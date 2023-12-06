Whether your desktop PC's motherboard didn't come with wireless abilities or your laptop's wireless card fizzled out after a couple of years of service, there are plenty of affordable solutions to add Bluetooth to your computer. Whether you need a dongle for a USB port, a new internal part, or something a bit more advanced for high-quality audio, we've put together this collection of quality Bluetooth adapters to get you back on the wireless wave.

The convenience of Bluetooth is mostly taken for granted these days. Wireless accessories connect quickly and easily, and there's no cable clutter with which you must contend. However, not all devices come with a wireless Bluetooth connection right out of the box. In this case, your laptop or computer not having native Bluetooth abilities does not mean you've hit a dead end.

If your devices are still using Bluetooth 4.0 and you want to spend as little as possible, TP-Link's UB400 should be a top option. It's usually available for right around $10 and is compatible with Windows XP through Windows 11. Like the UB500 it has a low-profile design that doesn't take up much more room than the USB-A port.

Standard USB adapters sometimes don't offer enough range for your needs, especially if you like to walk around while wearing a wireless headset . Techkey's long range USB-A adapter brings Bluetooth 5.3 with about 100 meters of coverage. It's compatible with Windows 8, Windows 10, and Windows 11, and it should be a plug-and-play experience.

Laptops generally come with a discrete M.2 card that handles Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. These cards are sometimes too slow for your needs or simply stop working after some time. The good news is that you can replace the M.2 card with something like this from Nicgiga. It offers Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity with support for Windows 10 and Windows 11.

If your desktop PC has some open room in a PCIe slot, TP-Link's Archer TX55E is a more permanent option that adds Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. Two antennae stick out the back to improve range, and you get the reliability and speed of modern wireless connectivity on both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth fronts.

The Asus BT500 is basically the same thing as the TP-Link UB500, except it comes at a higher price. It's a low-profile USB-A adapter that supports Bluetooth 5.0, and it's compatible with Linux, Windows 8, and Windows 10/11. It can hit up to 40 meters of range in BLE mode, and it'll support up to 3Mbps transfer speeds.

Have a PC that you want to connect to a high-end wireless audio setup? FiiO's BTA30Pro is a more expensive option, but it makes up for it with aptX and LDAC support, USB and SP/DIF inputs, and excellent range. It can receive a signal, transmit a signal, or decode digitally for improved sound quality over Bluetooth.

The TP-Link UB500 is another USB-A adapter with a low-profile design. It supports Bluetooth 5.0, it works with Windows 7, Windows 10, and Windows 11, and it's easy to get set up with no drivers needed (save for Windows 7). It's regularly priced at about $15, buy you can usually find it closer to $10 with frequent discounts.

Techkey's USB-A adapter offers modern Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity in a low-profile design that doesn't take up much more room than the USB port itself. It's compatible with Windows 8 through Windows 11, and it requires no setup beyond plugging it in. Expect up to 30 meters of coverage for everything like headphones, mice, keyboards, controllers, and printers.

Finding the best Bluetooth adapter for your PC

Even the best laptops and the best motherboards can have their Bluetooth connectivity fail. I've seen laptop M.2 wireless cards die after only a few months of service. I've purchased motherboards on the cheap that don't come with built-in Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. And I've had some accessories — like a wireless gaming headset — that just work better with a dedicated dongle using the correct Bluetooth standard.

The beauty of these Bluetooth adapters is that they're generally quite cheap and easy to use. You don't need to upgrade to a new motherboard or M.2 chip if you don't want to (as long as you have a free USB port), but the option is there for those who are more comfortable with some DIY work.

If we're picking one USB adapter here, it's the Techkey option that supports Bluetooth 5.3. It's compatible with Windows 10 and 11, it's affordably priced at about $17, and it's not much larger than the USB-A port itself. It really requires no setup beyond plugging it in. Techkey says it offers range up to about 30 meters, though that will drop depending on the layout of your home or office.

Those who want to spend even less should check out the TP-Link UB500. It's also a low-profile USB-A adapter with support for Windows 7, Windows 10, and Windows 11. It supports Bluetooth 5.0, it's easy to get working (just plug it in and go), and it only costs about $15 when not on sale. It is, however, usually discounted to around $10 or $11.