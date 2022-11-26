Black Friday is a great time to score a bargain on a new network-attached storage (NAS) device or some drives to install inside. When you've eventually run out of space on your local system and need additional storage, you could go down the route of buying an external drive and call it a day. NAS can take this to an entirely different level with plenty of smart features and the ability to run services and apps like Plex Media Server.

We've been monitoring the best Black Friday deals on NAS and storage to bring you the best discounts worth buying.

Best NAS Black Friday deals

It all starts with the enclosure. The price largely depends on the number of drive bays and internal components. The more powerful and more storage it supports, the more expensive it'll be. Each manufacturer develops its own operating system that can be installed to manage data, install apps, add users, and more.

When you've got ample data stored on your PC or smartphone, you'll need somewhere to back it all up. The cloud is fantastic at being easy to use, but capacities are limited, even when you look at paying a monthly subscription. Buying a NAS enclosure and some drives may be more money upfront, but you'll save massive amounts over time.

Source: TerraMaster TerraMaster F5-221 $304 $380 Save $76 Rocking five drive bays, an Intel processor, and 2GB of RAM, this is one expansive NAS. Should you require even more system memory, TerraMaster does allow the upgrading of what's already installed. $304 at Amazon

Source: TerraMaster TerraMaster F2-221 $208 $260 Save $52 TerraMaster's F2-221 is an affordable Intel-powered NAS enclosure with two drive bays, 2GB of RAM, and the ability to run plenty of apps. $208 at Amazon

Source: TerraMaster TerraMaster F2-210 $128 $160 Save $32 TerraMaster's most affordable NAS with two drive bays, 1GB of RAM, and ARM processor, and the same TOS operating system. It may not be the most powerful, but it will save you money. $128 at Amazon

Source: TerraMaster TerraMaster D5-300 $208 $260 Save $52 Direct-attached storage (DAS) is best suited to those who need larger storage space but don't require a server to host data on. Five drive bays and support for RAID allow you to store up to 100TB of data on this puppy. $208 at Amazon

Source: WD Western Digital My Cloud EX2 Ultra (16TB) $520 $730 Save $210 Western Digital's My Cloud EX2 Ultra series is great for those who want a more basic solution for a NAS. It's not quite as capable as other enclosures, but you can still take advantage of some apps and connectivity support. $520 at Amazon

Best NAS drive Black Friday deals

A NAS enclosure is useless without drives. Not all of them come with drives preinstalled, which is where they're referred to as diskless. We've rounded up the best drives below that are specifically designed for use with NAS.

Source: WD Western Digital WD Red Pro $220 $270 Save $50 Western Digital's Red Pro series of drives come with faster motors, utilizes a more reliable storage technology, and can be installed with up to 24 of them inside a single NAS enclosure. This is the 12TB version. $220 at Amazon

As well as the excellent deal on the Western Digital Red Pro 12TB version highlighted above, check out some other NAS drives we've found to be discounted for Black Friday: