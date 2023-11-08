The holiday season is quickly approaching, and that means we're entering Black Friday and Cyber Monday territory. This event used to be just two days, but it has now expanded to essentially cover the entire month of November. We're already seeing plenty of major retailers advertise Black Friday pricing despite being weeks away from the event proper, and there are indeed some tasty Black Friday laptop deals already on the go.

One specific area I love to keep an eye on during Black Friday is modern gaming laptops. These generally come with an elevated price tag due to the high-performance hardware and display inside, so saving any money is always appreciated. And considering in past years we've seen some enormous discounts on top gaming laptops, there really won't be a better time this year to get a new gaming PC. I've put together this curated list of gaming laptop deals ahead of Black Friday to help those who want to get their shopping done well before the weekend madness. We'll keep it updated as we approach Black Friday and Cyber Monday to ensure you're always looking at the best deals.

Best Black Friday deals on Intel gaming laptops

Source: HP HP Omen 16 (2023) $1000 $1400 Save $400 HP's Intel-based Omen 16 features a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700HX CPU, Nvidia RTX 4060 Laptop GPU, 1GB of DDR5 RAM, 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and a 16-inch FHD display at 165Hz. That's just to start prices off at a discounted $1,200, and you can still save the flat $400 as you customize your own system at HP's official site. You can also pick up a similar model, albeit with RTX 4050 GPU and 1TB SSD, for $1,000 at Best Buy. $1150 at HP (Intel HX-series) $1000 at Best Buy

Gigabyte G5 (2023) $800 $1100 Save $300 The 15.6-inch Gigabyte G5 has an FHD display with 144Hz refresh rate, as well as the performance hardware to realize its full potential. This system, discounted by $300, has a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12650H CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD, and a Nvidia RTX 4060 Laptop GPU. $800 at Best Buy

ASUS TUF Gaming F15 Gaming Laptop $1000 $1400 Save $400 Best Buy has discounted this 15.6-inch gaming laptop by $400, bringing the price down to $1,000. It has a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and Nvidia RTX 4070 Laptop GPU, joined by an FHD display resolution with 144Hz refresh rate. $1000 at Best Buy

Source: Razer Razer Blade 15 (2022) $1800 $2300 Save $500 Razer Blade 15 models from 2022 are being blown out at Amazon and Best Buy, with massive discounts on a model with 15.6-inch QHD display at 240Hz, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12800H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and a Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti laptop GPU. Once priced as high as $3,000, it's down to $1,800. $1800 at Amazon $1800 at Best Buy

Source: MSI MSI Vector GP66 $1349 $2249 Save $900 Newegg is offering Black Friday price protection on a bunch of its sale items, meaning you can buy now with confidence. The MSI Vector GP66HX has a 15.6-inch QHD display with 165Hz refresh rate, a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12800HX CPU, 32GB of DDR4 RAM, 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and a Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPU. Save $900, bringing the total down to $1,349. $1349 at Newegg

Best Black Friday deals on AMD gaming laptops

ASUS TUF Gaming A17 (2023) $1284 $1500 Save $216 The 17.3-inch Asus TUF Gaming A17 is ideal if you don't often use an external monitor. It has an FHD resolution and 144Hz refresh rate, powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS CPU, Nvidia RTX 4060 Laptop GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. It's 14% off at Amazon, bringing the total down to $1,284. $1284 at Amazon

Source: Best Buy Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) $1300 $1600 Save $300 Gaming laptops with 14-inch display are delightfully portable, yet they're capable of delivering a high-quality gaming experience. The ROG Zephyrus G14 is one of the best around, coming at you with an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, Nvidia RTX 4060 Laptop GPU, and beautiful QHD display at a 165Hz refresh rate. $1300 at Best Buy

Alienware m18 (AMD) $1300 $1800 Save $500 The Alienware m18 has a 16-inch QHD+ display with 240Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, and 100% DCI-P3 color. It's joined by an AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD, and an AMD Radeon RX 7600M XT discrete GPU. This killer laptop is down to $1,300 from the usual $1,800. $1300 at Dell

Best Black Friday deals on budget gaming laptops

MSI Thin GF63 15.6" 144Hz Gaming Laptop $579 $699 Save $120 The MSI Thin GF63 has a 15.6-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rate, perfect for the 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H CPU, Nvidia RTX 2050 Laptop GPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. It's a good introductory gaming laptop, made better by a $120 discount at Newegg. $579 at Newegg

HP Victus 15 (AMD, 2023) $450 $800 Save $350 The HP Victus 15 is down to just $450 with Best Buy's early Black Friday deal. It has a 15.6-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rate, AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS CPU, 512GB M.2 SSD, 8GB of RAM, and Nvidia RTX 2050 Laptop GPU. This is another good choice as an introduction to PC gaming. $450 at Best Buy

FAQ

Q: When do the best gaming laptop deals occur?

Deep gaming laptop deals aren't relegated to major sales events centered around holidays or otherwise (like Prime Day), but you can reliably find huge savings during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Some of the biggest discounts I've ever seen on gaming laptops have come around at the end of November. This year, it seems like Black Friday has spread out to envelop the entire month, and we're indeed already seeing plenty of great Black Friday deals on gaming laptops. I've been sure to include them here in our curated list; some retailers are even offering Black Friday price protection. That means you can buy now and not have to worry if the price will drop further.

Q: How can you tell if it's a good Black Friday deal?

A lot of junk goes on sale during Black Friday, and even the top-tier items often see a regular price increase in the weeks leading up to Black Friday. This makes the sales seem even better, but in reality, you might be paying closer to the everyday pricing. We handle laptops every single day and have a clear idea of what makes a good deal, and we work to weed out the deals that aren't really worth your time. If you're shopping at Amazon, check out CamelCamelCamel as a tool to see pricing history. While it only works for Amazon links, you can get a good idea of prices as you shop at other retailers.