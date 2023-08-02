The Asus Zenfone 10 is one of the best phones you can buy if you want flagship hardware but don't want to buy the massive hunks of glass and metal from Samsung and Apple. It's a fitting successor to last year's Zenfone 9 , our favorite small phone of 2022, and should be your go-to choice if you don't like unwieldy phones that are difficult to use one-handed. Despite its small frame, the Zenfone 10 offers almost everything you'd expect from a top-of-the-line phone, including a great display, impressive cameras, a long-lasting battery, and snappy performance. On top of all that, the phone is reasonably priced, making it difficult to pass for any small phone enthusiast. If you've just picked one up for yourself, we recommend grabbing one of the following screen protectors to keep its display scratch-free.

This tempered glass screen protector from HGJTF is a great option for those who'd much rather get a single screen protector for cheap than spend over $10 to get great value on a multi pack.

Zeking's tempered glass screen protector for the Zenfone 10 comes with camera lens guards, so it'll keep your phone's display and cameras pristine. It's also quite thin and doesn't interfere with cases.

Protect your Zenfone 10's display from scratches at an affordable price with this tempered glass screen protector from Maouici. You can grab a six-pack at Amazon for as little as $11.

Our top picks for the best Zenfone 10 screen protectors in 2023

The Zenfone 10 is fairly new, so renowned brands are yet to release screen protectors for the device. But that doesn't mean you have to use your new phone naked and risk scratching its gorgeous display. You can pick one of the aforementioned options till better screen protectors become available, and I recommend the tempered glass screen protector from Viseup. It offers edge-to-edge protection from scratches and has an oleophobic coating to prevent fingerprints. Alternatively, you can grab the privacy-tempered glass from Zeking if you often have people snooping in on your phone on your daily commute.

