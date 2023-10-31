Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

If you're looking for one of the best fitness trackers but want features from some of the best smartwatches, a Fitbit Charge 6 is an excellent choice. But once you've settled on a Fitbit, you'll still need to find a band that suits your style. Luckily, there are many options, and Fitbit Charge 5 bands are compatible with the Fitbit Charge 6, but that doesn't make choosing any easier. However, we're here to help, so below, you'll find a great selection of Fitbit Charge 6 bands.

  • three fitness tracker smartwatches in three different color variations, black, white, and blue
    Maledan Breathable Sport Band
    Editor's choice

    Maledan's breathable sport band for the Fitbit Charge is a great alternative to an official band that's perfect for active people. Don't worry about this band slipping off your wrist when you're sweating, and enjoy a secure, double-buckle design to make sure your Fitbit stays where it should.

    $10 at Amazon
  • A plastic white watch band with holes stretched along the wearable device.
    Fitbit Charge 5 Sport Band
    Premium pick

    This official Fitbit Charge sport band features a breathable design built for an active lifestyle, a durable silicone construction, and it comes in a healthy variety of different colorways. If you're looking for a solid all-around band for your Fitbit, this official one is an excellent choice.

    $30 at Amazon $30 at Best Buy
  • Seleek Fitbit Charge band
    Seleek Fitbit Charge Silicone Band
    Best value

    This Charge band from Seleek offers up a durable silicone construction, a variety of colors, different sizes for the perfect fit, and premium material that promises not to irritate any skin. If you're looking for a cheap way to replace your official band, this is a great choice.

    $7 at Amazon
  • Maledan slim Fitbit band
    Maledan Fitbit Charge Slim Silicone Band
    Best slim band
    $9 $10 Save $1

    If you're looking for an unobtrusive, slim band for your Fitbit Charge, check out this band from Maledan. With a durable silicone construction, this band will last a long time, and with its lightweight design, you'll barely feel it on your wrist, too. Plus, it won't break the bank, either.

    $9 at Amazon
  • Meliya Fitbit Charge band
    Meliya 3-Pack Sports Bands
    Best replacement band

    Courtesy of Meliya, this silicone Fitbit Charge band comes in a big variety of different colorways, fits just about all wrist sizes, and maintains the aesthetic of the official Fitbit bands for a much lower cost. If you're looking to replace your official Fitbit band, check this out.

    $9 at Amazon
  • Abanen metal link Fitbit band
    Abanen Fitbit Charge Stainless Steel Metal Link Band
    Best metal link band
    $16 $20 Save $4

    If you're looking for a classic metal link watch look for your Fitbit Charge, check out this stainless steel band from Abanen. With a premium construction that's lightweight, breathable, and waterproof, this durable metal band checks all the boxes. For those who like the look of a metal band, this is one of the best options.

    $16 at Amazon
  • Mtozon leather Fitbit band
    Mtozon Leather Fitbit Charge Band
    Best leather band

    This sleek leather Fitbit Charge band from Mtozon is perfect for those looking for a classy, natural look. With a variety of colors and a flexible, comfortable design, this band has it all. Plus, its stainless steel connector makes for a seamless connection to your Fitbit.

    $14 at Amazon
  • Enkic nylon Fitbit band
    Enkic Elastic Nylon Band
    Best nylon band

    This nylon band for your Fitbit Charge is durable, flexible, and comes with a moveable metal buckle to fit just about any size. Thanks to skin-friendly material, you won't have to worry about irritation either. Plus, you can choose from a variety of different colors to suit your personal style.

    $13 at Amazon
  • Wearlizer metal slim Fitbit band
    Wearlizer Slim Metal Fitbit Charge Band
    Best slim metal band

    This Wearlizer Fitbit Charge band features a metal construction with shiny crystals for a bracelet look and feel. With removable links, you can even adjust this band to accommodate your personal wrist size. Choose from three different colors, and enjoy a yearlong warranty where any faulty band will be replaced for free, too.

    $20 at Amazon
  • GLMDKAI braided nylon band
    GLMDKAI Braided Nylon Fitbit Charge Band
    Best colorful band
    $10 $14 Save $4

    GLMDKAI's nylon Fitbit Charge band is a perfect choice if you're looking for a colorful, vibrant look for your Fitbit. Choose from a variety of different aesthetics, enjoy a soft, flexible, and skin-friendly material, and set up this band to fit your wrist thanks to its adjustable design.

    $10 at Amazon
  • C&L Fitbit Charge natural beaded band
    C&L Fitbit Charge Natural Beaded Gemstone Band
    Best natural band

    If you're looking for a natural look with your Fitbit band, this band from C&L features a handmade beaded gemstone construction that's adjustable for finding the perfect fit. With a ton of different styles, no matter what your style preferences are, you can find the right look, too.

    $14 at Amazon
  • Surundo metal mesh Fitbit band
    Surundo Metal Band
    Best metal mesh band

    This sleek metal mesh band for the Fitbit Charge is available in six different colorways that all combine durability and style. With this band, enjoy the classy look and feel of a metal band with the breathability you normally see only with other materials.

    $12 at Amazon

Best Fitbit Charge 6 bands

Which band is one of the most important choices you end up making when it comes to your Fitbit, so make sure to take care when deciding on a band. However, whoever you are, there's definitely a band that will mesh well with your own personal, individual style.

If you're just looking for a solid all-around choice, Maledan's Breathable Sport Band is a great choice, while you can't really ever go wrong with an official band from Fitbit, like the Fitbit Sport Band. On the other hand, you can replace an official Fitbit band with something cheaper, like the Meliya Sports Band. If you want something more classic, check out the Abanen Stainless Steel Metal Link Band or the Mtozon Leather Band, depending on your taste. Whoever you are, you're sure to find a band you'll like.

Fitbit Charge 6 in gold and coral with transparent background, 1:1 aspect ratio
Fitbit Charge 6

The Fitbit Charge 6 is the successor to the Charge 5, a fitness tracker with some smartwatch capabilities. It supports Google apps like Maps and YouTube Music, and even allows you to use NFC for wireless payments.

$160 at Google Store $160 at Amazon $160 at Best Buy