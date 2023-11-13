Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

The Ayaneo Geek is a slick handheld gaming console and an amazing Steam Deck alternative that offers great on-the-go gameplay on Windows. But to truly unlock its potential and take your gaming experience to the next level, you need the right docking station for displaying it while it charges or hooking it up to a TV or monitor. Whether you're looking for top-notch quality, budget-friendly choices, or the perfect balance between features and price, we've got you covered.

  • Image of the Zestioe Docking Station with the AYANEO handheld gaming console
    Zestioe Docking Station
    Editor's choice
    $95 at Amazon
  • AYANEO Super Power Docking Station render in black
    Source: AYANEO
    AYANEO Super Power Docking Station
    Premium pick
    $89 at AYANEO
  • iVoler-Docking-Station
    A .PNG render of a handheld gaming console docking station with three USB Type-A ports, a USB-C port, and an HDMI port. 
    Source: iVoler
    iVoler Docking Station
    Best value
    $24 at Amazon
  • Baseus Laptop Docking Station render along with various cables and Micro SD cards
    Source: Baseus
    Baseus Laptop Docking Station
    4K at 120Hz
    $32 at Amazon
  • Plugable USB 3.0 Universal Docking Station render along with USB cable
    Source: Pluagable
    Plugable USB 3.0 Universal Docking Station
    Plug and play
    $100 at Amazon
  • Anker PowerExpand 11-in-1 USB-C Hub render along with USB-C connecter
    Source: Anker
    Anker PowerExpand 11-in-1 USB-C Hub
    Best warranty
    $51 at Amazon
  • Belkin USB-C 7-in-1 MultiPort Docking Station render along with various connections and SD card
    Source: Belkin
    Belkin USB-C 7-in-1 MultiPort Docking Station
    Compact design
    $44 at Amazon
  • UGREEN Steam Deck Dock render along with various connecters
    Source: UGREEN
    UGREEN Steam Deck Dock
    Best charging support
    $56 at Amazon
  • Ayaeo-Geek-Product-Tag
    Ayaneo Geek
    $949 at AYANEO
  • Image of the Zestioe Docking Station with the AYANEO handheld gaming console
    Zestioe Docking Station
    Editor's choice

    The Ayaneo Geek docking station from Zestioe is exclusively designed for Ayaneo handheld consoles. It features multiple USB ports, including a USB-C PD port, a Gigabit Ethernet Port, and an HDMI 2.0b interface port, covering connectivity for displays, internet, and peripherals. Plus, it supports high-quality video with 32 channels, 48-bit color depth, and HDR, ensuring a superior gaming experience. Weighing just 212g, its compact design also means it's great for on-the-go gaming.

    $95 at Amazon
  • AYANEO Super Power Docking Station render in black
    Source: AYANEO
    AYANEO Super Power Docking Station
    Premium pick

    If you are quality-conscious and don't have any issues with the budget, go with this premium Ayaneo Super Power Docking station. Made with durable ABS+PC materials, it's strong and resistant to rough usage. It features a Gigabit Ethernet port and USB 3.1 to provide high-speed data transfer at up to 10Gbps. Plus, it supports 4K video playback with DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.0b for all your media needs. The best part? It supports 60W PD fast charging.

    $89 at AYANEO