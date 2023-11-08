We all know that protecting your precious console and accessories on the go can be a real challenge. Once these gadgets fall, they aren't as easy to fix or replace. For that reason, protecting consoles like the Ayaneo 2 becomes crucially important. We've done the research to find the perfect cases for you. Whether you're seeking top-notch protection, budget-friendly options, or extra storage space, we've reviewed numerous options that would suit individual preferences. Keep in mind that there aren’t many official cases available specifically for the Ayaneo 2, but the good news is that your Ayaneo 2 will fit well in all these cases due to its compact, more universal size.

This leather travel bag is compatible with a range of consoles, including the ROG Ally , Ayaneo Geek, and the Steam Deck. From consoles to power banks, earbuds, Ayaneo 2 screen protectors , and even game cards, you can keep your gaming gear organized at all times. Unlike other cases, this one is made from a soft PU leather that is stylish as well as waterproof. Plus, there’s an adjustable shoulder strap to carry it around without any hassle.

Not looking for much fun and style? No worries! This minimalistic case can also help you carry your Ayaneo 2. It's made with a long lasting EVA hard shell to protect the outer, and a soft inner lining to ensure any bump or impact is resisted. Being a pretty simple choice, you also benefit from the light weight. One add-on is the inner cards slots board which can be turned into a switch stand to enjoy your console in a tablet-mode.

Charging on the go? Problem solved! This case is spacious and has a dedicated section for keeping a power bank so your Ayaneo 2 stays charged even on the go. You’ll have ample space for your Ayaneo 2, a wireless controller, AC adapter, dock, earphone, charger, SD Cards, and much more. Plus, each extra item has its own compartment to prevent accessory collisions. There’s also a comfortable shoulder strap and non-slip handle for easy travel.

If you're a true gaming enthusiast, get this suitcase-style bag, which will provide sufficient space for Ayaneo 2 and its accessories. Plus, it's tough too. Made of high-quality ABS material, the hard shell ensures your gear stays safe from bumps and impacts, and the IP67 dust and water resistance ensures it's protected from the elements. On the inside, the soft lining with high-density sponge and EVA offers dual protection against breakage and scratches.

This backpack offers more storage space than standard cases to accommodate all of your gaming gear. With thick padding, your console will stay as good as new, even from major drops. Multiple compartments prevent your accessories from colliding, and the bag's tear-resistant polyester construction makes it water-resistant, dustproof, and scratch-resistant. You'll also get a 12-month warranty, so you don't have to worry about quality.

Looking to maximize the value for your buck? Go for this carrying case by JSAUX. You can keep the Ayaneo 2 in the thickened EVA shell as it provides excellent external protection, and the built-in fleece compartment safeguards the screen from scratches. With a double zipper design, everything is safe and secure in its place. Plus, it also has expanded storage space for extra accessories. On top of that, the Velcro straps make it easy to carry as well.

If you want something more rugged and with a hard-shell exterior, go for this one. Starting off, it's made of durable materials including polyurethane leather and anti-scratch nylon. All these aid the extensive protection of your Ayaneo 2. Plus, there’s orange foam padding in the corners for extra safeguarding against drops. A pretty unique thing about this one is a hidden tracking device AirTag pouch, so you can always track your lost device.

The Tomtoc Carrying Case for Ayaneo 2 is a convenient travel bag for gamers on the go. It features a minimalist, soft-skin design, making it space-saving and portable for daily commutes or long-distance trips. You can carry your Ayaneo 2 in the main compartment and accessories like the dock, charger, and HDMI cables as well. Plus, the removable W-shaped EVA structure provides screen and joystick protection too. Best part? There’s a 12-month worry-free warranty ensuring your peace of mind.

What case should you get for your Ayaneo 2?

If you're looking for a top-notch, well-rounded case for your Ayaneo 2, the Tomtoc Carrying Case is the perfect choice. Its all-rounder design, ample storage capacity, and unique W-shaped EVA structure for screen protection make it an excellent option for Ayaneo 2 users who value quality and protection. With its sleek design and various compartments, it's an ideal companion for your gaming adventures.

On the other hand, for a budget-friendly yet reliable alternative, consider the JSAUX Carrying Case for PC handhelds. While it may be a value pick, it still offers good protection, thanks to the thickened EVA shell, double zipper design, and a reinforced handle too. Alternatively, some users might also be interested in a bigger case, and for them, the DEVASO Carrying Case is my recommendation.