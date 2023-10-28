Ayaneo 2 is a gorgeous handheld gaming PC with a high-resolution LCD display right in the middle. This 1920x1200 display is the same size as Steam Deck with a much higher resolution for a shaper image. Whether you’re just looking for protection from drops and scratches, or you want to reduce glare with a matte surface, adding a screen protector to your Ayaneo 2 can keep it looking great longer.

If you're looking for another protective film options, this Ayaneo Geek protective film is designed to protect against impacts with decent hardness at 4H. This protector is also antiglare to help keep your screen visible with a lot of varied direct lighting overhead.

Ayaneo Geek is the cheaper little brother to the Ayaneo 2, but it has the same display dimensions and general feel in the hands. This official tempered glass screen protector is a great option with 9H hardness. The bezel size on the two devices does differ, so it could look a little less natural on an Ayaneo 2.

This thin and light screen proector from Brotect is made of a hybrid glass and plastic material that allows for 9H hardness like you'd see on a tempered glass screen, as well as the toughness of a plastic screen. It also allows the material to be much thinner than tempered glass alone.

This hybrid glass screen protector from atFoliX is designed to cover the entire front surface of the Ayaneo 2 with hardened 9H glass and plastic. This hybrid material is designed with the hardness of glass and impact resistance of plastic, which also allows it to be thinner than many other protectors.

The Brotect tempered glass screen protector no only offers better protection for your Ayaneo 2, it has the same sort of clarity and feel as the standard screen. This protector has a matte finish to help reduce glare making on-the-go or outdoor gaming much easier to see.

Ayaneo also has its own screen protector specifically for the Ayaneo 2. This tempered glass screen protector covers only the screen portion of the Ayaneo 2 and should resist scracthes and impacts from falls. While it's cheap, you only get one in the box, so it might be worth it to order two.

These TPU screen protectors from Vaxson come as a film making installation easy and helping to resist scratches. The material is designed to resist yellowing, so your screen looks vibrant and accurate while protected. It can also self-heal small scracthes keeping it looking new longer.

The atFolix Screen Protector has a matte surface to reduce reflections and glare on the display. This protector reaches out the edges of the handheld with cutouts for the sticks and buttons. While not as hard as tempered glass, this screen protector should protect against impacts with 4H hardness.

Protect your Ayaneo 2 while you're gaming on the go

The Ayaneo 2, and its cheaper counterpart Ayaneo Geek, are powerful handheld gaming PCs with an AMD Ryzen 6800 CPU and RDNA2-powered graphics. Running Windows 11, it has enough power to run some of the latest games making it one of the best Steam Deck alternatives you can get. Speaking of Steam Deck, the screen on Ayaneo 2 is the same size, but has a much higher resolution at 1920x1200 compared to 1280x800. This helps Ayaneo games look sharper and more detailed than Steam Deck can manage

As we saw in our Ayaneo 2S review, the system looks great and with a nice feel in the hands. If you’re out and about with your Ayaneo 2, you might start to accumulate distracting scratches on your screen. The atFoliX TPU screen protector not only covers your display, but the whole front surface of the Ayaneo 2. It’s cut to fit the Ayaneo 2 with holes for the stick and buttons. It also has a matte surface to reduce glare while gaming on a train, bus, or back seat of the car.

A screen protector is like a sacrificial layer that's designed to break before the expensive LCD panel underneath it. The Vaxson TPU screen protector kit comes with three screen protectors, so you can replace it when it gets scratched. And since it's not tempered glass, it won't shatter or leave glass shards around if you let a kid use it.

Finally, Ayaneo makes its own tempered glass screen protector for the Ayaneo 2. Not only is this tempered glass screen protector a perfect fit for the handheld's display, it's reasonably priced at under $9. If you're ordering your Ayaneo 2 directly from Ayaneo, it could be a good idea to pick one up at that time.