reliable performance. These slots are also covered by a heat-spreader to keep their operating temperatures in check even under load. Notably, the ASUS ROG Strix Z590-E Gaming motherboard also sports three PCIe slots. You get two PCIe 4.0 x16 slots and a PCIe 3.0 x16 slot at the bottom. This motherboard also supports multi-GPU SLI support, which is still a great feature to have.

The ASUS ROG Strix Z590-E Gaming comes pre-installed with an I/O shield. It covers a wide variety of ports including a total of 10 USB ports. There are four USB 3.0 Gen 2 ports out of which three are USB A while one is USB Type C. Additionally, you also get two USB 3.2 Gen 1, and four USB 2.0 ports. The motherboard also sports an optical S/PDIF, Wi-Fi, and all the audio jacks you’d ever need. ASUS has also made sure you get all the headers for the build. You get water pump headers for a water cooling setup. A high-performance motherboard like this will definitely benefit from these headers for a water-cooled system. You can also overclock your unlocked 11th gen CPUs on this board. The VRM is capable of handling overclocking and it’s proven to support even the most demanding CPUs out there on the market.

The ASUS ROG Strix Z590-E Gaming motherboard, as you can see, looks very similar to a lot of other ASUS boards. There’s not much in the name of RGB lights, so it’s perfect for those who’re looking to build a system with minimal RGB bling. The existing lights on the motherboard can be controlled by ASUS’ Aura sync software. Overall, this is a great motherboard to consider if you’re looking to build a new PC with one of the 11th gen Intel processors.

Best Z590 motherboard for custom cooling: ASUS ROG Maximus XIII Extreme Glacial

The ASUS ROG Maximus XIII Extreme Glacial is very similar to the Maximus XIII Hero motherboard we saw earlier. However, this is an ultra-premium motherboard that’s suitable for a high-performance build involving a sophisticated cooling solution. The ROG Maximus Extreme Glacial, as you can see, comes with a water block that’s covering the majority of this board. The black-colored PCB is barely visible under the water block. The all-white aesthetics is not for everyone, but it definitely looks like a high-performance motherboard for a premium build.

ASUS partnered with custom-cooling manufacturer EK for this board. EK, for those of you who don’t know, specializes in custom liquid cooling solutions. The cooling channels carrying the coolant can be directly connected to the motherboard. This keeps you from buying separate water blocks for CPU, GPU, and more. The included chunk of water block covers most of the core components, including the VRM heatsink and the M.2 slots. The LGA 1200 CPU socket is also buried underneath the water block.

The only exposed parts towards the bottom of the motherboard, as you can see, are the PCIe slots. The ROG Maximus XIII Extreme Glacial is equipped with an 18+2+2 phase power delivery system for reliable performance. As a premium motherboard with an expensive price tag, this board can be used to build a powerful gaming rig with up to a Core i9-11900K. The motherboard also supports overclocking and it’s proven to support overclocked clock speeds of up to 5.1GHz. You get two PCIe 4.0 x16 slots along with a PCIe 3.0 x4 slot at the bottom.

For storage, the ASUS ROG Maximus XIII Extreme Glacial has as many as five M.2 slots built right into the motherboard itself. The board also supports up to 128GB of DDR4 memory with DDR4-5333(OC) memory speeds. Not having DDR5 support isn’t necessarily a deal-breaker since the Rocket Lake processors don’t support the new memory standard. That being said, the motherboard has also the other features you’d expect from a premium board. This includes headers for all your peripherals, RGB, USB, and more.

The Extreme Glacial motherboard also comes with a pre-installed I/O shield covering all the ports at the back. You get 10 USB ports including two Thunderbolt 4 Type C ports, two ethernet ports, and two WiFi 6E antenna sockets. There’s also an HDMI port for video output in case you don’t have a discrete GPU. The best thing about the ROG Maximus XIII Extreme Glacial is that it comes with plenty of freebies in the box. You get a fan controller, extension cables, ROG CLAVIS DAC, ROG keychain, and more.

Besides the custom cooling monoblock, though, the Extreme Glacial is very similar to the standard Extreme motherboard. You get all the same features as the standard board with the addition of the custom cooling solution. It’s safe to say that this is one of the few boards on the market to have a built-in water block. It also happens to be one of the most expensive motherboards you can buy, but we think it’s well worth the asking price.

Best ATX X570 motherboard: ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII Hero

In addition to all the Intel motherboards we just saw, ASUS also makes a lot of motherboards for AMD users. In fact, a lot of the top motherboards for AMD builds are from ASUS, at least in our collection of the best motherboards. AMD CPUs also happen to be a lot more popular than Intel chips. It’s hard not to add some motherboards options for the AMD-based builds. As such, we’re adding the ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII Hero to this collection of the best ASUS motherboards you can buy.

The ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII Hero sits on top of the ASUS motherboard product stack along with the likes of the ROG Maximus, Extreme, and Apex boards. This is one of the best motherboards you can buy for your AMD-based PC build, be it for gaming, content creation, or more. As the name suggests, this particular board features the X570 chipset that is necessary for using an AMD CPU. This one also comes with an AM4 CPU socket, which means you can use this particular board with either Ryzen 3000 or the newer Ryzen 5000 series chips on the market.

The ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII Hero motherboards look classy with an all-black design. There are some RGB lights, but the lighting is subtle enough to not look obnoxious. We think it’s one of those motherboards that’ll have no issues blending in to most PC cases without any issues. The rear panel covers extend to cover the VRM heatsink. It sports the Crosshair VIII Hero branding with lights. You can also see the ROG logo towards the bottom of the board. A huge portion of the motherboard is covered with heatsink, including the M.2 slots.

This particular motherboard uses an 8-phase controller running in 7+1 mode. It’s known for its reliable power delivery for even the most demanding AMD CPUs on the market. This makes it a perfectly capable motherboard to be used for a high-end build. You get four DIMM slots next to the CPU AM4 socket. ASUS hasn’t listed any memory speeds on its website for this particular board, but you can install up to 128GB of DDR4 memory. AMD CPUs are yet to support the new DDR5 memory standard, so that’s completely out of the picture.

The ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII Hero comes with three full-sized PCIe slots and an x1 slot. The top slot runs x16 while the second one is capable of x8 speeds. Both slots together run at x8/x8 PCIe 4.0. These are the only reinforced slots on the board, though. For storage, you get two M.2 slots and as many as eight SATA ports. The I/O shield comes pre-installed on this motherboard and it sports plenty of ports to cover all your I/O needs.

Overall, we think the ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII Hero is an excellent motherboard for a high-end AMD-based build. We recommend pairing with CPU with one of the 5000-series unlocked processors to get the performance out of it. You can click the link below to find the best price for this particular online right now.

Best B550 motherboard: ASUS ROG Strix B550-F Gaming Wi-Fi

ASUS has a healthy list of B550 motherboards on offer. The company’s motherboard product stack currently has over 11 B550 boards. However, we think it’s the ASUS ROG Strix B550-F Gaming motherboard that’s worth taking a look at. This particular motherboard costs around $200, which is significantly less than a lot of other motherboards we’ve seen in this collection. The B550 chipset, in case you don’t know, is for AMD chips. This means you can only use this particular board with AMD chips. The board comes with an AM4 CPU socket which means it’ll work AMD’s 2000, 3000, and the 5000 series chips.

The ASUS ROG Strix B550-F Gaming motherboard comes with a reliable power delivery system that’s capable of powering even the most demanding CPUs on the market like the Ryzen 9 5050X. That being said, we recommend pairing this particular motherboard with a mid-range CPU like the Ryzen 5 5600X. Those using a high-performance CPU like the Ryzen 9 should be looking at a relatively high-end motherboard with an X570 chipset.

The ASUS Strix B550-F Gaming motherboard comes with an 8-pin and a 4-pin connector to power the CPU. The VRM heatsink, as you can see, is covered with a rear panel cover. It has the ROG logo with LED lights that can be customized using the ASUS Aura sync software. The black-colored PCB of the motherboard is mostly exposed with comparatively less heatsink/shroud. There are four DIMM slots next to the AM4 socket that is capable of holding up to 128GB of DDR4 memory. ASUS says the motherboard can support up to DDR4-4400 memory speeds, which is quite impressive. It’s less than a lot of other premium motherboards, but it’s plenty for most builds. Besides, it’s also higher than AMD’s self-proclaimed sweet spot of DDR4-3600-3733. You should be able to use a lot of good quality DDR4 modules for your build.

You only get two full-sized PCIe slots on this board, though. The top slot is fed from the CPU and it provides 16 PCIe 4.0 lanes. The second full-length slot is fed from the chipset and it’s running at PCIe 3.0 x4 speeds. Notably, you also get only two M.2 slots on this motherboard, both of which support M.2 modules up to 110mm in length. If those two ports aren’t enough then you can also take advantage of the six SATA ports. Despite the relatively affordable price tag, the ASUS ROG Strix B550 motherboard comes with a pre-installed I/O shield. It houses a ton of ports including eight USB ports out of which two are 3.2 Gen2 (Type-A and Type-C), four are USB 3.2 Gen1 and the final two are USB 2.0 ports. ASUS has also included a single 2.5Gb LAN port and an HDMI port for those using an integrated GPU instead of a dedicated card. Overall, we think there’s a lot to like about this particular motherboard. It’s a solid option for those looking to build a budget PC without spending a lot of money.

Best ASUS motherboards: The Final Say

ASUS is a popular name in the PC hardware space and the company makes a lot of other motherboards in addition to the ones we’ve mentioned in this list. That being said, we’ve included only the ones we think are the best options that are worth considering. The ASUS ROG Maximus XIII Hero and the ROG Crosshair VIII Hero are our picks for the best ASUS motherboards you can buy right now. Additionally, we’ve also included the new Z690 motherboards like the ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Hero. It supports new features like DDR5 memory and PCIe 5.0, making it one of the best options for a high-end machine in 2021.

