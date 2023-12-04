The Ayaneo Air Plus is a PC gaming handheld console and a mighty competitor of the Steam Deck . The charger that you get right out of the box is great, but it's always worth having multiple chargers, especially in the case of a portable PC gaming console. The Ayaneo Air Plus charges over a USB-C port; according to the specifications, it requires a 60W charger. This means any charger you pick up for the Ayaneo Air Plus will also be capable of charging a laptop, tablet, phone, or any other device that supports charging over USB-C. To help you out, we've curated a list of great chargers for the Ayaneo Air Plus.

If you have a long commute, you may want to charge your Ayaneo Air Plus while you drive. If that describes you, then the Baseus 65W USB-C Car Charger is perfect for you. This charger delivers 65W of power via a USB Type-C port and a single USB Type-A port.

If you need a compact charger for the Ayaneo Air Plus, check out the Anker Prime 67W GaN charger. This compact charger has two USB Type-C ports and a single USB Type-A port to charge your Ayaneo Air Plus, a smartphone, laptop, or tablet.

The Satechi 200W USB-C 6 Port GaN charger is an ideal charger for powering up multiple USB-C devices. It offers six total USB Type-C ports in a sleek design. It offers up to 140W power for two of the ports and can simultaneously charge your Ayaneo Air Plus alongside other devices at different wattages.

The Baseus Power Bank 65W is a high-capacity and fast-charging portable charger that can power up your devices while on the go. Whether you need to charge your laptop, smartphone, tablet, or gaming console, this power bank can deliver up to 65W of output through its USB-C port and two USB-A ports.

If you travel with your Ayaneo Air Plus internationally, it's worth picking up the Ugreen 65W GaN charger. This charger features two USB-C ports and a single USB-A port. It's capable of meeting the minimum power requirements of the Ayaneo Air Plus, and it comes with EU, US, and UK-compatible switch plugs.

The Amazon Basics 65W GaN USB-C charger is a compact wall charger for your Ayaneo Air Plus, as well as your tablet, laptop, or phone. You can purchase it in white or black, with some simple Amazon branding on the side. The port delivers 65W of power via USB Type-C, and it features foldaway prongs.

The Ugreen 100W 4-Port GaN charger is an excellent option if you are looking for an Ayaneo Air Plus charger that travels easily and provides you with multiple USB Type-C ports and a single USB Type-A port. This charger is also compatible with fast charging standards, so it can charge the Ayaneo Air Plus quickly.

This 60W USB Type-C charger from Nekteck is designed with Gallium Nitrate (GaN) to provide a more compact design and a safer user experience. It's a great option as a secondary or replacement charger for the Ayaneo Air Plus as it meets the minimum power requirements.

Everything you need to know about USB-C chargers

Whether at home or on the go, it's always worth your time to have an extra charger on hand. Personally, I'm known to lose power bricks, charging cables, and other charging peripherals, so I make sure to have an extra one in my bag at all times. If you want to buy the best overall USB-C charger, you should go with the Neckteck 60W charger. It provides just the right amount of power for your Ayaneo Air Plus, and it's a pretty simple black charger with fold-away prongs, so you can store it easily when not in use. The UGreen 100W 4-Port charger is also a great option, as it provides more than enough power to charge the Ayaneo Air Plus but also has an extra port for anything else you want to charge.

A portable PC gaming console like the Ayaneo Air Plus can revolutionize the way you game, changing it forever. But, like with most new tech, it won't be for everyone, and you might be comfortable with the idea of a gaming laptop instead.