While the included option is, as the watch name suggests, classy, one of the cosmetic benefits of a smartwatch is the ability to easily switch out the band whenever you please. We've compiled our favorite watch bands for the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, so you can further tailor your wearable to your aesthetic. While your out there shopping for new accessories, make sure you also grab a charger and case to round out your watch's accouterments.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series has arrived and with it comes the big, beautiful Watch 6 Classic. This brand-new smartwatch features the return of a fan-favorite article: a rotating physical bezel, as well as longer battery life, an updated operating system, and a new CPU chip, i.e., the Exynos W930. It comes in two sizes, 43 and 47 millimeters, with a 1.3 and 1.5-inch screen, respectively. When you purchase a Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, you'll also get a clean-looking white or black leather band, depending on the watch color you select (you also get a second free band if you pre-order). This is a slight upgrade from the silicone band you get when purchasing the original Galaxy Watch 6 model.

The Olytop Galaxy Watch band is a stainless steel option that adds an elevated, classic air to your watch. It's available in four different colors, Black, Rose Gold, Silver, and Silver/Black with different options for gapping to suit your taste. Each band comes with removal tools, three removal replacement parts, and three pins. While the change-out time may take longer than Samsung's own models, this is a timeless look that we think is worth the extra installation steps.

The Spigen Rugged Armor Pro is technically a case-band combo deal; installation is extremely easy because the band is fitted to the case. It's uniquely designed to withstand bumps and scratches with raised edges to protect the bezel and a secure, locking TPU band. The Rugged Armor Pro is available for both 43mm and 47mm Galaxy Watch 6 models.

This Extreme Sport band from Samsung is designed by the watchmaker to perfectly suit the Galaxy Watch 6 series. The wide band makes for a secure, comfortable fit with air holes for extra ventilation. It is equipped with one-button quick release, available in two sizes, and comes in three colors: Black, Green, and Pink.

The OTOPO Galaxy Watch Band is made from stainless steel and woven mesh. It fits wrists 5.6 to 9.3 inches around and comes with a three-piece quick-release pin that will lock onto the Galaxy Watch 6 series models. While there are other mesh models out there, we are a fan of the OTOPO color combinations which include an oil spill-esque rainbow, Rose Pink, Silver, Black, and Grey.

If you like the idea of a silicone band but want something a little more robust, check out the Barton Elite band. It's available in an astounding 42 color/buckle variations and each band comes with two available lengths. It's equipped with Barton's proprietary locking feature to ensure the free end of the strap stays in place with quick-release spring bars and a stainless steel buckle.

The fabric band from Samsung is specifically designed to fit the new Galaxy Watch 6 series. It comes in four colors, Blue, Black, White, and Lavender each with its own colorful fabric tab. Available in two sizes, small/medium and medium/large, this band is made from comfortable reflective yarn. Like Samsung's other new bands, this model is equipped with one-click easy release; just hold down the release button and voilá, you're ready for a new band.

You can grab this six-pack of watch bands for under $15, a great deal if you're looking for a few fun colors to swap out daily. Choose from four different color combinations with shades like Pine Green, Slate Blue, Lavender, and Pink. Available in two sizes, small (5.5"-7.1") and large (6.5"-8.4"), each band has an adjustable buckle and quick-release mechanism for easy wear.

This watchband from Samsung is one of the latest in a line of new models equipped with one click release for easy use on the Galaxy Watch 6 series. It's available in two sizes, S/M and M/L, and made from smooth synthetic leather derived from plant-based sources and FKM. The T-buckle design is timeless and the band itself is available in black, white, and brown for a simple, classic look.

What you need to know before buying a Galaxy Watch 6 Classic band

One of the biggest watch upgrades we've seen is the new one-click band latching mechanism available on the Classic model, which makes it easier to change bands with a single press; prior models relied on a spring bar. This means that compatibility across bands and models might be a little tricky while we wait for the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic to actually reach consumers (it's currently available for pre-order).

When in doubt, go with the band released by the manufacturer. Samsung has already introduced a new line of bands you can order now that we know will work well with the Classic's new release system. These are the same bands you get if you order the watch early. From there, look for models that specifically list Galaxy Watch 6 Class compatibility.

As we get closer to the actual Samsung product drop, we will update this list with the newer bands that are sure to roll out alongside the new watch series. Until then, check out the proprietary options like the Galaxy Watch Hybrid Eco-Leather Band and pursue a few of the more inexpensive models that bolding claim compatibility, including the Olytop Galaxy Watch Band. Regardless of which band you choose for your Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, we're sure you'll be just as impressed with it as we were during our hands-on time with it.