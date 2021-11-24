Here are the best Black Friday 2021 PC and Gaming deals

Black Friday season is upon us, and that means right now is one of the best times to buy all kinds of tech products. Some of the best and most exciting products that launched in the past year or so tend to get heavy discounts during this time, making it a perfect opportunity to make some upgrades. If you’re looking to upgrade your current computer or gaming setup, or you’re looking for some new peripherals, we’ve rounded up the best Black Friday PC and gaming deals for you.

Navigate this article:

Best Black Friday deals on Windows PC & laptops

Need a new Windows PC? Here are some of the best deals you can get on some great Windows laptops and PCs this year.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro ($250 off) The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro is a super thin laptop with high-end specs and an AMOLED display. It's $250 off, plus you get $200 in Samsung credit. $750 at Samsung

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 9i ($750 off) This thin and light laptop packs the latest Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 4K touchscreen. This huge discount makes it a no-brainer. $1,000 at Microsoft

Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED ($700 off) The Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED is a powerful laptop for creators and gamers with a 4K OLED display and high color accuracy. This model includes a GeForce RTX 3080 and 16GB of RAM. $2,299 at Adorama

Best Black Friday deals on Mac & MacBook

Fancy yourself a shiny new MacBook or Mac? You can save money on Apple computers, too! Here are some of the best deals.

Best Black Friday deals on Chromebooks

Chromebooks are very popular devices in schools, and they’re not safe from Black Friday discounts. Here are some of the best ones.

Best Black Friday deals on PC monitors

Need a second, third, or fourth screen (hey, we don’t judge) for your setup? These monitor deals may be the right opportunity to expand your productivity.

Best Black Friday deals on peripherals and accessories

If you already have a PC but you need something to complement it, these accessory deals are a great opportunity to upgrade your setup.

Best Black Friday deals on PC components

Building your own PC? It may be hard to find affordable GPUs right now, but you can get deals on some components to help you finish your rig.

AMD Ryzen 7 5700G ($50 off) CPU with integrated graphics If you want a functional PC and can't afford an expensive GPU right now, the Ryzen 5700G includes integrated graphics to hold you over until prices come down. $309 at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X ($107 off) High-end performance The Ryzen 7 5800X is one of the best desktop CPUs you can buy today, featuring 8 cores and 16 threads at up to 4.7GHz, plus overclocking support. It's a fantastic value with this discount. $342 at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X ($86 off) Cream of the crop If you want the most performance you can get in a PC, the Ryzen 9 5900X gets you pretty close. It's got 8 cores, 16 threads, and up to 4.8GHz speeds, not to mention support for overclocking. $484 at Amazon

Best Black Friday deals on consoles and gaming

Are you more into gaming? Whether you want a console or some new games to add to your library, there are some good deals you can take advantage of right now. Or, in the case of consoles, at least some of them are available at their normal pricing, which is already a good deal.

Xbox Series S The Xbox Series S is Microsoft's latest all-digital console with an ultra-fast SSD and support for 120Hz gaming. It's not on sale, but this is still a great time to buy it. $299.99 at Walmart

Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe The Nintendo Switch is back on sale for Black Friday including the incredibly popular Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 3-month online subscription at no additional cost. $299.99 at Walmart

Oculus Quest 2 + Carrying Case Want to get into VR? The Oculus Quest 2 is one of the most popular VR headsets, and you can get it with a free carrying case values at $49.99 right now! $299.99 at Walmart

PlayStation games

If you’ve managed to snag a PlayStation 5, or even if the PlayStation 4 is still your go-to, there are great games available too. Keep in mind PlayStation 4 games will work on a PlayStation 5, but not the other way around. Here are some of the best games you can buy right now:

Nintendo Switch games

If you need a new game for your Nintendo Switch, now is a great time to buy them. Some of the Switch’s best games are discounted right now:

Xbox games

Finally, for the Xbox fans, there are a few deals you can take advantage of, too. Most games are still coming out for both the Xbox One and the new Xbox Series X|S, so there are deals for everyone here.

Best Black Friday deals on gaming accessories

And if what you want are games to add to your library, then there are a few deals you may be interested in, too. Below, you’ll find the best deals available on your platform of choice.

Xbox Wireless Controller (Latest model) The Xbox Wireless Controller is arguably one of the best modern controllers, and it works with Xbox consoles and PC. This discount even applies to some of the more expensive colors, so it's a great deal. $49 at Walmart

Razer Power Up Gaming Bundle ($90 off) Want a whole new setup for your PC? This Razer bundle includes a mouse, mouse mat, keyboard, and headset, and it's now just $79, which is a fantastic price for a full suite of accessories. $79 at Walmart

We’ll keep updating this page with new deals and making sure all the links are up to date, so keep checking back over the next few days. If you’re more interested in smartphones, check out our Black Friday deals mega-hub.