The Asus ROG Ally is a powerful portable game console with wide game compatibility thanks to it running Windows 11. To improve your experience, there is a wide range of accessories to use with it. Gaming monitors can be plugged in for a larger screen, you can get more storage for your library, and you can get controllers if you want to play your console while docked.

The ROG Ally uses USB-C for charging and accessories, and the ROG Xg Mobile interface can connect to a mobile dock with various laptop GPUs to improve frame rates. Other accessories protect your console when out and about, enable crystal-clear in-game comms, or turn your portable gaming machine into a desktop replacement. I also recommend getting the ROG Ally some protection before moving on to other accessories.