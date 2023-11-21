Black Friday is still a few days away, but we're already seeing a lot of great deals going live. All the major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart are pulling out their big guns early this year to offer the best deals for the holiday season on products across various categories like laptops, smartphones, PC hardware, and more. It's never too early to put on the shopping hat for the holidays, so grab your credit cards and start claiming the best Black Friday deals on products that we've collected across the three major retailers in the U.S.

Best Black Friday deals on laptops

Black Friday is one of the best times to buy a new everyday laptop for work and play, and these deals are simply too good to pass.

MacBook Air (M2) $1049 $1299 Save $250 The latest MacBook Air offers the M2 chip, and a redesigned chassis with MagSafe 3 support. It is powerful and can handle pretty much any kind of work, and it comes in either 13.6-inch or 15.3-inch sizes. $1049 at Amazon (15 inches)

MacBook Pro (M3, 2023) $1449 $1599 Save $150 The new MacBook Pro offers Apple's M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max chips in 14-inch and 16-inch designs. It features a 20% brighter display and an all-new Space Black finish option. $1449 at Best Buy (14-inch M3)

Source: MSI MSI GF63 Thin $570 $699 Save $129 The MSI GF63 Thin is a solid gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 GPU, an Intel Core i5 11400H processor, and a 144Hz 1080p display. $570 at Walmart

Best Black Friday deals on gaming monitors

A bunch of excellent gaming monitors are currently discounted for Black Friday. I've highlighted some of the best ones you should consider below:

Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 $500 $1000 Save $500 The Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 for 2023 is a large 43-inch gaming monitor with 4K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It also runs Tizen, so it has the same apps as a Samsung smart TV. $500 at Best Buy $550 at Amazon

LG UltraGear 34GP63A-B Gaming Monitor $250 $400 Save $150 This LG UltraGear gaming monitor is perfect for those who are looking to buy a new ultrawide panel for their setup. This monitor sports a VA panel that is HDR10 compatible, and it also supports up to 160Hz refresh rate for smooth gaming. $250 at Amazon

LG 24GN600-B UltraGear Gaming Monitor $170 $200 Save $30 The LG 24GN600-B UltraGear is an entry level gaming monitor that measures at 24 inches, has a resolution of 1080p, and has a refresh rate of 144Hz. It also has FreeSync Premium anti-tearing technology. $170 at Amazon

Best Black Friday TV deals

We're already seeing some great deals on TVs for Black Friday. Many of these have hit the lowest prices, so grab them while you can.

Samsung S90C OLED $1298 $1898 Save $600 The Samsung S90C is an updated 2023 model of one of the most popular OLED TVs from last year. It's available in 55, 65, 77, and 83-inch screen sizes, all of which offer a great experience for media consumption. This particular TV is also great for gaming, with support for 4K@144Hz, low input lag, quick response times, and more. $1298 at Amazon $1600 at Best Buy

Source: Sony Electronics Sony 65-inch BRAVIA XR A90J 4K HDR OLED $1398 $2198 Save $800 If you're looking to upgrade to an OLED TV this Black Friday, then consider buying the Sony Bravia A90J. It's a solid choice with a 4K image, HDR support including Dolby Vision, and an excellent 60W speaker system. $1398 at Walmart

Source: LG LG B2 Series 55-Inch Class OLED Smart TV $847 $1600 Save $753 This excellent deal at Amazon brings the 55-inch LG B2 OLED smart TV down to $847 from the regular $1,600 price. That's nearly 50% off a TVthat comes with some great features like built-in Alexa, Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync, and a gorgeous 4K resolution with 120Hz refresh rate. $847 at Amazon

Best Black Friday smartphone deals

Plenty of smartphones are available at discounted prices for Black Friday, but these are the ones that are worth considering if you're in the market to buy one right now.

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra $900 $1200 Save $300 The Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the best phones on the market, and it's down to just $900 for Black Friday, This phone packs a 200MP sensor, a refined design, a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset, and One UI 5.1. $900 at Amazon

Source: Google Google Pixel 8 $549 $699 Save $150 The Google Pixel 8 boasts of the company's new Tensor G3 processor and features a refined glass and aluminum design. Compared to the Pixel 7, it has a brighter display, a larger battery with quicker charging, and upgraded cameras. It's also heavily discounted for Black Friday. $549 at Best Buy

Motorola Razr+ (2023) $700 $1000 Save $300 The Moto Razr+ is a slightly more premium version of the regular Moto Razr, with a relatively bigger external display, a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, and more. It's also down to its lowest price right now on Amazon. $700 at Amazon

Best PC and smartphone accessories

Looking for some accessories to pair with your PC or smartphone this Black Friday? Check out the ones highlighted below to make the most of your device.

Closing thoughts

Those are some of the best deals you can grab right now from Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. I expect more products to go on sale over the next few days leading up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so stay tuned. In the meantime, don't forget to stop by our dedicated Best Buy and Walmart Black Friday hubs to find deals from a specific retailer of your choice.