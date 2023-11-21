Quick Links
Black Friday is still a few days away, but we're already seeing a lot of great deals going live. All the major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart are pulling out their big guns early this year to offer the best deals for the holiday season on products across various categories like laptops, smartphones, PC hardware, and more. It's never too early to put on the shopping hat for the holidays, so grab your credit cards and start claiming the best Black Friday deals on products that we've collected across the three major retailers in the U.S.
Best Black Friday deals on laptops
Black Friday is one of the best times to buy a new everyday laptop for work and play, and these deals are simply too good to pass.
MacBook Air (M2)$1049 $1299 Save $250
The latest MacBook Air offers the M2 chip, and a redesigned chassis with MagSafe 3 support. It is powerful and can handle pretty much any kind of work, and it comes in either 13.6-inch or 15.3-inch sizes.
MacBook Pro (M3, 2023)$1449 $1599 Save $150
The new MacBook Pro offers Apple's M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max chips in 14-inch and 16-inch designs. It features a 20% brighter display and an all-new Space Black finish option.
MSI GF63 Thin$570 $699 Save $129
The MSI GF63 Thin is a solid gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 GPU, an Intel Core i5 11400H processor, and a 144Hz 1080p display.
Acer Swift Go$950 $1140 Save $190
Microsoft Surface Pro 9$1000 $1540 Save $540
LG Gram 16 (2023)$900 $1500 Save $600
ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2023)$1100 $1400 Save $300
- Source: Acer
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16"$800 $1200 Save $400
Best Black Friday deals on gaming monitors
A bunch of excellent gaming monitors are currently discounted for Black Friday. I've highlighted some of the best ones you should consider below:
Samsung Odyssey Neo G7$500 $1000 Save $500
The Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 for 2023 is a large 43-inch gaming monitor with 4K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It also runs Tizen, so it has the same apps as a Samsung smart TV.
LG UltraGear 34GP63A-B Gaming Monitor$250 $400 Save $150
This LG UltraGear gaming monitor is perfect for those who are looking to buy a new ultrawide panel for their setup. This monitor sports a VA panel that is HDR10 compatible, and it also supports up to 160Hz refresh rate for smooth gaming.
LG 24GN600-B UltraGear Gaming Monitor$170 $200 Save $30
The LG 24GN600-B UltraGear is an entry level gaming monitor that measures at 24 inches, has a resolution of 1080p, and has a refresh rate of 144Hz. It also has FreeSync Premium anti-tearing technology.
LG Ultragear 32GN600 QHD gaming monitor$209 $349 Save $140
Acer Nitro ED270U curved gaming monitor$145 $259 Save $114
Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-Inch 4K Quantum Curved Gaming Monitor$1800 $2700 Save $900
Alienware QD-OLED AW3423DWF$800 $1000 Save $200
- Source: Acer
Acer Nitro XV271U Gaming Monitor$180 $290 Save $110
Best Black Friday TV deals
We're already seeing some great deals on TVs for Black Friday. Many of these have hit the lowest prices, so grab them while you can.
Samsung S90C OLED$1298 $1898 Save $600
The Samsung S90C is an updated 2023 model of one of the most popular OLED TVs from last year. It's available in 55, 65, 77, and 83-inch screen sizes, all of which offer a great experience for media consumption. This particular TV is also great for gaming, with support for 4K@144Hz, low input lag, quick response times, and more.
-
Sony 65-inch BRAVIA XR A90J 4K HDR OLED$1398 $2198 Save $800
If you're looking to upgrade to an OLED TV this Black Friday, then consider buying the Sony Bravia A90J. It's a solid choice with a 4K image, HDR support including Dolby Vision, and an excellent 60W speaker system.
- Source: LG
LG B2 Series 55-Inch Class OLED Smart TV$847 $1600 Save $753
This excellent deal at Amazon brings the 55-inch LG B2 OLED smart TV down to $847 from the regular $1,600 price. That's nearly 50% off a TVthat comes with some great features like built-in Alexa, Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync, and a gorgeous 4K resolution with 120Hz refresh rate.
LG C3 OLED$1297 $1397 Save $100
Sony X90L$1998 $2999 Save $1001
TCL 40-inch Class S3 1080p TV$100 $230 Save $130
- Source: Toshiba
Toshiba C350 75-inch 4K LED TV$500 $800 Save $300
QN800B Samsung Neo QLED 8K$2500 $3150 Save $650
Best Black Friday smartphone deals
Plenty of smartphones are available at discounted prices for Black Friday, but these are the ones that are worth considering if you're in the market to buy one right now.
- Source: Samsung
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra$900 $1200 Save $300
The Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the best phones on the market, and it's down to just $900 for Black Friday, This phone packs a 200MP sensor, a refined design, a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset, and One UI 5.1.
- Source: Google
Google Pixel 8$549 $699 Save $150
The Google Pixel 8 boasts of the company's new Tensor G3 processor and features a refined glass and aluminum design. Compared to the Pixel 7, it has a brighter display, a larger battery with quicker charging, and upgraded cameras. It's also heavily discounted for Black Friday.
Motorola Razr+ (2023)$700 $1000 Save $300
The Moto Razr+ is a slightly more premium version of the regular Moto Razr, with a relatively bigger external display, a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, and more. It's also down to its lowest price right now on Amazon.
-
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5$800 $1000 Save $200
OnePlus Nord N30 5G$230 $300 Save $70
- Source: Motorola
Motorola Edge+ (2023)$600 $800 Save $200
Apple iPhone 14$680 $730 Save $50
- Source: Samsung
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE$400 $600 Save $200
Best PC and smartphone accessories
Looking for some accessories to pair with your PC or smartphone this Black Friday? Check out the ones highlighted below to make the most of your device.
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)$190 $250 Save $60
Apple's AirPods earbuds are down to $190, which is among the lowest prices we've seen for it in a while. These earbuds improve in all the areas that matter, including sound, battery, and in new features.
- Source: Backbone
Backbone One$70 $100 Save $30
The Backbone One is among the best accessories you can buy for your smartphone as a gamer. It essentially turns your phone into a handheld gaming machine.
Beats Studio3$169 $350 Save $181
The Beats Studio 3 is one of the wireless headphones you can in 2023, and it's down to just $160 for Black Friday.
-
Anker 736 Nano II 100W Charger$41 $75 Save $34
Apple Watch Series 9$329 $399 Save $70
- Source: OnePlus
OnePlus SuperVOOC 80W Car Charger$28 $40 Save $12
HyperX Cloud Stinger Gaming Headset$20 $50 Save $30
LISEN USB-C Charger Cable 5-Pack$13 $20 Save $7
Closing thoughts
Those are some of the best deals you can grab right now from Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. I expect more products to go on sale over the next few days leading up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so stay tuned. In the meantime, don't forget to stop by our dedicated Best Buy and Walmart Black Friday hubs to find deals from a specific retailer of your choice.