The Asus Zenfone 9 was among the best smartphones last year, as it offered users flagship hardware in a compact form factor at a relatively affordable price point. It was our top recommendation for those fond of compact smartphones that offered pretty much all the flagship features found on much more premium flagships, but it wasn't perfect by any means. Asus has addressed whatever issues we had with last year's model this time, and the new Zenfone 10 is an even better choice for small phone enthusiasts. If you've just picked one up, you should invest in a case to protect it from scratches and drops.

Since the Zenfone 10 is fairly new, you won't find many cases from renowned brands for the device. However, we expect more brands to release cases for Asus' latest flagship in the coming weeks. If you don't want to risk accidentally damaging your device, you can consider one of the following options for the time being.