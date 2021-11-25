Here are the Best Black Friday 2021 Deals on TVs and Home Audio equipment

It’s that time of the year again when you can finally hit the Checkout button below your tech wishlist! Black Friday 2021 is here which means a ton of your favorite gadgets are discounted. You can get some really good deals across various categories which you can find in our comprehensive Black Friday deals roundup for phones and Black Friday deals roundup for PC and Gaming. This particular article is going to focus mainly on TVs, streaming devices, and audio peripherals. So, if you were looking to buy a TV or a soundbar, you’re at the right place. We’ve curated the best TV and Audio deals for Black Friday 2021 to help you get your favorite products at the best possible prices. Let’s jump right into the deals now. Feel free to navigate to relevant sections of the article using the index below.

Navigate this page:

Best Black Friday TV Deals

If you’re big on entertainment, a good TV goes a long way in ensuring you enjoy the content you’re watching. Here are some great TV deals on Black Friday which you can use to upgrade your existing TV or get a new one for your living room or bedroom. We’ve segregated the deals into different sections based on the size of the TV you’re looking for.

Best 32-inch to 43-inch TV Deals

TCL 40-inch Full HD Android TV Affordable and reliable This TV from TCL has a 40-inch panel and comes with Android TV. It's affordable and has good picture quality for an entry-level TV. $179 at Best Buy

Samsung 43-inch 4K QLED TV Great QLED option This Samsung TV has a 4K resolution so your content is going to look sharper. It's also a QLED TV and runs on Samsung' own Tizen OS. $499 at Best Buy

Toshiba 32-inch LED Fire TV Affordable 32-inch option If you're looking for a smaller option at a cheaper price, this is a good option. It comes with Amazon's Fire TV UI pre-installed. $149 at Best Buy

Best 55-inch TV Deals

LG 55-inch OLED 4K TV Excellent picture quality OLED TVs are one of the best when it comes to picture quality and this 4K TV from LG lives up to it. It comes with WebOS and is a great option. $1096 at Amazon

Insignia 55-inch 4K QLED TV Affordable 4K QLED This is a relatively affordable 4K QLED TV for $399.from Best Buy's in-house brand. It runs Amazon's Fire TV UI and is a good pick for $399 at Best Buy

Samsung Frame 55-inch 4K TV Aesthetic looks Samsung is one of the best TV manufacturers out there. The 4K Frame LED TV looks great and produces excellent picture quality. $999 at Best Buy

Best 65-inch TV Deals

Sony 65-inch 4K OLED Google TV Brilliant display This is one of the best OLED TVs you're going to get out there around this price. It also comes with the new Google TV UI. If you have the budget, go for it. $1798 at Amazon

LG 65-inch 4K Nanocell LED TV Good mid-range option Here's a good option that's not too expensive but provides great image quality. It runs on WebOS and has extremely thin bezels. $729 at Best Buy

Hisense 65-inch 4K LED TV Budget-oriented This TV from Hisense is for those of you who are looking for a big TV without spending too much money. Comes with Android TV. $499 at Best Buy

Best 75-inch and above TV Deals

Samsung 75-inch 4K LED TV Reliable, yet affordable If you're looking for a large TV from a reputed brand, this is the one to pick. It's nice and affordable, but runs on Samsung's Tizen OS. $849 at Best Buy

LG 77-inch OLED 4K TV Premium quality OLED TVs are one of the best when it comes to picture quality and this 4K TV from LG lives up to it. It comes with WebOS and is a great option. $2499 at Best Buy

Hisense 65-inch 4K LED TV Huge and affordable This TV from Hisense is for those of you who are looking for a large TV without spending too much money. Comes with Android TV. $699 at Best Buy

Best Streaming Devices Deals

If you have an older TV that’s not smart or you just got yourself a new TV but want to upgrade the quality of the services on offer, a good streaming stick or device is recommended. Here are some of the best ones on sale right now.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Tried and tested The Fire TV Stick is one of the most popular streaming devices and it's just gotten more affordable now! It's the best device on a budget. $25 at Best Buy

Apple TV 4K Premium offering If you want the best and one of the most premium streaming devices out there that even syncs with your Apple products, this should be your pick. $179 at Best Buy

Chromecast with Google TV New and advanced This is Google's latest streaming device that comes with a revamped UI and a clutter-free experience. It's a great option especially on a budget. $40 at Best Buy

Best Audio and Soundbar Deals

You’ve got a new TV, and you want to take the audio experience to the next level since most TVs don’t have extraordinary speakers. What do you do? Well, pick up one of these products and you’ll be good to go!

Samsung 2.1 Channel Soundbar Good for starters If you want to get started off with improving your audio experience with your TV, this is a good soundbar to start with at a decent price. $129 at Best Buy

Vizio 5.1 Channel V-Series Soundbar Surround sound experience This is a 5.1 channel soundbar which means you're getting more speakers to place across your room. This will give you a nice surround sound experience. $199 at Best Buy

LG 2.1 Channel 300W Soundbar System Good bass Here's a 300W 2.1 channel soundbar from LG. It comes with a 6-inch Subwoofer to give you a thumping experience. Good pick for the price. $149 at Best Buy

These are some of the best TV and audio deals for Black Friday this year! This list is a WIP. So, make sure you’re tuned in to all our updates, or you might miss some good offers. We’ll keep adding new deals throughout this week.