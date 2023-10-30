One of the best features of the Ayaneo 2 is that it comes with three USB-C ports, which make connecting peripherals or an external monitor a breeze. However, you might want to turn your gaming handheld into a full-fledged gaming PC , and you can do that with the right docking station, which is why we have taken the time to search for the best option for you to get the best out of your new device.

Handheld gaming consoles have become quite popular lately, and there’s one that comes with tons of power and a clean design that will make heads turn, if you can afford it. The Ayaneo 2 is one of the most potent handheld gaming PCs you can get today. It comes with a vast library of games, and since it runs on Windows, you will easily be able to launch all your favorite emulators and more.

Zestioe’s Docking Station was also created for Ayaneo's handheld gaming consoles, meaning that you will get the best features you can without having to worry about possible compatibility issues. This option comes with PD, 10Gbps data transfer speeds, HDMI, and Ethernet ports as well.

Another excellent alternative for those looking to get a portable docking station comes from UGREEN, as the UGREEN Revodok Pro 9 in 1 USB C Hub comes with USB-C and USB-A ports capable of 10Gbps data transfer speeds, and you also get a card reader in case you want more storage space for your Ayaneo 2.

Plugable’s USB-C Docking Station is a powerful alternative that won’t necessarily break the bank, as you get 11 ports to connect your preferred gaming peripherals, as well as 100W PD to keep your Ayaneo 2 gaming handheld going for hours, and you will also get 10Gbps transfer speeds with two of its USB-A ports.

Baseus’ 6-in-1 Docking Station is another great option that comes with a very attractive price tag. It is compatible with the Ayaneo 2 and other handheld devices, and it comes with an adjustable stand design, three USB-A 3.0 ports, and 100W PD with support for Fast Charging that will help you get more power out of your new device.

Ayaneo's official 2021 Docking Station was designed exclusively for Ayaneo handheld gaming PCs, which means that this will work no matter what you do. It comes with two USB-C ports, a 4K display output via HDMI, and other nice features. Plus, you get two color options to choose from, which is kinda nice if you want your dock to match the color of your device.

Anker’s 778 Thunderbolt Docking Station is an excellent piece of tech that will help you enjoy your Ayaneo 2 to the fullest as it packs enough power to give you 8K resolution on a single monitor or up to four 4K displays. You also get a total of 12 ports, 100W PD, and more than you can imagine, but it’s not necessarily your best option if you’re on a budget.

If you're looking for something more affordable, JSAUX's Steam Deck dock gives you multiple USB outputs, an HDMI port, Ethernet, and full-speed charging support for your console. For our money, it's probably the best affordable Steam Deck Dock you can get.

The best docking station for your Ayaneo 2 comes from Anker, as the 555 USB-C Hub comes with eight different ports, 100W PD, a single 4K@60Hz HDMI port, USB-C and USB-A ports with 10Gbps transfer speeds, and an SD card reader in case you need extra storage space, in a very compact and portable package that won’t break the bank.

Finding the best docking station for the Ayaneo 2 took time, as there are several great options out there, but in the end, we’re talking about a handheld gaming device that will give you tons of fun on the go or while connected to an external display, so portability is one of the most important aspects to consider, which is why we selected Anker’s 555 USB-C Hub as the best option. This accessory comes with eight different ports that will deliver up to 100W PD, an HDMI port that will deliver 4K at 60Hz, and several USB A data ports that will reach up to 10Gbps transfer speeds for faster app loads and more.

Another great alternative comes from JSAUX, as its docking station was designed for the Steam Deck, but it will work perfectly with the Ayaneo 2. This option will also let you place your handheld device on a table, making it perfect for your battle station, office, or occasional gaming on a larger display. You also get 100W PD and 10Gbps transfer speeds but fewer ports for other stuff. And if you’re still not sure about getting the Ayaneo 2, you can also check out our selection for the best Steam Deck alternatives you can get in 2023, where you will find other, more affordable options for you to enjoy your favorite games.