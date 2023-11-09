Handhelds or portable gaming devices have always been around, but the last couple of years have been pretty exciting with the launch of the Asus ROG Ally, the Steam Deck, and other alternatives. As the space gets crowded, the Ayaneo 2 sticks out, mainly due to its crazy (good) specs. And with great specs, come great prices — the Ayaneo 2 starts at $1,099. Which means you better get it a good case and a screen protector.
This handheld gaming PC packs an AMD Ryzen 7 6800U processor, an NVMe SSD for storage (512GB to 2TB), 16/32GB RAM options, and a 50.25Wh battery that promises 2-3 hours of gameplay on a single charge. This Windows device can be charged using any of its three USB-C ports. The Ayaneo 2 comes with a 65W charger in the box, but let’s look at some excellent alternatives you can buy.
-
Anker 735 GaNPrime 65W ChargerEditor's choice
-
Ugreen 100W 4-Port GaN Wall ChargerMulti-device charger
-
Satechi 100W USB-C chargerPremium pick
-
PDUSBSZ 65W USB0C Power AdapterBest value
-
Anker 736 Nano II 100W ChargerCompact pick
-
Anker 735 GaNPrime 65W ChargerEditor's choice$40 $56 Save $16
With a peak output of 65W and three ports (two USB-C and one Type-A), the Anker 735 is the perfect replacement for your stock Ayaneo 2 charger. It’s roughly the size of a wireless earbuds case, has foldable prongs, and features GaN II technology.
-
Ugreen 100W 4-Port GaN Wall ChargerMulti-device charger
If you need a charger with some extra wattage to charge multiple devices, then consider this 4-port charger from Ugreen. This 100W brick is more than sufficient for your Ayaneo 2 and has three USB-C ports and one USB-A, offering you maximum compatibility for different devices.
-
Satechi 100W USB-C chargerPremium pick
This charging brick from Satechi features two USB-C PD ports and a USB-A port, for a combined output of 100W. This GaN charger looks pretty slick and is compact, too. Note that if you’re charging two devices using the USB-C ports, the power split is 60W/30W, not 45W/45W.
-
PDUSBSZ 65W USB0C Power AdapterBest value$22 $26 Save $4
If you’re looking for an affordable fast charger for your Ayaneo 2, consider the PDUSBSZ USB-C charging brick. The bundled cable is almost 6 feet long and the charger has foldable pins, so you can travel with it, too. The charger promises short-circuit protection and won’t heat up easily, either.
-
Anker 736 Nano II 100W ChargerCompact pick$60 $75 Save $15
A compact yet powerful GaN II charger, this Anker product is the perfect companion for your Ayaneo 2 when you’re traveling. This 100W brick has one USB-A and two USB-C ports. The charger features Power IQ technology 3.0, which is compatible with Qualcomm Quick Charge, Power Delivery, and Apple Fast Charging among others.
-
SkStyle 65W USB-C chargerCharge while you play
If you want to charge your Ayaneo 2 and play at the same time, you need a charger with a long cable. This SkStyle charger has a max output of 65W and also supports Power Delivery fast charging. The SkStyle charger also offers over-voltage and over-current protection.
-
Satechi 200W USB-C 6 Port GaN ChargerDesktop charging station
If you want a beast of a charging station for your desk, look no further than this Satechi charger. It comes with 6 USB-C PD ports and has a total max output of 200W. Of the six USB-C 3.1 ports, two support 140W charging. It packs the latest GaN chip, comes with a stand and 4 rubber feet to keep it stable on your desk.
-
UGREEN 145W Power Bank (25000mAh)Travel pick$111 $170 Save $59
The perfect solution for when you want to charge your Ayaneo 2 on the move, the Ugreen 14W power bank lets you charge at a peak of 100W. This charger supports PD 3.0 and QC 3.0, and has a capacity of 25,000mAh. It comes with two USB-C and one USB-A port, and supports fast charging at 65W.
Recapping the best chargers for the Ayaneo 2
There’s a reason the Anker 735 is our top pick — it combines compactness, fast charging capabilities, and comes with Anker’s excellent build quality. If you want a charger that can fast charge your phone or laptop at the same time, we recommend the 100W Anker 736 charger.
Of course, you could just go for the most affordable option here, the 65W charger from PDUSBSZ, and it would do the job just as well. But if you feel like treating yourself, the Satechi 200W USB-C charger would be a great buy. It’s a great way to de-clutter your desk, plus it’s a fast-charging powerhouse.
You could also consider purchasing a docking station; not only can you charge your device while you game, it’s also convenient to connect all your peripherals and get rid of all the extra wires.