The Asus ROG Ally is a powerful portable game console with wide game compatibility thanks to it running Windows 11. To improve your experience, there is a wide range of accessories to use with it. Gaming monitors can be plugged in for a larger screen, you can get more storage for your library, and you can get controllers if you want to play your console while docked.
The ROG Ally uses USB-C for charging and accessories, and the ROG Xg Mobile interface can connect to a mobile dock with various laptop GPUs to improve frame rates. Other accessories protect your console when out and about, enable crystal-clear in-game comms, or turn your portable gaming machine into a desktop replacement. I also recommend getting the ROG Ally some protection before moving on to other accessories.
Source: Asus
Asus ROG Ally Travel CaseOfficial carry case
DEVASO Travel Carrying CaseStore all your accessories
dbrand screen protector for rog allyProtect that screen
SanDisk Extreme microSD cardAffordable storage expansion
Baseus 20,000mAh 65W power bankPortable charging
Asus ROG Cetra True Wireless Gaming HeadphonesOfficial wireless earbuds
Source: HyperX
HyperX Cloud AlphaWired gaming headset
Antlion Kimura SoloClear in-game comms
Anker Nylon 100W 10Gbps USB-C CablePremium charging cable replacement
Asus ROG 65W Charger DockOfficial dock
ROG XG Mobile (2023)Additional power and ports
Microsoft Xbox Core ControllerPremium wireless controller
Asus ROG Raikiri Pro Wireless Controller for ROG AllyOfficial pro controller
Source: RK ROAYL KLUDGE
ROYAL KLUDGE RK61Bluetooth keyboard
Source: Razer
Razer Orochi V2Portable gaming mouse
Asus ProArt PA247CVBudget USB-C monitor
ASUS ROG Ally
Source: Asus
Asus ROG Ally Travel CaseOfficial carry case
First-party travel cases are guaranteed to fit your expensive portable console properly. The PU cover is water-repellant, has a holographic ROG logo, and is lined in fleece to limit scratches.
DEVASO Travel Carrying CaseStore all your accessories
This hardshell, waterproof carrying case stores your portable console safely until you want to use it, with plenty of space for two controllers, chargers, docks, battery packs, and more.
dbrand screen protector for rog allyProtect that screen
Dbrand's tempered glass screen protector for the Asus ROG Ally is "the Wagyu of Glass," according to the company. We don't understand why the glass would need massaging before use, but what we do know is that this will fit the ROG Ally and keep the screen protected.
SanDisk Extreme microSD cardAffordable storage expansion$123 $300 Save $177
Storing Windows 11-capable games takes up a lot of space, so add up to 1TB of storage to the ROG Ally with this microSD card from SanDisk. That way all you have to think about is what to play next.
Baseus 20,000mAh 65W power bankPortable charging$60 $80 Save $20
Power up your portable game console on the go with enough battery capacity to do at least one full recharge with this power bank. You can also keep your accessories topped up as well from its additional ports.
Asus ROG Cetra True Wireless Gaming HeadphonesOfficial wireless earbuds
The true wireless nature of these earbuds matches with the portability of the ROG Ally, and Armory Crate can sync up the RGB lighting on both devices. Unlike other wireless earbuds, it also promises low latency for gaming.
Source: HyperX
HyperX Cloud AlphaWired gaming headset$79 $100 Save $21
The HyperX Cloud Alpha wired gaming headset has a detachable, noise-canceling boom microphone and in-line audio controls on the detachable cable. It also features 50mm dual-chamber drivers, and an aluminum frame for durability.
Antlion Kimura SoloClear in-game comms
Don't feel like putting up with the microphone quality of the average Bluetooth earbuds? Take advantage of the ROG Ally's 3.5mm audio jack to use a dedicated boom mic.
Anker Nylon 100W 10Gbps USB-C CablePremium charging cable replacement
Charge your ROG Ally with enough cable to still keep playing with this 10-foot nylon-sheathed USB-C to USB-C cable. It's also rated over the 65W charging speed of the console.
Asus ROG 65W Charger DockOfficial dock
Asus' first-party docking solution is a charging brick with HDMI 2.0 output and a USB-A port for adding an accessory like a keyboard or mouse to the portable gaming console.
ROG XG Mobile (2023)Additional power and ports
Add the power of an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 laptop GPU to the ROG Ally when in docked mode. This eGPU has enough USB ports to build out a desktop replacement, including 2.5GB LAN, HDMI 2.1, and DP 1.4 with G-Sync.
Microsoft Xbox Core ControllerPremium wireless controller$52 $60 Save $8
Your console might be portable with built-in controls, but the weight will tire your arms out. Keep playing with the dependable Xbox Core Controller while the ROG Ally recharges.
Asus ROG Raikiri Pro Wireless Controller for ROG AllyOfficial pro controller
Add a pro-level controller to your ROG Ally with four programmable back buttons, trigger stops, an ESS DAC, adjustable joystick sensitivity, and an OLED screen to show settings while you change them. It also has tri-mode connectivity, with USB-C, 2.4GHz, and Bluetooth.
Source: RK ROAYL KLUDGE
ROYAL KLUDGE RK61Bluetooth keyboard$50 $63 Save $13
The Royal Kludge RK61 is a portable mechanical keyboard with USB-C, Bluetooth 5.1, and 2.4GHz wireless to connect to your ROG Ally whether you are using it docked or on the go.
Source: Razer
Razer Orochi V2Portable gaming mouse
The Razer Orochi V2 is perfect for packing with your ROG Ally, with Bluetooth 5.1 for on-the-go gaming, and a Razer Hyperspeed 2.4GHz wireless dongle for when you are docked and have additional ports.
Asus ProArt PA247CVBudget USB-C monitor$189 $210 Save $21
Plug your portable console into this color-accurate IPS monitor for docked play. It has 65W Power Delivery over USB-C and an integrated dock with four USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports for accessories.
Our favorite Asus ROG Ally accessories so far
The Asus ROG Ally is shaping up to be a viable Steam Deck alternative, with a nice display and powerful processor. The portable console is in the preorder stage, with a release date of June 13, 2023. If you’re thinking of picking one up, I recommend adding a few accessories, namely a screen protector like one from dbrand and a carrying case like the Devaso hard case or the official ROG Ally travel case.
I also think the ROG XG Mobile dock is a worthy pickup if you want to use the ROG Ally as your primary gaming machine. It might be expensive, but it adds additional graphical prowess and more ports. As the portable console runs Windows 11, you can also use any of the peripherals you may already have.
The Asus ROG Ally is a handheld gaming PC running Windows 11, and a major rival to Valve's Steam Deck. It comes with AMD Ryzen Z1 processors and a sharp Full HD display and a 120Hz refresh rate.