The Ayaneo Geek is a slick handheld gaming console and an amazing Steam Deck alternative that offers great on-the-go gameplay on Windows. But to truly unlock its potential and take your gaming experience to the next level, you need the right docking station for displaying it while it charges or hooking it up to a TV or monitor. Whether you're looking for top-notch quality, budget-friendly choices, or the perfect balance between features and price, we've got you covered.
-
Zestioe Docking StationEditor's choice
-
Source: AYANEO
AYANEO Super Power Docking StationPremium pick
-
Source: iVoler
iVoler Docking StationBest value
-
Source: Baseus
Baseus Laptop Docking Station4K at 120Hz
-
Source: Pluagable
Plugable USB 3.0 Universal Docking StationPlug and play
-
Zestioe Docking StationEditor's choice
The Ayaneo Geek docking station from Zestioe is exclusively designed for Ayaneo handheld consoles. It features multiple USB ports, including a USB-C PD port, a Gigabit Ethernet Port, and an HDMI 2.0b interface port, covering connectivity for displays, internet, and peripherals. Plus, it supports high-quality video with 32 channels, 48-bit color depth, and HDR, ensuring a superior gaming experience. Weighing just 212g, its compact design also means it's great for on-the-go gaming.
-
Source: AYANEO
AYANEO Super Power Docking StationPremium pick
If you are quality-conscious and don't have any issues with the budget, go with this premium Ayaneo Super Power Docking station. Made with durable ABS+PC materials, it's strong and resistant to rough usage. It features a Gigabit Ethernet port and USB 3.1 to provide high-speed data transfer at up to 10Gbps. Plus, it supports 4K video playback with DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.0b for all your media needs. The best part? It supports 60W PD fast charging.
-