When playing games on the go on your Asus ROG Ally, we understand that battery life will be a concern. Compared to other Steam Deck alternatives, the Asus ROG Ally has a much bigger 40Wh, 4-cell Li-ion battery, but depending on your in-game performance settings, the handheld is sure to run out of juice eventually. When it does, you always can recharge with the included 65W charger, but if you're on the go and away from an outlet, you'll need a power bank that's capable of Power Delivery (PD).

There are a lot of power banks that you can choose from, but it's important to consider the size. Generally, the bigger the size, measured in mAh, the more charge the power bank will hold, and the longer your power bank will charge the Asus ROG Ally. You also need to consider that the Asus ROG Ally draws 65W of power, so you need a product that matches this or is greater than this. All of these eight power banks we're suggesting reach that goal.