In the world of handheld or mobile gaming, there's nothing worse than a scratched or smudged screen that hinders your intense play experience. Your Ayaneo Geek, an amazing Steam Deck alternative, deserves top-tier protection to keep it pristine for a longer period of time. The challenge lies in finding the perfect screen protector to guard against scratches, glare, and dreaded fingerprints.
We've done the legwork for you, exploring various options that promise to shield your Ayaneo Geek while enhancing your gaming experience. Whether you're battling glare, worried about eye fatigue, or simply seeking a crystal-clear viewing experience, there's an option for you.
amFilm 3 Pack Screen ProtectorEditor's choice$10 $11 Save $1
This ultra-clear and ultra-thin tempered glass protector from amFilm is super transparent, so you won't feel like there's a protector on your display. The anti-fingerprint material does an excellent job of preventing fingerprint smudges. Plus, with three protectors in the pack, a microfiber cloth, cleaning wipes, and an easy installation manual included, it certainly provides excellent value for your money.
Zestioe Official AYANEO Geek Tempered Glass Glass Screen protectorOfficial pick
The Zestioe Ayaneo Geek protector is expensive, but as it’s designed exclusively for the Geek, it fits well and doesn’t disrupt image quality. Its overall feel is excellent, and the fingerprint-resistant coating on top actually works. This one comes with some seriously premium wooden packaging and installation tools that make the application process easier. It’s expensive, but you’re getting your money’s worth.
Supershieldz 3 Pack Matte Screen protectorBest value$8 $9 Save $1
If you frequently change your screen protector, you should get a PET Film instead of a regular glass protector, especially when it comes at a low price tag. For under $10, this 3-pack will offer fair protection to the Ayaneo Geek. Since PET film is thinner than glass, you wouldn’t be able to feel any difference from the actual display. Plus, it offers a matte surface which is anti-glare as well as anti-fingerprint.
ivoler 2 Pack Screen ProtectorPremium pick$13 $15 Save $2
Made from ultra-clear tempered glass, this ivoler screen protector offers pristine clarity and multiple experiences. For those who don’t really like the glossy surface, you can get a matte option too. On top of that, it's also waterproof, dust-resistant, and fingerprint-proof. Each package includes two tempered glass protectors, an installation frame, dry and wet wipes, a squeegee card, and an installation guide.
Ambison Matte Screen ProtectorUltra-thin design$13 $16 Save $3
If your priority is about a really thin glass protector, this one should do it. This tempered glass protector is only 0.3mm thick, which gives a super-sensitive touchscreen experience that'll have you gaming like a pro. The matte finish, along with an oleophobic coating, will eliminate the annoying glare and pesky fingerprints. Plus, it covers the entire screen, so your Ayaneo Geek will stay scratch-free and protected.
magglass Screen ProtectorBlue light protection
This screen protector features blue-light filtering technology to reduce eye fatigue during marathon gaming sessions. With an ultra-responsive, tempered finish, it's resistant to oil smudges and fingerprints, ensuring crystal-clear visuals. Plus, you can get it in multiple finish types, including matte, HD, and blue light, so you can choose what suits you best. Each package includes a tempered glass screen guard and a handy cleaning kit for a hassle-free installation.
ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Screen ProtectorSelf healing technology
If you often drop your Ayaneo Geek, this screen protector is for you. The flexible material is self-healing and ensures easy application and will cover curved corners and edges flawlessly. Plus, it's scratch-proof, military-grade tough, and even has an oleophobic coating to eliminate dust, oil, or fingerprint marks. There are two protectors in one package, along with solution spray, squeegee, microfiber cloth, and installation instructions.
MIHENCE 3 Pack Screen ProtectorPET pick$4 $8 Save $4
The MIHENCE 3-Pack Screen Protector kit is cheap and features a comfortable touch-sensitive PET coating. While you can certainly get better quality elsewhere, you can’t complain much at this price. Each individual screen protector doesn’t obstruct the colors that much, and the feel is not bad at all considering the price.
Which screen protector should you get for your Ayaneo Geek?
Every gaming enthusiast has different preferences, but if we chose the absolute best pick, it would be the amFilm screen protector, as it offers maximum transparency and an ultra-thin glass with an oleophobic coating. There won’t be a change in your play experience, and your Ayaneo Geek will definitely be protected.
However, some gamers develop an issue with their eyesight from excessive gaming, and for them, we would recommend the magglass protector as it has blue-light filtering to minimize eye strain. It has an impeccable quality, close to the one you get in amFilm. For a value option, our pick would be Supershieldz protector as it comes in a 3-pack for less than $10.
Ayaneo Geek
With the Ayaneo Geek, you make a few sacrifices to get this excellent gaming handheld for under $1,000. It features an AMD 6800U processor, a sleek design, and a 50.25Wh battery. However, you don't get all the premium features found on the more expensive Ayaneo 2 model.