The Asus ROG Ally is essentially a handheld gaming PC and since it runs Windows 11, it can still be used as a traditional gaming laptop-like device when you connect it to a monitor. This isn't uncommon for Steam Deck alternatives, as it gives you a bigger screen to play your favorite games with a controller. The problem is, though, that the Asus ROG Ally isn't like a gaming laptop since it doesn't have a lot of ports.
So if you do opt to connect it to a display, you'll be using up that USB-C port for the video and data signal. You'll almost certainly need a docking station, which can provide enough power and also the data signal for your games to be played on the big screen. Don't worry, though, with any of these eight docking stations, you can connect your favorite peripherals and accessories to your Asus ROG Ally and connect to displays without issues.
Asus ROG 65W Charger DockEditor's Choice
Mokin 5-in-1 USB HubBest Value
ASUS ROG XG Mobile unitDock + external GPU
YYDSTDK Steam Deck DockTraditional dock
Anker PowerExpand 6-in-1 USB-C HubMini dock
Asus ROG 65W Charger DockEditor's Choice
This is the official docking station for the Asus ROG Ally. It doubles as a charger, too. The dock has an HDMI port for connecting to displays, and also a USB-A port for connecting a controller.
Mokin 5-in-1 USB HubBest Value
If you want a very cheap adapter that still gives you a few options, this Mokin hub includes an HDMI port, two USB-A ports, one USB-C port, and Gigabit Ethernet, all in a compact package you can use at home or on the go. It also supports up to 100W passthrough charging.
ASUS ROG XG Mobile unitDock + external GPU
While it's overly expensive at past $1,000, we can't forget to mention the Asus ROG XG Mobile unit. This is actually an external GPU for the Asus ROG Ally to give it more juice for your games, but it also has a few useful ports on it like USB-A.
YYDSTDK Steam Deck DockTraditional dock
While it's designed for the Steam Deck, the YYDSTDK Steam Deck Dock still works fine with the Asus ROG Ally. It has a lot of room in the front of the dock for you to house your device. And it can provide 100W of charging, while also offering you extra USB-A, ports and HDMI.
Anker PowerExpand 6-in-1 USB-C HubMini dock
This Anker dongle is one of the smallest you'll find for the Asus ROG Ally. It's extremely compact, so much so that it can fit in your pocket. Best of all, it still provides 65W of pass-through charging for your ROG Ally,
Anker 575 USB-C Docking Station (13-in-1)Offering the most possible ports
The Anker 575 docking station is one we've tested and reviewed. This is a great USB-C docking station with a total of 13 ports, including the option to connect your ROG Ally to three displays. Not to forget, it provides up to 85W of power.
Monoprice 7-in-1 USB-C to Dual DisplayPort docking stationFor those with DisplayPort monitors
This USB-C hub is ideal for those who have a monitor with DisplayPort connectivity. Instead of HDMI, the dongle has DisplayPort, and also has extra USB-A ports, and 100W of charging power.
Brydge Stone II USB-C Universal Docking StationSleek docking station
This docking station for the ROG Ally is one of the sleekest-looking you can find. It's almost like Apple made it, since it has a wedge-shaped design that'll fit nicely on your desk.
Recapping the best Asus ROG Ally docks in 2023
The best possible dock you can buy is the Asus ROG 65W Charger Dock. It's the official dock for the Asus ROG Ally since it charges your system, and provides a USB-A and HDMI port. For something more affordable, though, there's the Mokin 5-in-1 USB hub which can provide enough power to charge your Asus ROG Ally while docked, and also get you the extra ports for connecting to displays and controllers. We can't forget the Asus ROG XG Mobile Unit, either, which might be expensive, but combines the power of an external GPU with some extra ports for charging and connecting to displays.
Elsewhere on our list, there's a Steam Deck dock which gives you enough room to slot your ROG Ally into in the front. There's also a more compact USB-C hub like the Anker PowerExpand 6-in-1 USB-C Hub. Capping things out is the Anker 575 which offers 13 ports total, and a Monoprice dongle which is great for those with DisplayPort monitors. And finally, the Brydge Stone II, which is a really stylish dock with a great wedge-shaped design.
We hope you found a docking station for your Asus ROG Ally. But remember, a docking station is only one way to accessorize your system. You'll also want to consider a great case for your ROG Ally, to take it with you on the go.
ASUS ROG Ally
The Asus ROG Ally is a handheld gaming PC running Windows 11 and powered by AMD Ryzen Z1 processors. It also has a sharp Full HD display and a 120Hz refresh rate.