Ayaneo has been consistently pushing out new handheld gaming consoles, refining and evolving the design and specs with every iteration. The Ayaneo Air Plus is one of its recent launches for 2023, and the features and specs on offer makes it one of the best Steam Deck alternatives. The Air Plus is a Windows 11-based portable gaming console and is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 6800U CPU. It's available with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 2TB of storage.

After-sales support in the U.S. is probably Ayaneo's main drawback, which is why it's important to have a good protective case for your Air Plus. Here's where we run into another little issue as finding an official case for the Air Plus is tricky, but thankfully, most cases designed for other gaming handhelds like Valve's Steam Deck and Asus' ROG Ally should do just fine for the Ayaneo Air Plus. Here are our picks of some of the best ones out there for various use cases.