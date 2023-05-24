When playing games on the go on your Asus ROG Ally, we understand that battery life will be a concern. Compared to other Steam Deck alternatives, the Asus ROG Ally has a much bigger 40Wh, 4-cell Li-ion battery, but depending on your in-game performance settings, the handheld is sure to run out of juice eventually. When it does, you always can recharge with the included 65W charger, but if you're on the go and away from an outlet, you'll need a power bank that's capable of Power Delivery (PD).
There are a lot of power banks that you can choose from, but it's important to consider the size. Generally, the bigger the size, measured in mAh, the more charge the power bank will hold, and the longer your power bank will charge the Asus ROG Ally. You also need to consider that the Asus ROG Ally draws 65W of power, so you need a product that matches this or is greater than this. All of these eight power banks we're suggesting reach that goal.
Anker 747 Power BankEditor's Choice
Though the price might be a bit high, the Anker 747 Power Bank packs a lot of value for the price. You not only get a power bank that has a 25,600 mAh capacity but also a charging brick and cables to power up your ROG Ally when on the go.
Anker 733 Power BankPremium Pick
The Anker 733 isn't your typical power bank. It has a 10,000 mAh battery, but it also has A/C prongs on the back, allowing you to charge devices while the power bank itself is being charged.
Baseus 20,000mAh 65W power bankBest Value
The Baseus 20,000mAh 65W power bank is one of the more affordable power banks on this list. It's under $100 and comes with a USB-C cable. You even get a LED display to let you know how much juice is left in the 20,000 mAh battery as you charge.
obdowuge Laptop Power BankWith built-in cable
The obdowuge Laptop Power Bank is excellent for the Asus ROG Ally or other devices. It has 100W two-way fast charging and comes with a spot to house the USB-C cables. It is super large capacity and has a 60,000 mAH battery.
Shargeek Storm 2 Power BankMost stylish power bank
If you want a stylish power bank to match your Asus ROG Ally, this is the one to buy. It has a see-through design, so you can examine how it does its magic. The power bank supports 100W of charging, too, and has multiple ports.
Krisdonia 60000mAh AC Laptop Power BankWith A/C port
If you want to use a traditional A/C wired charger with your Asus ROG Ally when on the go, this power bank does the trick. It might be expensive, but it holds a large 60,000 mAH capacity, and it has an A/C port for laptops and other devices.
Anker 737 PowerCoreMini power bank
The Anker 737 PowerCore lands on our list as a mini power bank. It is more square than other power banks on this list so that makes it a bit more easier to travel with. It also delivers 140W of power and has a digital display onboard.
imuto Portable Charger for Steam DeckDurable power bank
Last on the list is the imuto Portable Charger for Steam Deck. This is one of the more durable power banks since it has a hard outer shell. It also has an OLED display where you can see a readout of how much juice is left in the 26,800 mAh battery
Recapping the best Asus ROG Ally power banks in 2023
For extra battery juice when on the go, those are the best Asus ROG Ally power banks you can find. At the very top and worth considering is the Anker 747 Power bank for its included wall charger, USB-C cable, and 25,600 mAh capacity. It might be priced too high, though, so the Baseus 20,000 mAh battery pack might be better for most people for its $60 cost, and the LED display. Beyond that, the Anker 733 Power Bank is a more premium pick since it functions as both a wall charger and a power bank.
We can't forget those other picks, either. The obdowuge Laptop Power Bank has two 100W charging ports, built in cables, and packs in a crazy high 60,000 mAh capacity. Shargeek Storm 2 is a great power bank for those who want a more stylish and not standard-looking way to charge the Asus ROG Ally on the go. Then, the Krisdonia 60000mAh AC Laptop Power Bank has an A/C port for charging other things like laptops. Our final two picks, meanwhile, strike the balance of A/C and portable charging, and durability. Whatever you need, there's a power bank for you, and don't forget, you'll also want to consider a case for your Asus ROG Ally to protect it on the go as well.
ASUS ROG Ally
The Asus ROG Ally is a handheld gaming PC running Windows 11, and a major rival to Valve's Steam Deck. It comes with AMD Ryzen Z1 processors and a sharp Full HD display and a 120Hz refresh rate.