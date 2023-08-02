The Asus Zenfone 9 was among the best smartphones last year, as it offered users flagship hardware in a compact form factor at a relatively affordable price point. It was our top recommendation for those fond of compact smartphones that offered pretty much all the flagship features found on much more premium flagships, but it wasn't perfect by any means. Asus has addressed whatever issues we had with last year's model this time, and the new Zenfone 10 is an even better choice for small phone enthusiasts. If you've just picked one up, you should invest in a case to protect it from scratches and drops.
Since the Zenfone 10 is fairly new, you won't find many cases from renowned brands for the device. However, we expect more brands to release cases for Asus' latest flagship in the coming weeks. If you don't want to risk accidentally damaging your device, you can consider one of the following options for the time being.
Foluu Clear Case for Zenfone 10Editor's Choice
This clear case from Foluu features reinforced edges for added protection from drops, precise cutouts for all ports and buttons, and a raised lip to prevent scratches on the camera lenses and display. It's my top pick until more case makers release cases for the device.
Rhinoshield SolidSuit for Zenfone 10Premium Pick
Rhinoshield's SolidSuit case for the Zenfone 10 is the best premium option on the market right now. The TPE case offers a precise fit with appropriate cutouts for all ports and buttons, wireless charging compatibility, and military-grade drop protection. It's available in three colorways.
Wimspeed Clear Case for Zenfone 10Best Value
Wimspeed's clear case is a great value-for-money pick. It offers complete coverage to protect the phone from scratches and comes with a set of four tempered glass screen protectors that will also keep its display scratch-free. But you won't get the best drop protection with this case.
Foluu Wallet Case for Zenfone 10Affordable Leather Folio
Ditch your old-school wallet for this PU leather wallet case for the Zenfone 10, and easily carry your cards and some cash with your phone. The case features three slots for payment or transit cards, a dedicated cash slot, and a strong magnetic flip cover that doubles up as a kickstand.
Ybroy Thin Silicone Case for Zenfone 10Slim Silicone Case
This slim silicone case from Ybroy offers a snug fit with a non-slip brushed texture on the back panel for a comfortable grip. It's a great pick for those who don't like bulky rugged cases but still want to protect their phone from scratches and drops.
HGJTF TPU Bumper for Zenfone 10Stylish Design
If you like cases that add a bit of character to your phone, this stylish case from HGJTF won't disappoint. The soft silicone bumper case has a marble print on the back panel that will give your phone a unique appearance while keeping it safe from scratches and drops.
Futanwei Wallet Case for Zenfone 10Premium Finish
This PU leather wallet case has a smooth textured finish that feels premium in hand, a detachable wallet that can hold two cards, and five more card slots built into the flip cover for even more storage. The case has a magnetic clip to secure your phone and cards.
Milegao Silicone Case for Zenfone 10Minimal Design
This slim silicone case from Milegao offers complete protection from scratches and drops. It has precise cutouts for all ports and buttons and a minimal design that gives it a sleek look. The case is available in black and white colors with an anti-fingerprint finish.
Our favorite Zenfone 10 cases in 2023
Those were the best Zenfone 10 cases currently on the market. The clear case from Foluu is my preferred pick, as it's affordable, offers ample protection, and doesn't add too much bulk. But the SolidSuit case from Rhinoshield is a great alternative if you want the best drop protection and don't mind spending $30 on a phone case. You can also consider picking up one of the two wallet cases if you like carrying your cards and some cash with your phone.
If you don't like any of the current options, check back in sometime. We'll regularly update our selection to include more amazing cases for the Zenfone 10. In the meantime, check out our roundup of the best Zenfone 10 accessories for some must-have accessories for the best compact flagship of the year.
Asus Zenfone 10
The Asus Zenfone 10 takes what was great about the previous generation and improves on it without losing what made the phone so wonderful. It's still compact but full of high-end specs and helpful software features to make it to perfect small phone.