Here are the best Black Friday 2021 PC and Gaming deals
Black Friday season is upon us, and that means right now is one of the best times to buy all kinds of tech products. Some of the best and most exciting products that launched in the past year or so tend to get heavy discounts during this time, making it a perfect opportunity to make some upgrades. If you’re looking to upgrade your current computer or gaming setup, or you’re looking for some new peripherals, we’ve rounded up the best Black Friday PC and gaming deals for you.
Navigate this article:
- Best Black Friday deals on Windows PC & laptops
- Best Black Friday deals on Mac & MacBook
- Best Black Friday deals on Chromebooks
- Best Black Friday deals on PC monitors
- Best Black Friday deals on peripherals and accessories
- Best Black Friday deals on PC components
- Best Black Friday deals on consoles and accessories
- Best Black Friday deals on games
Best Black Friday deals on Windows PC & laptops
Need a new Windows PC? Here are some of the best deals you can get on some great Windows laptops and PCs this year.
- The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro is a super thin laptop with high-end specs and an AMOLED display. It's $250 off, plus you get $200 in Samsung credit.
- This thin and light laptop packs the latest Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 4K touchscreen. This huge discount makes it a no-brainer.
- The Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED is a powerful laptop for creators and gamers with a 4K OLED display and high color accuracy. This model includes a GeForce RTX 3080 and 16GB of RAM.
- Samsung Galaxy Book Pro – from $737.49 at Amazon ($262.50 off all configurations)
- Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 – from $899.99 at Samsung ($300 off + $200 Samsung credit on all configurations)
- Samsung Galaxy Book Go (Snapdragon 7c, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD, Wi-Fi) – $250 at Samsung; also available at Microsoft ($100 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey (Intel Core i7, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti): $1,100 at Samsung ($300 off)
- HP Pavilion Aero: From $575 at HP ($175 off starting price)
- Surface Laptop Go (8GB RAM, 128GB SSD) – $549.99 at Best Buy; also available at Microsoft ($150 off)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i (Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) – $599.99 at Microsoft ($350 off)
- ASUS VivoBook 14 (Intel Core i3, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD) – $339.99 at Microsoft ($100 off)
- ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 (Intel Pentium SIlver, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD) – $329.99 at Amazon ($70 off)
- ASUS VivoBook 15 OLED (Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) – $799.99 at Microsoft ($200 off)
- MSI Creator 15 (4K OLED, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) – $1,449 at Amazon ($400 off)
- Acer Swift 3 (Intel Core i7, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) – $599.99 at Microsoft ($250 off)
- Razer Blade 15 Advanced (Full HD 360Hz, Intel Core i7, GeForce RTX 3070) – $1,799 at Microsoft ($800 off)
- MSI Katana GF66 (Full HD 144Hz, Intel Core i5, GeForce RTX 3050, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) – $799.99 at Microsoft ($300 off)
- Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Pro (Intel Core i5, GeForce MX450, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) – $699.99 at Microsoft ($290 off)
- HP Envy x360 (Intel Core i7, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) – $799.99 at Microsoft ($240 off)
- Razer Blade Stealth (OLED Touch, Intel Core i7, GeForce GTX 1650 Ti, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) – $1,499 at Amazon ($500 off); also available at Razer
- Surface Pro 7+ with Type Cover (Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD) – $799.99 at Best Buy ($230 off)
Best Black Friday deals on Mac & MacBook
Fancy yourself a shiny new MacBook or Mac? You can save money on Apple computers, too! Here are some of the best deals.
- MacBook Pro 13 (Intel Core i5, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) – $1,299.99 at Best Buy ($500 off)
- MacBook Pro 16 (Intel Core i7, Radeon Pro 5300M, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) – $1,799.99 at Best Buy ($600 off)
- iMac 21.5 (Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 4K Retina display) – $999.99 at Best Buy ($500 off)
Best Black Friday deals on Chromebooks
Chromebooks are very popular devices in schools, and they’re not safe from Black Friday discounts. Here are some of the best ones.
- A versatile convertible with a QLED display and Intel processors. You can get it in a striking red color or a more subtle grey model.
- Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 11-inch: $169.99 at Amazon ($150 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 4: $179.99 at Amazon ($70 off)
- Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook – $199.00 at Walmart ($130 off)
- Acer Chromebook Spin 311 – $149.00 at Walmart ($150 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook – $599.00 at Best Buy ($400 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 – $399 at Best Buy ($150 off)
- ASUS 11.6-inch Chromebook – $99.00 at Best Buy ($120 off)
- HP 14-inch Chromebook – $149.00 at Best Buy ($170 off)
- HP Chromebook 11 x2 – $399.00 at Best Buy ($200 off)
Best Black Friday deals on PC monitors
Need a second, third, or fourth screen (hey, we don’t judge) for your setup? These monitor deals may be the right opportunity to expand your productivity.
- Samsung Odyssey Gaming XRG5 Series 27 LED Curved FHD G-Sync Monitor – $249.99 at Best Buy ($150 off)
- Dell 32″ LED Curved QHD FreeSync Monitor – $329.99 at Best Buy ($80 off)
- Samsung AM702 Series 32″ Smart Tizen 4K UHD Monitor – $329.99 at Best Buy ($120 off)
- HP 27mq 27″ IPS LED QHD Monitor – $229.99 at Best Buy ($100 off)
- Samsung G97T Series 49″ Class 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor – $1,099.99 at Best Buy ($500 off); also available on Samsung.com and Newegg
Best Black Friday deals on peripherals and accessories
If you already have a PC but you need something to complement it, these accessory deals are a great opportunity to upgrade your setup.
- Samsung EVO Select 512GB microSDXC card (New generation) – $64.99 at Amazon ($15 off)
- Samsung BAR Plus 256GB USB Flash drive – $29.99 at Amazon ($45 off)
- Samsung EVO Plus 256GB SDXC Card (New generation) – $24.99 at Amazon ($15 off)
- Samsung T5 Portable SSD 2TB – $199.99 at Amazon; also available at Samsung ($50 off)
- Samsung T7 Touch Portable SSD 1TB – $149.99 at Amazon ($40 off, other sizes also available)
- UtechSmart 11-in-1 USB-C Hub – $67.98 at Amazon ($32 off)
- Logitech Brio 4K Webcam – $149.99 at Amazon ($50 off)
- Razer Seiren X USB Streaming Microphone – $59.99 at Amazon ($40 off)
- Razer Seiren Elite USB Streaming Microphone – $149.99 at Amazon ($50 off)
- Elgato Wave:1 Gaming Microphone – $99 at Walmart ($20 off)
- HyperX Streamer Starter Pack (Microphone + Headset) – $79.99 at Best Buy ($50 off)
- Razer Anzu Smart Glasses – $129.99 at Amazon ($70 off)
- Razer Kiyo Pro 4K Webcam – $99.99 at Amazon ($100 off)
- Razer Kiyo Webcam – $69.99 at Amazon ($30 off)
Best Black Friday deals on PC components
Building your own PC? It may be hard to find affordable GPUs right now, but you can get deals on some components to help you finish your rig.
- If you want a functional PC and can't afford an expensive GPU right now, the Ryzen 5700G includes integrated graphics to hold you over until prices come down.
- The Ryzen 7 5800X is one of the best desktop CPUs you can buy today, featuring 8 cores and 16 threads at up to 4.7GHz, plus overclocking support. It's a fantastic value with this discount.
- If you want the most performance you can get in a PC, the Ryzen 9 5900X gets you pretty close. It's got 8 cores, 16 threads, and up to 4.8GHz speeds, not to mention support for overclocking.
- MSI MPG Gungnir 110R ATX Mid-Tower Case – $74.99 at Best Buy ($35 off)
- Corsair 4000D AIRFLOW Mid-Tower Case – $79.99 at Best Buy ($15 off)
- NZXT H510i Compact ATX Mid-Tower Case with RGB – $89.99 at Best Buy ($45 off)
- MSI MPG Z490 Gaming Edge Wi-Fi LGA 1200 (Motherboard (for Intel 10th and 11th-gen) – $184.99 ($45 off)
- ASUS ROG Strix B550-F AMD AM4 Motherboard (for Ryzen 5000 and 3000) – $167 at Amazon ($23 off)
- MSI B550 Gaming Plus AM4 ATX Motherboard (for AMD Ryzen 5000 and 3000) – $124.99 at Best Buy ($35 off)
- EVGA W1 Series 600W 80 Plus ATX Power Supply – $39.99 at Best Buy ($25 off)
- Corsair RM850x 80 Plus Gold modular ATX Power Supply – $129.99 at Best Buy ($20 off)
- Seasonic FOCUS GX-1000 80 Plus Gold modular ATX Power Supply – $139.99 at Best Buy ($40 off)
- SanDisk Ultra PCIe Gen 3 M.2 NVMe 1TB SSD – $79.99 at Best Buy ($150 off!)
