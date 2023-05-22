The Asus ROG Ally is essentially a handheld gaming PC and since it runs Windows 11, it can still be used as a traditional gaming laptop-like device when you connect it to a monitor. This isn't uncommon for Steam Deck alternatives, as it gives you a bigger screen to play your favorite games with a controller. The problem is, though, that the Asus ROG Ally isn't like a gaming laptop since it doesn't have a lot of ports.

So if you do opt to connect it to a display, you'll be using up that USB-C port for the video and data signal. You'll almost certainly need a docking station, which can provide enough power and also the data signal for your games to be played on the big screen. Don't worry, though, with any of these eight docking stations, you can connect your favorite peripherals and accessories to your Asus ROG Ally and connect to displays without issues.