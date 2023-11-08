The holiday season is quickly approaching, and that means we're entering Black Friday and Cyber Monday territory. This event used to be just two days, but it has now expanded to essentially cover the entire month of November. We're already seeing plenty of major retailers advertise Black Friday pricing despite being weeks away from the event proper, and there are indeed some tasty Black Friday laptop deals already on the go.
One specific area I love to keep an eye on during Black Friday is modern gaming laptops. These generally come with an elevated price tag due to the high-performance hardware and display inside, so saving any money is always appreciated. And considering in past years we've seen some enormous discounts on top gaming laptops, there really won't be a better time this year to get a new gaming PC. I've put together this curated list of gaming laptop deals ahead of Black Friday to help those who want to get their shopping done well before the weekend madness. We'll keep it updated as we approach Black Friday and Cyber Monday to ensure you're always looking at the best deals.
Best Black Friday deals on Intel gaming laptops
For those on Team Blue
HP Omen 16 (2023)
HP's Intel-based Omen 16 features a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700HX CPU, Nvidia RTX 4060 Laptop GPU, 1GB of DDR5 RAM, 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and a 16-inch FHD display at 165Hz. That's just to start prices off at a discounted $1,200, and you can still save the flat $400 as you customize your own system at HP's official site. You can also pick up a similar model, albeit with RTX 4050 GPU and 1TB SSD, for $1,000 at Best Buy.
Gigabyte G5 (2023)
The 15.6-inch Gigabyte G5 has an FHD display with 144Hz refresh rate, as well as the performance hardware to realize its full potential. This system, discounted by $300, has a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12650H CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD, and a Nvidia RTX 4060 Laptop GPU.
ASUS TUF Gaming F15 Gaming Laptop
Best Buy has discounted this 15.6-inch gaming laptop by $400, bringing the price down to $1,000. It has a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and Nvidia RTX 4070 Laptop GPU, joined by an FHD display resolution with 144Hz refresh rate.
Razer Blade 15 (2022)
Razer Blade 15 models from 2022 are being blown out at Amazon and Best Buy, with massive discounts on a model with 15.6-inch QHD display at 240Hz, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12800H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and a Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti laptop GPU. Once priced as high as $3,000, it's down to $1,800.
MSI Vector GP66
Newegg is offering Black Friday price protection on a bunch of its sale items, meaning you can buy now with confidence. The MSI Vector GP66HX has a 15.6-inch QHD display with 165Hz refresh rate, a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12800HX CPU, 32GB of DDR4 RAM, 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and a Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPU. Save $900, bringing the total down to $1,349.
Best Black Friday deals on AMD gaming laptops
For those on Team Red
ASUS TUF Gaming A17 (2023)
The 17.3-inch Asus TUF Gaming A17 is ideal if you don't often use an external monitor. It has an FHD resolution and 144Hz refresh rate, powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS CPU, Nvidia RTX 4060 Laptop GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. It's 14% off at Amazon, bringing the total down to $1,284.
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023)
Gaming laptops with 14-inch display are delightfully portable, yet they're capable of delivering a high-quality gaming experience. The ROG Zephyrus G14 is one of the best around, coming at you with an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, Nvidia RTX 4060 Laptop GPU, and beautiful QHD display at a 165Hz refresh rate.
Alienware m18 (AMD)
The Alienware m18 has a 16-inch QHD+ display with 240Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, and 100% DCI-P3 color. It's joined by an AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD, and an AMD Radeon RX 7600M XT discrete GPU. This killer laptop is down to $1,300 from the usual $1,800.
Best Black Friday deals on budget gaming laptops
For those who want to spend as little as possible
MSI Thin GF63 15.6" 144Hz Gaming Laptop
The MSI Thin GF63 has a 15.6-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rate, perfect for the 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H CPU, Nvidia RTX 2050 Laptop GPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. It's a good introductory gaming laptop, made better by a $120 discount at Newegg.
HP Victus 15 (AMD, 2023)
The HP Victus 15 is down to just $450 with Best Buy's early Black Friday deal. It has a 15.6-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rate, AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS CPU, 512GB M.2 SSD, 8GB of RAM, and Nvidia RTX 2050 Laptop GPU. This is another good choice as an introduction to PC gaming.
FAQ
Q: When do the best gaming laptop deals occur?
Deep gaming laptop deals aren't relegated to major sales events centered around holidays or otherwise (like Prime Day), but you can reliably find huge savings during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Some of the biggest discounts I've ever seen on gaming laptops have come around at the end of November. This year, it seems like Black Friday has spread out to envelop the entire month, and we're indeed already seeing plenty of great Black Friday deals on gaming laptops. I've been sure to include them here in our curated list; some retailers are even offering Black Friday price protection. That means you can buy now and not have to worry if the price will drop further.
Q: How can you tell if it's a good Black Friday deal?
A lot of junk goes on sale during Black Friday, and even the top-tier items often see a regular price increase in the weeks leading up to Black Friday. This makes the sales seem even better, but in reality, you might be paying closer to the everyday pricing. We handle laptops every single day and have a clear idea of what makes a good deal, and we work to weed out the deals that aren't really worth your time. If you're shopping at Amazon, check out CamelCamelCamel as a tool to see pricing history. While it only works for Amazon links, you can get a good idea of prices as you shop at other retailers.