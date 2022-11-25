Looking for accessories for your phone but on a budget? Black Friday is the perfect time for that. These are our favorite phone accessories under $30

Black Friday is a great time to shop for all, but particularly those on a tighter budget. If you've been pining for some accesories for your mobile phone but find prices normally too high, we have compiled a list of our favorite phone accessories that, after Black Friday discounts, are under $30. So whether it's a portable battery or fitness band, wireless earbuds or Bluetooth speakers, this list will hopefully have something for you.

Anker Soundcore Life Note E — $25 ($50)

Anker Soundcore Life Note E $25 $50 Save $25 Get the Soundcore Life Note E true wireless earbuds from Anker this Black Friday for just $25. If you need a cheap pair of wireless earbuds with water resistance and over 30 hours of battery life, this is it. $25 at Best Buy

With most smartphones missing headphone jacks these days -- thanks, Apple -- many people have moved on to wireless audio solutions. But some are still using wired cables with a dongle due to budget concerns. Now's the time to make the jump to wireless buds, because the Anker Soundcore Life Note E is crazy good deal at $25. Anker has been making some of the world's best portable batteries and chargers for years now, and their audio products also share the same product philosophy: meaning it's compact, lightweight, works very well, at a low price.

Audio quality is very good at this price range thanks to a set of 10mm drivers, and these buds also offer IPX5 resistance against water splashes and touch controls. Connectivity is strong thanks to Bluetooth 5.0. Simply put, at $25, these wireless earbuds more than deliver.

Insignia 65W Dual Port Wall Charger — $24.99 ($54.99)

Insignia 65W Dual Port Wall Charger $24.99 $54.99 Save $30 Charge up to two devices at 65W speed with this wall mount charger with two USB-C ports. $24.99 at Best Buy

If you buy a phone these days, chances are you won't get a charger. Insignia's 65W Dual Port charger is an awesome option for those who want to top up their iPhone or Samsung Galaxy at maximum speeds while also having a second port to charge smartwatches or tablets. Normally priced at over $55, this Black Friday deal shaves more than half off the price.

SooPii USB-C Cable with LED power meter — $9.79 ($14)

SooPii $9.79 $14 Save $4.21 This affordable USB-C cable can deliver up to 100W of power output and 480Mbps data transfer speeds. But it's the built-in power meter also automatically showing the current power draw in watts that will attract consumers $9.79 at Amazon

Ever wonder how fast your phone is actually charging? SooPii's USB-C cable, now at under ten bucks, will show you the exact wattage your device is pulling from the socket, so you can see if that advertised fast charge does live up to billing. As a standalone cable, it uses USB 2.0 tech, and can deliver up to 100W of power via USB-C PD, so this is a cable that will top up anything from a laptop to an Android smartphone with ease.

Anker PowerDrive III Duo — $18.99 ($29.32)

Anker PowerDrive III Duo Anker PowerDrive III Duo $18.99 $29.32 Save $10.33 The Anker PowerDrive III Duo is a reliable car charger that uses USB PD to deliver 20W power to two separate USB Type C ports. This charger can output 20W of power across both USB ports simultaneously, so it's good to charger two devices relatively quickly at any given point. $18.99 at Amazon

A good way to ensure you never have battery anxiety is to charge your phone whenever you are not actively using the phone, and for many Americans, that would be when we're driving. Anker's PowerDrive III Duo plugs into the auxiliary power outlet of an automobile. It offers two USB-C ports each outputting 20W of power. This will be enough juice to ensure your phone never hovers below a certain percentage throughout the day.

Feeke Solar-Powered 36,800 mAh Portable Charger $19.99 ($59.99)

Feeke $19.99 $59.99 Save $40 If you're an adventurer, you may want to consider a solar-powered portable power bank. This rugged power bank has a large 36,800 mAh battery that can be charged via USB-C or the sun. Obviously, solar charging is much slower than USB-C charging, but it could come in handy for those camping or on multi-day outdoor excursions. $19.99 at Amazon

The point of a portable power bank is to be able to top up your devices while you're out and about. But what if your portable power bank is also out of juice? This is why a solar powered portable power bank makes so much sense. To be clear -- solar charging is slow, so it's something that should be used as a last resort. But if you're on a multi-day camping trip, its nice to know you have a power source that can recharge itself even if you've been nowhere near a socket for days. With a 36,800 mAh battery capacity and two USB-A ports, this power bank is designed for the power user. And this Black Friday, it's 67% cheaper than usual.

AmazFit Band 5 — $27.99 ($36)

Amazfit Band 5 (Midnight Black) Amazfit Band 5 $27.99 $36 Save $8.01 Track your steps and heart rate -- plus much more -- with this affordable fitness tracker. $27.99 at Amazon

If you want a wearable that plays nicely with your phone and will keep track of activities plus show you notifications, your options don't have to be pricey watches from Apple, Google or Samsung. Amazfit has been making excellent affordable trackers for years, and this newest version will keep track of your steps, heart rate, plus do all the basic like show you notifications and calendar events, at under $30.

JBL Go 3 — $25 ($50)

JBL GO3 portable wireless speaker $25 $50 Save $25 Save $25 on the JBL Go3 portable waterproof Bluetooth speaker at Best Buy. Listen to tunes on the go without worrying about the speaker getting wet. $25 at Best Buy

Need a compact Bluetooth speaker to add more "oomph" to your phone's audio? JBL's Go 3 is a light weight speaker that can provide up to five hours of audio on a single charge. And it's rated IPX7, meaning you can take this into the pool without worries. Bring the party with you anywhere, anytime.