Handhelds or portable gaming devices have always been around, but the last couple of years have been pretty exciting with the launch of the Asus ROG Ally, the Steam Deck, and other alternatives. As the space gets crowded, the Ayaneo 2 sticks out, mainly due to its crazy (good) specs. And with great specs, come great prices — the Ayaneo 2 starts at $1,099. Which means you better get it a good case and a screen protector.

This handheld gaming PC packs an AMD Ryzen 7 6800U processor, an NVMe SSD for storage (512GB to 2TB), 16/32GB RAM options, and a 50.25Wh battery that promises 2-3 hours of gameplay on a single charge. This Windows device can be charged using any of its three USB-C ports. The Ayaneo 2 comes with a 65W charger in the box, but let’s look at some excellent alternatives you can buy.