The Ayaneo Geek is the Ayaneo 2’s cheaper little brother, but it’s still a powerful handheld gaming machine with an AMD Ryzen 6800U and up to 32GB of RAM. Ayaneo Geek has two USB-C charging ports, so you can keep playing while you top up, or easily connect it to a dock. Whether you’re taking it on the go, or just to the living room, you’ll want plenty of power to charge your device at full speed while gaming. These chargers will be able to keep up with the Ayaneo Geek with even the most demanding games running.

If you want a full 100W of power over USB-C but also need to top up your other tech, the Shargeek 140W charger can keep up with 100W out of the top port and 20W on the lower port. If you’ve got a laptop that you want to top up before a flight, this charger has plenty of power.

Power outlets behind a couch or a table can be inaccessible to most chargers, but this 65W GaN charger from Baseus is flat enough to fit behind furniture while delivering up to 65W of power from its USB-C port— just make sure it has some access to fresh air. It also slides right into a laptop bag.

Ugreen’s 100W Nexode charger has three USB-C ports and a single USB-A port with enough power to keep your Ayaneo Geek running, even if you’re charging four devices at once. This charger can deliver 100W over to top USB-C port using a single port, 65W using two or three ports, and 45W with four ports in use.

Working with Sharge, Ayaneo released this retro styled GaN charger can deliver up to 100W over a single USB-C port. Its unique colors help it stand out while charging up to four devices with three USB-C ports and a single USB-A port. The prongs also fold in for easy storage.

If you haven’t hit 100% yet, and it’s time to go, the Ugreen 145W power bank has 25,000mAh of capacity, so you don’t have to stop gaming. If you’ve got a long commute or have other devices, like a tablet, this power pack is an excellent option to keep running all day.

Handheld PCs like the Ayaneo Geek are powerful enough to replace a full desktop. The Baseus 100W charging station has three AC power outlets with surge protection for your accessories while outputting up to 100W over a single USB-C port. You can also turn it off with a touch when you head out.

The Anker Prime 100W charger seems impossibly small using GaN tech to keep it small. It can deliver all 100W over a single USB-C port but can also charge multiple devices at once. This compact charger is great for traveling and takes up little space in your bag.

Keep your Ayaneo Geek powered up with a GaN charger

The Ayaneo Geek is a powerful handheld PC making it one of the best Steam Deck alternatives you can get. It has a solid Ryzen 7 6800U CPU with eight cores and 16 threads which offers plenty of desktop and gaming performance when paired with 16GB or 32GB of RAM.You could even pair it with a USB-C docking station for even more utility. The Baseus Charging Station 100W is the perfect desktop solution with enough power for your Ayaneo Geek with outlets for your monitor, desk lamp, or even a printer.

If you’re looking for something compact to keep in your backpack, the Anker Prime 100W charger is a great choice with plenty of power for your Ayaneo Geek in a compact housing. You can even keep using this charger if you upgrade your Ayaneo Geek to something like the Ayaneo 2S. It’s dual USB-C ports and USB-A port make it the only charge you need for an overnight stay. If you’re going to be away from power for a while, the Ugreen 140W Power Bank can keep you going for hours with a 25,000mAh battery. The cable in the box supports 100W, so you can charge at full speed while topping up the Ugreen with another charger.