Amazon Prime Day is finally here, which means big savings, and the Beats earbuds are following suit. Beats make some of our favorite wireless earbuds on the market, and this year, you can find the Studio Buds, Studio Buds+, and Powerbeats Pro on sale for as much as 40%. While Beats was purchased by Apple in 2014, their earbud line also pairs easily with Android devices and, in fact, makes great AirPods and AirPods Pro dupes overall, plus they typically have more color variations. If you've been eyeing a new pair of earbuds but don't want to commit to Apple AirPods alone, these are great deals to take advantage of.

Beats Studio Buds

The Beats Studio Buds are now available for 40% off, a great deal for anyone looking for a solid pair of noise-canceling earbuds, particularly those looking for an AirPods alternative. ANC also includes Transparency Mode to keep you aware of your surroundings when necessary, and silicon ear tips help seal off the ear canal for passive noise cancelation with three tip sizes included to ensure an optimal fit. Sound quality is solid, with spatial audio support for a more immersive listening experience.

The buds themselves can support up to eight hours of listening with two extra charges provided by the charging case for a total of 24 hours of listening time. The Studio Buds come in six colors, including red, blue, and pink, with Class 1 Bluetooth and an IPX4 rating, making them water-resistant.

The Studio Buds typically go for $150, so now is the time to make a move if you're hoping to snag a higher-end pair of wireless earbuds under $100.

Beats Studio Buds+

The Beats Studio Buds+ are included in Amazon's Prime Day Deals on Beats earbuds, though the discount is a little less at 12% or $150. These buds are generally sold for $170, and while $20 off might not seem like much, this model rarely goes on sale. The Studio Buds+ are a solid dupe for the AirPods Pro (as verified by our review) and feature iOS and Android compatibility with easy-pairing-a great feature to take advantage of if you need to switch devices regularly.

Like the Studio Buds, they provide ANC with Transparency Mode, spatial audio support, and Class 1 Bluetooth connectivity. The Studio Buds+ are a step above the Studio Buds; they come with four ear tip sizes to choose from, larger microphones for clear calls, and a better battery with 9 hours of listening on a single charge and up to 36 hours, including case charges.

Beats Powerbeats Pro

The Powerbeats Pro are now available for $100 of the original $250 price tag. This is the pair to buy if you need a new pair of earbuds for exercising. They are specifically designed to stay in place, despite high-intensity movements, due to secure earhooks that nestle gently yet snugly into the ear and four ear tip sizes. They are also sweat-resistant with an IPX4 rating. Each earbud has onboard volume and track controls on each earbud with Audio Sharing options so you and your gym buddy can set PRs to the same playlist.

Sound-wise, you'll get spatial audio support and solid audio quality, but you won't get active noise cancelation with this pair. Like the other Beats earbuds, beam-forming microphones are built-in for calls and have dual Android/iOS compatibility. Unlike other models hosted on the proprietary Beats technology platform, this pair is hosted on the Apple H1 platform, meaning you will need to download the Beats app for full access to features if you have an Android device.

These are the best Beats deals we've seen in some time, so today is the perfect day to purchase. If you're not sold on Beats, or you just want to bolster your collection further, check out the other Prime Day earbud deals before they start to disappear.