- WD Black SN850 PCIe Gen 4 M.2 NVMe 1TB SSD – $149.99 at Best Buy ($80 off)
- Samsung 980 M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen 3 1TB SSD – $99.99 at Amazon; also available at Samsung ($40 off)
- WD Blue 1TB 2.5-inch SATA SSD – $89.99 at Best Buy ($100 off)
- SanDisk Utra 1TB 2.5-inch SATA SSD – $89.99 at Best Buy ($50 off)
- Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4 RAM Kit – $119.99 at Best Buy ($25 off)
- Corsair Vengeance LPX 64GB (2 x 32GB) DDR4 RAM Kit – $249.99 at Best Buy ($40 off)
- Crucial DDR4 RAM 16GB Kit (2 x 8GB) for Desktop – $57.99 at Amazon ($15 off)
- Crucial DDR4 RAM 16GB Kit (2 x 8GB) for Laptop – $57.99 at Amazon ($15 off)
- Corsair iCUE H150i Elite Capelllix CPU Cooler 360mm (AiO) – $158.99 at Best Buy ($31 off)
- MSI MAG CoreLiquid 360R CPU Cooler 360mm (AiO) – $99.99 at Best Buy ($40 off)
- Corsair iCUE SP120 RGB Pro 120mm cooling fan kit – $39.99 at Best Buy ($40 off)
Best Black Friday deals on consoles and gaming
Are you more into gaming? Whether you want a console or some new games to add to your library, there are some good deals you can take advantage of right now. Or, in the case of consoles, at least some of them are available at their normal pricing, which is already a good deal.
- The Xbox Series S is Microsoft's latest all-digital console with an ultra-fast SSD and support for 120Hz gaming. It's not on sale, but this is still a great time to buy it.
- The Nintendo Switch is back on sale for Black Friday including the incredibly popular Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 3-month online subscription at no additional cost.
- Want to get into VR? The Oculus Quest 2 is one of the most popular VR headsets, and you can get it with a free carrying case values at $49.99 right now!
PlayStation games
If you’ve managed to snag a PlayStation 5, or even if the PlayStation 4 is still your go-to, there are great games available too. Keep in mind PlayStation 4 games will work on a PlayStation 5, but not the other way around. Here are some of the best games you can buy right now:
- Demon’s Souls (PS5) – $39.82 at Walmart
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PS5, Physical) – $29.83 at Walmart ($30 off; PS4 version also available)
- Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut (PS5, Physical) – $49.94 at Walmart ($20 off)
- Ratched & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5, Physical) – $49.94 at Walmart ($20 off)
- Death Stranding: Director’s Cut (PS5, physical) – $39.82 at Walmart ($10 off)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition (PS5, physical) – $49.94 at Walmart ($20 off)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS4, physical) – $29.83 at Walmart ($20 off)
- The Last of Us: Part II (PS4, physical) – $19.93 at Walmart ($20 off)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (PS4, physical) – $25 at Walmart ($35 off)
- MLB: The Show 21 (PS4, physical) – $19.93 at Walmart ($40 off)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard (PS5, Physical) – $39 at Walmart ($21 off; PS4 version also available)
- NBA 2K22 (PS5, Physical) – $35 at Walmart ($35 off, PS4 version available for $26)
- Madden NFL 22 (PS5, Physical) – $35 at Walmart ($35 off, PS4 version available for $26)
- Riders Republic Limited Edition (PS5, physical) – $25 at Walmart ($35 off)
- Resident Evil Village (PS4, physical) – $20 at Walmart ($40 off)
Nintendo Switch games
If you need a new game for your Nintendo Switch, now is a great time to buy them. Some of the Switch’s best games are discounted right now:
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening – $39 at Walmart ($21 off, physical)
- New Super Mario Bros U. Deluxe – $35 at Walmart ($25 off, physical)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – $35 at Walmart ($25 off, physical)
- Super Mario Maker 2 – $39 at Walmart ($21 off, physical)
- Super Mario Odyssey – $39.99 at Best Buy ($22 off, physical)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time – $20 at Walmart ($20 off, physical)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses – $35 at Walmart ($25 off, physical)
- Monster Hunter Rise – $25 at Walmart ($35 off, physical)
- Ring Fit Adventure – $54 at Walmart ($16 off, physical)
- Hades – $19.99 at Walmart ($15 off, physical)
Xbox games
Finally, for the Xbox fans, there are a few deals you can take advantage of, too. Most games are still coming out for both the Xbox One and the new Xbox Series X|S, so there are deals for everyone here.
