Here are the Best Black Friday 2021 Deals on TVs and Home Audio equipment
It’s that time of the year again when you can finally hit the Checkout button below your tech wishlist! Black Friday 2021 is here which means a ton of your favorite gadgets are discounted. You can get some really good deals across various categories which you can find in our comprehensive Black Friday deals roundup for phones and Black Friday deals roundup for PC and Gaming. This particular article is going to focus mainly on TVs, streaming devices, and audio peripherals. So, if you were looking to buy a TV or a soundbar, you’re at the right place. We’ve curated the best TV and Audio deals for Black Friday 2021 to help you get your favorite products at the best possible prices. Let’s jump right into the deals now. Feel free to navigate to relevant sections of the article using the index below.
Navigate this page:
- Best TV Deals
- Best Streaming Devices Deals
- Best Audio and Soundbar Deals
Best Black Friday TV Deals
If you’re big on entertainment, a good TV goes a long way in ensuring you enjoy the content you’re watching. Here are some great TV deals on Black Friday which you can use to upgrade your existing TV or get a new one for your living room or bedroom. We’ve segregated the deals into different sections based on the size of the TV you’re looking for.
Best 32-inch to 43-inch TV Deals
- This TV from TCL has a 40-inch panel and comes with Android TV. It's affordable and has good picture quality for an entry-level TV.
- This Samsung TV has a 4K resolution so your content is going to look sharper. It's also a QLED TV and runs on Samsung' own Tizen OS.
- If you're looking for a smaller option at a cheaper price, this is a good option. It comes with Amazon's Fire TV UI pre-installed.
- Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV: $269
- Toshiba 43-inch 43C350KU C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $289
- LG – 43-inch Class UP7000 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV: $329
- Sony – 43-inch class X85J 4K UHD LED Smart Google TV: $649
- LG – 48-inch Class A1 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV: $899
- Samsung 43-inch Class Frame Series 4K Quantum HDR LED Smart TV with Alexa Built-in: $797
Best 55-inch TV Deals
- OLED TVs are one of the best when it comes to picture quality and this 4K TV from LG lives up to it. It comes with WebOS and is a great option.
- This is a relatively affordable 4K QLED TV for $399.from Best Buy's in-house brand. It runs Amazon's Fire TV UI and is a good pick for
- Samsung is one of the best TV manufacturers out there. The 4K Frame LED TV looks great and produces excellent picture quality.
- Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV: $379
- Insignia – 55-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $299
- Sony – 55-inch Class BRAVIA XR A80J Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV: $1,399
- Samsung – 55-inch Class 8000 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV: $579
- TCL – 55-inch Class 4 Series 4K LED UHD Smart Roku TV: $379
- Hisense 55-inch Class H9 Quantum Series Android 4K ULED Smart TV: $649
Best 65-inch TV Deals
- This is one of the best OLED TVs you're going to get out there around this price. It also comes with the new Google TV UI. If you have the budget, go for it.
- Here's a good option that's not too expensive but provides great image quality. It runs on WebOS and has extremely thin bezels.
- This TV from Hisense is for those of you who are looking for a big TV without spending too much money. Comes with Android TV.
- LG – 65-inch Class C1 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV: $1,799
- VIZIO 65-Inch P-Series Premium 4K UHD Quantum Color LED HDR 120Hz Gaming TV: $1,399
- VIZIO – 65-inch Class V-Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV: $499
- Toshiba 65-inch 65C350KU C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $499
- TCL 65-inch Class 6-Series Mini-LED QLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV: $899
- Sony – 65-inch Class BRAVIA XR X90J Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV: $1,199
- Samsung – 65-inch Class 7 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV: $569
- Samsung – 65-inch Class Q60A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV: $849
Best 75-inch and above TV Deals
- If you're looking for a large TV from a reputed brand, this is the one to pick. It's nice and affordable, but runs on Samsung's Tizen OS.
- OLED TVs are one of the best when it comes to picture quality and this 4K TV from LG lives up to it. It comes with WebOS and is a great option.
- This TV from Hisense is for those of you who are looking for a large TV without spending too much money. Comes with Android TV.
- Sony – 77-inch Class BRAVIA XR A80J Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV: $2,999
- Hisense – 85-inch Class H65 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV: $1,099
- Samsung – 75-inch Class Q60A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV: $1,099
- LG – 86-inch Class UP8770 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV: $1,499
- LG – 75-inch Class NanoCell 75 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV: $999
- VIZIO 75-Inch M-Series Quantum 4K UHD LED HDR TV with Apple AirPlay and Chromecast Built-in: $799
Best Streaming Devices Deals
If you have an older TV that’s not smart or you just got yourself a new TV but want to upgrade the quality of the services on offer, a good streaming stick or device is recommended. Here are some of the best ones on sale right now.
- The Fire TV Stick is one of the most popular streaming devices and it's just gotten more affordable now! It's the best device on a budget.
- If you want the best and one of the most premium streaming devices out there that even syncs with your Apple products, this should be your pick.
- This is Google's latest streaming device that comes with a revamped UI and a clutter-free experience. It's a great option especially on a budget.
- Google – Chromecast Streaming Media Player: $20
- Roku – Premiere Streaming Media Player with Premium High-Speed HDMI Cable and Simple Remote: $20
- Amazon Fire TV Stick HD with Alexa Voice Remote: $20
Best Audio and Soundbar Deals
You’ve got a new TV, and you want to take the audio experience to the next level since most TVs don’t have extraordinary speakers. What do you do? Well, pick up one of these products and you’ll be good to go!
- If you want to get started off with improving your audio experience with your TV, this is a good soundbar to start with at a decent price.
- This is a 5.1 channel soundbar which means you're getting more speakers to place across your room. This will give you a nice surround sound experience.
- Here's a 300W 2.1 channel soundbar from LG. It comes with a 6-inch Subwoofer to give you a thumping experience. Good pick for the price.
- Samsung – 3.1-Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer and Dolby Digital 5.1/DTS Virtual:X: $209
- Samsung – 3.1.2-Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer and Dolby Atmos/DTS:X: $329
- Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen – Smart Home Display with Google Assistant: $49
- Roku – Streambar Powerful 4K Streaming Media Player, Premium Audio, All in One, Voice Remote and TV controls: $80
- Samsung – Sound Tower Powered Wireless Speaker: $379
- LG – 3.1-Channel 420W Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer and DTS Virtual:X: $249
These are some of the best TV and audio deals for Black Friday this year! This list is a WIP. So, make sure you’re tuned in to all our updates, or you might miss some good offers. We’ll keep adding new deals throughout this week.