Some of the best laptops around have an oversized 17-inch display, which can boost the overall dimensions considerably compared to even a 15- or 16-inch laptop. Trying to stuff a 17-inch laptop into a smaller laptop bag that's not made to accommodate it doesn't usually end well, as you might have to forego a padded internal pocket to make it fit. The best 17-inch laptop bags solve this issue by being able to fit just about any laptop on the market today, including those with a larger display for gaming, for productivity work, and for design and development. We were sure to include a wide range of great laptop bags to better suit students, travelers, professionals, and casual big laptop lovers who just want to keep their device safe while on the go.

Modoker's vintage rucksack is a better option for those who prefer style to anything else. It has a large main compartment with fold-down snap top (with faux buckles), padded internal laptop sleeve, and multiple zippered outer pockets for your accessories. It has 35L of storage space in all, and it's made from ripstop canvas to keep up with a busy lifestyle. The straps have mesh padding for added comfort.

Carhartt's Force Pro laptop backpack offers 35L of storage space with two large zippered compartments (one with extra padding for a 17-inch laptop), two side compartments, and two front compartments. It's made from a durable polyester that repels water, and it has a extra durability on the base. This is a great option for field workers and travelers who are extra hard on their gear.

The Timbuk2 3-in-1 bag works as a brief, as a shoulder messenger, and as a backpack. Two zippered compartments provide plenty of space for your 17-inch laptop and accessories, and the outside has a fold-down and buckled compartment for smaller gear. The usual Timbuk2 durability is on display here, and you should expect the bag to last for years to come.

Samsonite's Classic Business 2.0 brief has professional styling and durability for moving back and forth between the office and taking business trips. The main zippered compartment has padding for your laptop, while the other compartment is segmented for easier storage of accessories and gear. Two handles on the top are joined by a removable shoulder strap. A three-year warranty is included.

The Kopack laptop backpack is a slim bag suited for students and professionals toting an oversized laptop. It has a durable dual-layer zipper on the padded laptop compartment, there's a quick access zip along the back, and the front has an extra zipped pocket for accessories. It's made from water-resistant material and even keeps TSA happy when flying. Get it in a couple of different colors to suit your style.

Lenovo's Toploader T210 messenger bag is super affordable and fits a 17-inch laptop with ease. It's made from water-resistant polyester, it has luggage handle passthrough, and the top handle is joined by an adjustable shoulder strap. Inside the lone zipped pocket is a padded portion for your PC as well as space for your slimmer documents and gear. It comes with a one-year warranty despite its budget pricing.

SwissGear's Wenger Ibex backpack has a more traditional look that should suit urban travelers and students who need a durable and spacious bag. It has multiple zippered compartments (including thick padding for your laptop), there are tons of pockets and sleeves on the outside for quick access, and the padded straps and back keep it comfortable all day. It comes with a 10-year warranty to prove its durability.

Tomtoc's Navigator travel backpack offers 40L of space to pack clothes and overnight supplies, with an easy-access front compartment and multiple external pockets for water bottle and accessories. The zippered laptop compartment folds out flat for easy TSA passthrough, and there are padded sleeves for 17-inch laptop and smaller tablet. Tomtoc's bags are all built to a high standard and are comfortable to wear.

Some of our favorite gaming laptops come from Lenovo, and it's only natural that the company makes a 17-inch backpack with extra protection. The front of the bag has a molded EVA shield with waterproof fabric inside, protecting your PC and gear from bumps and weather. The main zippered compartment has multiple pockets for easier organization, and the laptop portion has thick padding.

The Troubadour Apex 3.0 is the ultimate blend of professional style and functionality, but it does come at a higher price. It's made from durable waterproof fabric (with waterproof zippers) and has multiple pockets on the outside for accessories and water bottles, joined by zippered compartments for larger gear and your laptop. Padded straps and handle are comfy, and you get a five-year guarantee to protect your purchase.

Matein's travel backpack is one of the most affordable options in this list, but it's extremely popular thanks to its durable and functional design. The portion with 17-inch laptop sleeve folds down flat for easy TSA handling, the exterior is water-resistant, and there's plenty of extra zippered space for gear and accessories. It's available in six colors to better suit your style.

Timbuk2's Authority laptop backpack has an internal padded laptop sleeve that you can easily access without disturbing the rest of the bag. Padded straps and back make it comfy to wear even for long treks, and there's 20L total capacity with multiple compartments to store all your accessories and gear. My Timbuk2 bag is going strong after years of regular use; this one comes with a lifetime warranty.

Finding the perfect bag for your 17-inch laptop

A lot of the best laptop bags top out at being able to handle 15-inch devices, and those who prefer the larger built-in display might find it hard to find something suitable. The beauty of a great 17-inch laptop bag is that you can pretty much fit any laptop inside — save for some enormous workstation laptops — with plenty of space left over for your gear and accessories. Many of these bags that I've collected here can be used for overnight stays and short trips, but I was also sure to include options for students and commuters who are carrying a laptop, a few books and accessories, and a water bottle.

Those who simply want a long-lasting backpack with modest 20L capacity and plenty of storage pockets should check out the Timbuk2 Authority. I've been used a slightly different Timbuk2 bag for years and have so far has no failures at any point. These bags are so durable that Timbuk2 offers a lifetime warranty against defects. You can usually find it for less than $100, which is not bad at all considering it will most likely outlive your laptop.

The Troubadour Apex is even more expensive, but its waterproof fabric and zippers are a huge boon for commuters and travelers who run the risk of getting caught out in the rain. It has a professional style with plenty of space for your water bottle, accessories, and other gear. It comes with a five-year warranty to help alleviate some of the high-price pain.

And if you'd like to spend less and still get a great bag for school and casual use, the Matein travel backpack is hard to beat. The laptop compartment folds out flat for easy access (and easy TSA encounters), and has multiple zippered compartments for gear, and it's comfortable to wear. You can get it in six different colors, and you can expect to pay somewhere around $30 most of the time.

If you're looking for more casual protection for use with other bags not necessarily made for laptops, our collection of the best laptop cases and sleeves can get you what you need.