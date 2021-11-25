We are reader supported. External links may earn us a commission.
Here are the Best Black Friday 2021 Deals on TVs and Home Audio equipment
It’s that time of the year again when you can finally hit the Checkout button below your tech wishlist! Black Friday 2021 is here which means a ton of your favorite gadgets are discounted. You can get some really good deals across various categories which you can find in our comprehensive Black Friday deals roundup for phones and Black Friday deals roundup for PC and Gaming. This particular article is going to focus mainly on TVs, streaming devices, and audio peripherals. So, if you were looking to buy a TV or a soundbar, you’re at the right place. We’ve curated the best TV and Audio deals for Black Friday 2021 to help you get your favorite products at the best possible prices. Let’s jump right into the deals now. Feel free to navigate to relevant sections of the article using the index below.

Best Black Friday TV Deals

If you’re big on entertainment, a good TV goes a long way in ensuring you enjoy the content you’re watching. Here are some great TV deals on Black Friday which you can use to upgrade your existing TV or get a new one for your living room or bedroom. We’ve segregated the deals into different sections based on the size of the TV you’re looking for.

Best 32-inch to 43-inch TV Deals

    TCL 40-inch Full HD Android TV

    Affordable and reliable

    This TV from TCL has a 40-inch panel and comes with Android TV. It's affordable and has good picture quality for an entry-level TV.
    Samsung 43-inch 4K QLED TV

    Great QLED option

    This Samsung TV has a 4K resolution so your content is going to look sharper. It's also a QLED TV and runs on Samsung' own Tizen OS.
    Toshiba 32-inch LED Fire TV

    Affordable 32-inch option

    If you're looking for a smaller option at a cheaper price, this is a good option. It comes with Amazon's Fire TV UI pre-installed.

Best 55-inch TV Deals

    LG 55-inch OLED 4K TV

    Excellent picture quality

    OLED TVs are one of the best when it comes to picture quality and this 4K TV from LG lives up to it. It comes with WebOS and is a great option.
    Insignia 55-inch 4K QLED TV

    Affordable 4K QLED

    This is a relatively affordable 4K QLED TV for $399.from Best Buy's in-house brand. It runs Amazon's Fire TV UI and is a good pick for
    Samsung Frame 55-inch 4K TV

    Aesthetic looks

    Samsung is one of the best TV manufacturers out there. The 4K Frame LED TV looks great and produces excellent picture quality.

Best 65-inch TV Deals

    Sony 65-inch 4K OLED Google TV

    Brilliant display

    This is one of the best OLED TVs you're going to get out there around this price. It also comes with the new Google TV UI. If you have the budget, go for it.
    LG 65-inch 4K Nanocell LED TV

    Good mid-range option

    Here's a good option that's not too expensive but provides great image quality. It runs on WebOS and has extremely thin bezels.
    Hisense 65-inch 4K LED TV

    Budget-oriented

    This TV from Hisense is for those of you who are looking for a big TV without spending too much money. Comes with Android TV.

Best 75-inch and above TV Deals

    Samsung 75-inch 4K LED TV

    Reliable, yet affordable

    If you're looking for a large TV from a reputed brand, this is the one to pick. It's nice and affordable, but runs on Samsung's Tizen OS.
    LG 77-inch OLED 4K TV

    Premium quality

    OLED TVs are one of the best when it comes to picture quality and this 4K TV from LG lives up to it. It comes with WebOS and is a great option.
    Hisense 65-inch 4K LED TV

    Huge and affordable

    This TV from Hisense is for those of you who are looking for a large TV without spending too much money. Comes with Android TV.

Best Streaming Devices Deals

If you have an older TV that’s not smart or you just got yourself a new TV but want to upgrade the quality of the services on offer, a good streaming stick or device is recommended. Here are some of the best ones on sale right now.

    Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

    Tried and tested

    The Fire TV Stick is one of the most popular streaming devices and it's just gotten more affordable now! It's the best device on a budget.
    Apple TV 4K

    Premium offering

    If you want the best and one of the most premium streaming devices out there that even syncs with your Apple products, this should be your pick.
    Chromecast with Google TV

    New and advanced

    This is Google's latest streaming device that comes with a revamped UI and a clutter-free experience. It's a great option especially on a budget.

Best Audio and Soundbar Deals

You’ve got a new TV, and you want to take the audio experience to the next level since most TVs don’t have extraordinary speakers. What do you do? Well, pick up one of these products and you’ll be good to go!

    Samsung 2.1 Channel Soundbar

    Good for starters

    If you want to get started off with improving your audio experience with your TV, this is a good soundbar to start with at a decent price.
    Vizio 5.1 Channel V-Series Soundbar

    Surround sound experience

    This is a 5.1 channel soundbar which means you're getting more speakers to place across your room. This will give you a nice surround sound experience.
    LG 2.1 Channel 300W Soundbar System

    Good bass

    Here's a 300W 2.1 channel soundbar from LG. It comes with a 6-inch Subwoofer to give you a thumping experience. Good pick for the price.

These are some of the best TV and audio deals for Black Friday this year! This list is a WIP. So, make sure you’re tuned in to all our updates, or you might miss some good offers. We’ll keep adding new deals throughout this week.