- Madden NFL 22: Bo Knows Steelback Edition – $35.00 at Walmart ($34.99 off)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard – $39.00 at Walmart ($20.99 off, Xbox One edition)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard – $39.00 at Walmart ($30.99 off)
- NBA 2K22 – $26.00 at Walmart (33.99 off, Xbox One edition)
- Madden 22 – $26.00 at Walmart ($33.99 off, Xbox One edition)
- Madden 22 – $35.00 at Walmart ($34.99 off)
- FIFA 22 – $26.00 at Walmart ($33.99 off, Xbox One edition)
- Watch Dogs: Legion – $14.00 at Walmart ($45.99 off)
- UFC 4 – $14.00 at Walmart ($45.99 off)
- MLB The Show 21 – $20.00 at Walmart ($39.00 off, Xbox One edition)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – $39.00 at Walmart ($20.99 off, Xbox One edition)
- Far Cry 6 – $35.00 at Walmart ($24.99 off)
- Halo 5: Guardians – $9.99 at Walmart ($50.00 off)
- Gears 5 – $9.99 at Walmart ($50.00 off)
- NHL 22 – $35.00 at Walmart ($34.99 off)
Best Black Friday deals on gaming accessories
And if what you want are games to add to your library, then there are a few deals you may be interested in, too. Below, you’ll find the best deals available on your platform of choice.
- The Xbox Wireless Controller is arguably one of the best modern controllers, and it works with Xbox consoles and PC. This discount even applies to some of the more expensive colors, so it's a great deal.
- Want a whole new setup for your PC? This Razer bundle includes a mouse, mouse mat, keyboard, and headset, and it's now just $79, which is a fantastic price for a full suite of accessories.
- Razer Power Up Gaming Bundle – $79 at Walmart ($90 off)
- SteelSeries Ultimate Gaming Bundle – $139.99 at Best Buy ($60 off)
- Corsair Pro Gaming Bundle 2021 Edition – $99.99 at Best Buy ($50 off)
- Logitech G533 Wireless Gaming Headset ($50 off)
- Turtle Beach Recon Wired Headset – $23 at Walmart ($17 off)
- Razer Barracuda X Multi-Platform Gaming Headset – $69.99 at Amazon ($30 off)
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $129.99 at Amazon ($70 off)
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $139.99 at Amazon ($90 off)
- Corsair K60 RGB Pro Low Profile Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $79.99 at Walmart ($20 off)
- Razer Naga Pro Modular Wireless Gaming Mouse – $99.99 at Amazon ($50 off)
- Logitech G604 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse – $44.99 at Best Buy ($25 off)
- Razer Viper Ultimate Hyperspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse – $89.99 at Amazon ($60 off)
- Razer Firefly Hard Mouse Pad with RGB – $34.99 at Amazon ($15 off)
- Xbox Wireless Controller – $49 at Walmart ($10-$20 off)
- Nintendo Switch Pro Controller – $59 at Walmart ($10 off)
- Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Pair (Neon Red/Blue) – $69 at Walmart ($10 off)
We’ll keep updating this page with new deals and making sure all the links are up to date, so keep checking back over the next few days. If you’re more interested in smartphones, check out our Black Friday deals mega-hub.