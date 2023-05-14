Similar to the Steam Deck, the Asus ROG Ally is another great handheld PC gaming console. As a Steam Deck alternative, it has integrated Xbox-style controls, intended to be used when out and about. But if you're a gamer who prefers to play docked to a monitor or display, or just want to prop the ROG Ally on a desk like a Nintendo Switch, you can use an external controller with the ROG Ally, either wired or wireless.

If you opt to use a controller wirelessly with your Asus ROG Ally, you'll have to head to the Bluetooth Settings in Windows 11 and press the pairing button on that controller. Or, if you opt to connect wired, use a cable that has a USB-C end, or plug it into a dongle that's docked to your handheld (since the ROG Ally has a USB-C port). Any of these eight controllers that we're suggesting will work fine with the ROG Ally but do keep in mind that some controllers (like the Sony DualSense Controller) might have a different button layout, and will result in different in-game button prompts that don't line up with what's on the controller. It's why I suggest picking up a controller that has an Xbox-style layout.