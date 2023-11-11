When it comes to handheld gaming PCs, Valve's Steam Deck is one of the most popular. Since last year, though, there have been many Steam Deck alternatives , including those from Chinese brand Ayaneo. The Ayaneo Geek is one among the six Windows-led handhelds the company has launched so far. It sports a powerful AMD Ryzen 7 6800U processor and RDNA 2 graphics, it runs on Linux-based Ayaneo OS, and it has an impressive FHD+ display. However, Ayaneo doesn't bundle a carrying case in with your purchase, so if you want protection, you'll have to rely on third-party cases. While some cases may be made for the Steam Deck, they can also house the Ayaneo Geek comfortably, given its compact dimensions. Here’s a list of eight cases that will provide ample protection to your Ayaneo Geek.

Skull & Co MaxCarry is a good-looking hard shell case with a water-resistant cover. You have a soft interior that protects your Ayaneo Geek handheld display and back. There are adjustable Velcro straps inside that let you position your handheld comfortably. This is further helped by the space adjusters to fill in any empty space around the device for a snug fit. You also get a mesh pocket to store up to five microSD cards.

The Voikoli Protective Case is a sturdy hard shell case that comes in three colors. It has an 8mm-thick edge all around its outer zipper areas to provide more protection. On the inside, you have the top flap with a provision to add accessories. The hard case inside has cutouts for the handheld, cable storage, and charger. You also get an additional soft cloth to clean the display, but there isn’t any additional flap to protect the display.

The Akozoe A1 case is quite a basic case with no bells and whistles seen in other cases. It only has enough space to house the Ayaneo Geek case. The Akozoe A1 case is made from good-quality EVA material and on the inside it has soft velvet to protect the display of your handheld. There’s a wrist strap attached to the case. Given the basic feature set, the case is quite expensive at $30.

SteBeauty Steam Deck Case is perfect if you’re traveling and want to have a one-case solution for your Ayaneo Geek handheld and all its associated accessories. You can even add in your power bank, external hard drive, and other smartphone-related accessories as well. The SteBeauty case is sturdy, water-resistant, and anti-scratch. Inside, you have compartments to store various accessories. The Velcro strap holder protects the display. If you want a completely kitted-out case, look no further than this.

The Ayaneo Geek Protective case is the official case for the Geek handheld. It comes in a bright orange and white color combination with dual zippers. The corners of the Ayaneo Geek Protective case are reinforced to provide protection against drops. On the inside, you have a soft layer to provide a snug fit for the Geek handheld. There is no provision to add anything other than the Ayaneo Geek in this case, which is a bummer.

JSAUX Steam Deck shoulder bag is a slightly larger carrying case for your Ayaneo Geek handheld. Thanks to its dual compartments, you can store not just your handheld but also its charger, data cables, smartphone, and power banks. The triangular front portion is deep enough to provide ample storage space. Each compartment has resistance bands to prevent things from falling out. It’s made from waterproof material, and its shoulder belt is well built.

This Menoly case has a durable hard shell cover that provides ample protection. It’s shock, scratch, and water-resistant. You have space to store not just your Ayaneo Geek handheld but also its charger and cable. An additional flap also lets you store up to eight microSD cards, and the mesh pocket can store additional accessories. The Menoly case also has a game-stand design that lets you rest the Ayaneo Geek at an angle.

The Spigen Rugged Armor Pro is a feature-packed case that is ideal for protecting your Ayaneo Geek handheld. It has a sturdy build quality thanks to protective foam and anti-scratch nylon used in the construction. There’s even orange foam around all corners to provide added immunity from accidental falls on the corners. It has a provision to add an external strap. On the inside, you get a Velcro strap to keep the Ayaneo Geek handheld snugly in place.

Which is the right Ayaneo Geek case for you?

We have seen eight different types of cases. While most of the cases are made for the Steam Deck, they will work just as well for the Ayaneo Geek handheld. In some of them, you may need to make some minor adjustments so that the Geek is snugly fit in.

One of the best cases for the Ayaneo Geek is the Spigen Rugged Armor Pro. This case looks great, has a sturdy build, and ample protective elements to ensure your Ayaneo Geek is taken care of. It also has a separate compartment to keep the charger and cables. The wristband ensures you can easily carry your handheld around. The most budget-friendly case is the Menoly Steam Deck case. At such a low price, you are getting a boatload of features, including an additional flap that lets you store up to eight microSD cards, and the mesh pocket to store additional accessories. If you want to up your style quotient, then the JSAUX Steam Deck shoulder bag is the one for you. The dual-compartment bag is well designed and made from waterproof material, and the shoulder strap doesn’t slip too much when you are riding with the bag on. Two compartments mean there’s ample storage space for not just the Ayaneo Geek case, but also additional power banks, smartphones, and other accessories.

It’s a pity that Ayaneo doesn’t have many of its own first-party cases despite having so many handhelds. Given the variety available in the market, you should consider getting one to protect your Ayaneo Geek handheld. It’s definitely good to see more competition to Steam Deck in the handheld PC gaming space. Our reviewer had recently come away impressed with the Ayaneo 2S.