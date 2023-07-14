The Asus Zenfone 10 represents a return to normalcy in the handset market with its diminutive 5.9-inch form factor. It eschews any flashy gimmicks and bulky new shapes in favor of a functional and value-driven design with flagship specs. This is described more fully in our full Zenfone 10 review . So if you’ve now got a Zenfone 10 in hand and are looking to spice up the experience, these are the best Asus Zenfone 10 accessories for adding and improving the overall utility of your phone.

The Zenfone 10 is more than capable of running the hottest mobile games thanks to its Qualcomm SM8550-AB Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. But if you really want to take your game to the next level, consider using the Razer Kishi V2 to play your games with full console-quality controls. You can even use the free Razer Nexus app to remap touch controls to various buttons or joysticks. This is the utter definition of a game-changer.

Using your phone for directions is a modern necessity for those who live in urban sprawl. But letting your phone drain its battery rendering Google Maps is not a necessity. Instead, you can use this CHGeek 15W Wireless Car Charger, which both holds your phone in place and provides it was a 15W charge while you drive. This car mount is available with a suction cup mount or an air vent mount, so choose the best one for your car’s layout.

Though this 5.9-inch handset is much easier to hold than a phablet-style phone, it is still nice to have a little extra grip on that expensive little computer you carry around in your pocket. And as far as phone grips go, it doesn’t get better than the PopSocket. This handy adhesive accessory is universal, practical, and highly customizable.

Sometimes even the best phones need a little extra juice when you are out and about. The Anker 313 Portable Charger can add an extra 10,000mAh of battery power to your Zenfone 10 on top of its 4,300mAh internal battery. In other words, it lets you recharge your phone to full twice over while on the go.

While the Asus Zenfone 10 comes with a 30W charger in the box, you can’t go wrong getting a second charger at this price. After all, chargers have a magical way of disappearing on a whim. Furthermore, you might not have another charger that can match the Zenfone 10’s max charging speed of 30W. The Anker 312 30W USB-C Charger comes with both a 5-foot USB-C to USB-C cable and a foldable power adapter.

As one of the last Android phones to cling tight to the 3.5mm aux port, the Zenfone 10 is a great phone for Hi-Fi headphone enthusiasts. However, if you don’t already own high-end wired headphones, you would likely be more interested in a true wireless pair of earbuds like the Jaybird Vista 2s anyway. These earbuds offer premium sound, active noise cancellation, and an impressive 24-hour battery life when you use the charging case.

Until the industry’s major case manufacturers release a wider selection for the Zenfone 10, the RhinoShield SolidSuit Case is a clear winner as far as protective cases go. This snap-on case offers military-grade drop protection and added grip for your phone without interfering with its ability to charge wirelessly. It is available in a number of colors and styles, plus you can even customize your own in the RhinoShield design studio.

The RhinoShield Impact Screen Protector may be expensive for what it is, but it is a heck of a lot cheaper than outright replacing a broken phone screen. Plus, this is a great screen protector. It offers solid impact resistance, an oleophobic coating to repel finger oils, and it is compatible with most protective cases. The best thing about this screen protector, though, is that it is covered by RhinoShield’s Lifetime Replacement Program for product damage incurred through normal use.

When it comes to charging your phone, nothing matches the convenience of plopping your device down on a handy wireless charger. This 15W wireless charger from Iniu is a great choice for the Asus Zenfone 10 because it supports the max charge rate of the phone and sports a convenient angled stand. You can charge your phone in portrait or landscape mode and watch videos or make a video call while charging.

When it comes to Wear OS smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch 5 clearly takes the cake. So while it may be tempting to pair this Asus brand phone with an Asus brand smartwatch, don’t do so before checking out the specs on the Galaxy Watch 5. It boasts top-of-the-line biometric sensors, a 2-day battery life, and snappy performance driven by its Exynos W920 chipset. And it delivers all of this at a fairly agreeable price.

While manufacturer-made cases usually feel like a cash grab, the Zenfone 10 Connex Case provides some genuine utility to its design, especially when combined with the optional accessory set. This sturdy phone case comes with two snap-on accessories: a wallet attachment that holds a few credit cards and a kickstand attachment that launches an app of your choice when it is opened. You can think of this whole package as Asus’ answer to Apple’s MagSafe ecosystem (minus the magnets).

The best Zenfone 10 accessories: The bottom line

Again, just because the Zenfone 10 is a no-frills device doesn’t mean you can’t enhance your mobile phone experience with accessories. In fact, Asus openly encourages it by offering their Connex Accessories Set. This is our top pick for Zenfone accessories, as it bundles a protective case, a snap-on cardholder, and a snap-on kickstand all in one package. If you are looking for something more high-tech, you could pair your device with the Galaxy Watch 5, a feature-packed smartwatch that will more accurately track your biometrics and let you access notifications at the flick of a wrist. Or you can just snag an Iniu 15W Wireless Charger and make charging cables a thing of the past.

But of course, none of these accessories are essential to getting your full value out of the Zenfone 10. It is a highly capable handset with impressive specs and an attractive form factor. Making it one of the best Android phones on the market, regardless of size. It's that compact size that makes the Zenfone 10 so refreshing and appealing, especially considering the price. To get a phone this compact, you'd have to pick up one of the best foldables, but you're going to spend far more money in that case. The Zenfone 10 offers a wonderful canvas with an experience that is satisfying enough that any accessories are merely icing on the cake.