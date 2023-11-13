The Ayaneo Geek is a slick handheld gaming console and an amazing Steam Deck alternative that offers great on-the-go gameplay on Windows. But to truly unlock its potential and take your gaming experience to the next level, you need the right docking station for displaying it while it charges or hooking it up to a TV or monitor. Whether you're looking for top-notch quality, budget-friendly choices, or the perfect balance between features and price, we've got you covered.