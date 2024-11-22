Computers can be used for a lot of things, and among them, you can use a computer to record audio, video, and more. Recording audio on Windows is a fairly simple process for anyone, but there are a few apps out there that offer some great tools for specific needs.

So whether you're just recording your thoughts, a podcast, or music, here are some of the best audio recording apps you can get on Windows 11.

Audacity

The top pick for a reason

No name in the audio recording game is as prominent as Audacity, and there's good reason for it. This free app offers an incredible range of tools for recording and mixing audio at no cost to you. it's a very versatile tool that lets you easily record multiple tracks and combine them together, change audio levels, loop parts of a track, and much more. It even supports recording the audio output from your PC, too, which is very neat.

In addition to the built-in features, Audacity is backed by a large ecosystem of plug-ins, too, including some AI-powered ones for things like noise reduction.

Audio production can get very complex very quickly, but Audacity manages to present all of its features in a UI that's fairly easy to get acquainted with. Anyone can get started with it and learn more advanced tools as they go, which isn't always easy to accomplish. No matter who you are, Audacity is a great place to start.

Adobe Audition

A great tool for Creative Cloud users

Audacity is fantastic free tool for audio work, but what if you're willing to pay for more advanced tools? Well, Adobe Audition may be for you. A major benefit of Audition right off the bat is that it comes included in Adobe's Creative Cloud suite, so if you already happen to be paying for Photoshop or Premiere Pro, this is just another tool in the arsenal, and you may not have to pay anything extra depending on your plan.

Much like Audacity, Audition offers a ton of tools for recording and mixing audio, and even more of them at that. You can record multiple tracks with different inputs for each one and apply all kinds of filters and effects to enhance the quality of your sound. Things like noise reduction, de-hummers, and more are built right into Audition, so it's a great tool to have for something like a podcast or recording a video. In fact, Audition lets you open video files to edit their audio tracks, too, so it can be the first step in your video production workflow as well before you go into the video editing software .

Like many of Adobe's apps, Audition also comes with some tutorials built right in, so even if you're new to audio mixing and you don't know where to start, you should be able to find your way. Audition is fairly pricy, and so is Adobe Creative Cloud in general, but this is a great tool to have.

Windows Sound Recorder

For the basic stuff