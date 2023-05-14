Similar to the Steam Deck, the Asus ROG Ally is another great handheld PC gaming console. As a Steam Deck alternative, it has integrated Xbox-style controls, intended to be used when out and about. But if you're a gamer who prefers to play docked to a monitor or display, or just want to prop the ROG Ally on a desk like a Nintendo Switch, you can use an external controller with the ROG Ally, either wired or wireless.
If you opt to use a controller wirelessly with your Asus ROG Ally, you'll have to head to the Bluetooth Settings in Windows 11 and press the pairing button on that controller. Or, if you opt to connect wired, use a cable that has a USB-C end, or plug it into a dongle that's docked to your handheld (since the ROG Ally has a USB-C port). Any of these eight controllers that we're suggesting will work fine with the ROG Ally but do keep in mind that some controllers (like the Sony DualSense Controller) might have a different button layout, and will result in different in-game button prompts that don't line up with what's on the controller. It's why I suggest picking up a controller that has an Xbox-style layout.
Xbox Wireless Controller
Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2
PDP Wired Game Controller
Sony PlayStation DualSense Controller
Nintendo Switch Pro Controller
Xbox Wireless ControllerEditor's Choice$54 $60 Save $6
The best controller to consider for the Asus ROG Ally is the Xbox Wireless Controller. It has the same A/B/X/Y button layout as the handheld console itself, and it connects either wirelessly via Bluetooth or wired via USB-C.
Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2Premium Pick$149 $180 Save $31
For a more pro-gaming experience with the Asus ROG Ally, you'll want to consider the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2. This controller has extra paddles on the back, comes with a rechargeable battery pack, and has rubberized grips that make gaming fun and easier.
PDP Wired Game ControllerBest Value
Don't want to worry about batteries or Bluetooth and Wireless connectivity? The PDP Wired Game Controller will work great with your Asus ROG Ally. You'll just plug the micro USB cable into the controller, and then the USB-A end into your ROG Ally with a dongle.
Sony PlayStation DualSense ControllerFor PlayStation games
Though the button layout on the Sony DualSense Wireless Controller is different from the one on the Asus ROG Ally, PlayStation fans emulating or playing cloud PlayStation games will love this controller since it has the original PlayStation Triangle, Square, Circle, and X layout. It pairs great via Bluetooth, too.
Nintendo Switch Pro ControllerFor Nintendo games
The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller might be intended for use with the Nintendo Switch, but it's a good controller to consider if you're emulating or playing Nintendo games on your Asus ROG Ally. The button layout is true to what Nintenfo titles call for.
Amazon Luna ControllerFor those familiar with cloud gaming$50 $70 Save $20
While the Amazon Luna controller is intended for use with Amazon Luna, you also can fire it up and use it over Bluetooth with your Asus ROG Ally. It has purple accents, and is a bit heavier than the Xbox Controller, but shares the same button layout.
Hyperkin Duke Wired ControllerFor retro gamers
Planning on playing classic Xbox games on your Asus ROG Ally? Why not match it with a classic controller? This one from Hyperkin is sure to please Xbox fans because it's a wired controller with the same button layout as the original "Duke" Xbox controller.
GameSir T4 MiniPortable controller
If you're taking the Asus ROG Ally with you on the go to a friend's house or somewhere else and plan to dock to a display, why not consider this Mini Controller? It's compact and portable and is half the size of the other controllers on our list. It even has RGB lighting, and an Xbox layout.
Recapping the best Asus ROG Ally controllers in 2023
The list has now come to an end, but those were all the best Asus ROG Ally controllers in 2023. If you're looking for the very best controller, look no further than the Xbox Wireless Controller, which is my personal favorite. It has the same button layout as the ROG Ally, and Bluetooth or wired connectivity. To level up your gaming, meanwhile, check out the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, which has extra paddles on the back, and a battery pack. And if you prefer a wired controller, the PDP Wired Game Controller works well, too, since it has rumble effects and an 8-foot-long cable.
Other than those top three picks, the Sony PlayStation DualSense Controller is great for PlayStation fans who might be emulating these games on the ROG Ally, and the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is great for Nintendo games and emulation of Fortnite titles.
Capping things out is the Amazon Luna Controller, which is great for those familiar with cloud gaming, the Hyperkin Duke Wired Controller, which is a classic retro controller. And let's not forget the GameSir T4 Mini, which is my personal go-to controller for when I'm on the go.
I hope you found a controller for your Asus ROG Ally, but I can't forget to mention the best Asus ROG Ally cases, too. You'll want to ensure that your new handheld is protected when on the go.