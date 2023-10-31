Ayaneo has been consistently pushing out new handheld gaming consoles, refining and evolving the design and specs with every iteration. The Ayaneo Air Plus is one of its recent launches for 2023, and the features and specs on offer makes it one of the best Steam Deck alternatives. The Air Plus is a Windows 11-based portable gaming console and is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 6800U CPU. It's available with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 2TB of storage.
After-sales support in the U.S. is probably Ayaneo's main drawback, which is why it's important to have a good protective case for your Air Plus. Here's where we run into another little issue as finding an official case for the Air Plus is tricky, but thankfully, most cases designed for other gaming handhelds like Valve's Steam Deck and Asus' ROG Ally should do just fine for the Ayaneo Air Plus. Here are our picks of some of the best ones out there for various use cases.
-
Source: Skull & Co.
Skull & Co. EDC caseEditor's choice
-
Spigen Rugged Armor Pro for Asus ROG AllyPremium pick
-
Source: ivoler
ivoler hard shell carry caseBest value
-
Source: SteBeauty
Stebeauty Steam Deck CaseBest all-in-one
-
Source: JSAUX
JSAUX Carrying CaseBest hard shell
-
Source: Skull & Co.
Skull & Co. EDC caseEditor's choice
This everyday carry (EDC) case from Skull & Co. comes in three colors, and is slim while offering good protection for your Air Plus. It's waterproof, can hold five microSD cards, and has a little pocket for your cables. It also has a carabiner-style wrist strap, which can convert into a handle.
-
Spigen Rugged Armor Pro for Asus ROG AllyPremium pick
The Spigen Rugged Armor Pro is a tried-and-tested case from a reputable brand. It's a bit expensive and only comes in black, but it's a popular premium choice for those who don't wish to compromise on safety. The case even comes with a hidden pocket for an AirTag so you can always keep track of your console.
-
Source: ivoler
ivoler hard shell carry caseBest value
The ivoler carry case is an excellent budget option for the Ayaneo Air Plus. Besides offering basic protection, it can also accommodate a charging brick, power bank, seven micoSD cards, and two credit cards. It's available in only one color and features a carry handle.
-
Source: SteBeauty
Stebeauty Steam Deck CaseBest all-in-one$30 $33 Save $3
This full-sized case can store a lot more than just the Ayaneo Air Plus. There's enough room for a full-sized wireless controller, folding headphones, and adapters. The protective flap can be used for storing SD cards, earphones, etc. It is waterproof and can be carried as a shoulder bag.
-
Source: JSAUX
JSAUX Carrying CaseBest hard shell
The JSAUX carry case offers very good protection thanks to the hard shell cover. It's deep enough to accommodate chargers, cables, and other accessories too. The dedicated microSD card holder can store 10 cards. The case also has a built-in stand so you can prop up your console and play with a dedicated controller.
-
Migitec Waterproof Hard Carrying CaseBest rugged
The Migitec tough carry case is the most rugged of the lot. It is waterproof and features a foam cutout on the inside for the console and accessories. The lid is lined with a sponge padding for a more snug fit when the case is closed.
-
Source: HONJOMIN
HONJOMIN Hard Carrying CaseMost elegant
The brushed gray finish and hidden zipper design of the HONJOMIN hard case gives it a classy look. It's waterproof and scratchproof, and isn't too bulky to be carried around. It features pockets for adapters, cables, and SD cards.
-
Source: Tomtoc
Tomtoc carry case for Steam DeckBest shoulder bag$50 $53 Save $3
The Tomtoc carry case is for those looking for more of a shoulder bag, and want to carry a bit more than just the console and its accessories. It can convert to a mini day bag by simply removing the padding for the console. It's a lot lighter than a typical hard shell case and more flexible for storing more varied items.
Summing up our best case picks for the Ayaneo Air Plus
The Ayaneo Air Plus is an alternative to the Steam Deck that's actually worth considering. It features good specs and can be purchased in various configurations, depending on how much you're willing to spend. The Ayaneo 2S is the company's most recent offering with updated specs if you need more power. As far as cases for the Air Plus go, the EDC case from Skull & Co. is our favorite pick if you're looking for something trendy and not too bulky for daily use. If you need something more roomy, like for a long trip, then the Stebeauty case for the Steam Deck is what you should be considering.
This case allows you to store a lot more than just the Ayaneo Air Plus and basic accessories. It's voluminous enough to keep a power bank, gaming controller, and a lot more. Protection is solid, and it can be carried across your shoulder too with the bundled strap. If you want reliability and don't mind spending a bit more, it's hard to beat the Spigen Rugged Armor Pro case. It offers excellent protection against moisture and drops, and is spacious enough to carry a charger, cables, and other smaller accessories.
Ayaneo Air Plus
The Ayaneo Air Plus is a great alternative to the Steam Deck, and features decently powerful specs to handle most modern games. It's relatively light and comfortable to game on even for long hours.