Bluetooth headsets have gained massive popularity over the past few years, especially with the concept of work-from-home on the rise. No longer just a convenience, they are now a necessity for those seeking efficient and hands-free communication in various environments. Whether you're hustling in a bustling coffee shop or immersed in an important conference call from the comfort of your home office, Bluetooth headsets offer unparalleled versatility and mobility.

However, choosing the right Bluetooth headset for calls is not just about convenience. The ideal headset should strike a balance between crystal-clear audio quality and comfort so that you hear and are heard without disruptions. Noise-canceling technology, beamforming microphones, and superior sound drivers are features to look for, as they play a key role in eliminating background noise and delivering sharp audio clarity.

With so many options available in the market, it can become confusing which one to go for. Fortunately for you, the following is a list of the best Bluetooth headsets for calls, ranging from premium options to budget-friendly choices.

Our top picks for the best Bluetooth headsets for calls

Source: Audio-Technica Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT2 Editor's choice The Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT2 headphones take the legendary M-Series to the next level. With 45mm drivers and a dedicated amplifier, they offer studio-quality sound in a wireless design. You’ll have crystal-clear calls followed by a massive 50 hours of battery life. The A-T Connect app lets you personalize your experience as well. Pros Sound and build-quality are exceptional

50-hour battery backup

Dual microphones for better call support Cons Ear cups are small for someone with relatively bigger ears $200 at Amazon $200 at B&H

The ATH-M50xBT2 Wireless Headphones represent a refined version of the ATH-M50x, focusing on a much better sound stage and enhanced voice quality delivering excellent call quality. Packed with loads of features, these headphones are the ultimate audio companion.

Starting off, these headphones feature proprietary 45 mm large-aperture drivers and a dedicated amplifier which helps deliver unparalleled clarity along with an extended frequency range. But it doesn't stop there. The ATH-M50xBT2 also comes with an AK4331 advanced audio DAC and a dedicated internal headphone amp. This combination delivers pure, natural sound that captures every nuance of your audio content.

For those who demand precision in audio calls, the ATH-M50xBT2 features the low latency mode too. This ensures that your voice stays perfectly in tune for a smooth and lag-free conversation experience. Aside from being great for calls, this feature is quite useful for movies and gaming too. On top of that, these headphones feature beam-forming technology. This helps to focus wireless signals in specific directions, improving signal strength, range, and throughput while reducing interference.

Moreover, these headphones offer plenty of juice to keep up. With a remarkable battery life of up to 50 hours on a full charge, you can stay connected on calls without having to worry. And if you're in a hurry, a mere 10-minute rapid charge via the USB-C connection gives you up to 3 hours of battery life.

You’ll be amazed by the multipoint pairing function which allows you to stay connected to two Bluetooth devices simultaneously. So, for example, imagine you're at your office, working on your laptop while listening to your favorite music on these headphones. Suddenly, your smartphone rings with an important call from a colleague. Instead of scrambling to disconnect your headphones from your laptop and pair them with your smartphone, you can seamlessly switch between devices without missing a beat.

With so much offered in mid-range headphones, it definitely suits the majority of people looking to purchase a Bluetooth headset for calls.The Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones are a testament to Sennheiser's commitment to delivering top-tier audio experiences. With a 42mm transducer system and aptX Adaptive technology, music enthusiasts will be treated to an audiophile-inspired listening journey that's truly exceptional.

Source: Sennheiser Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Best premium $284 $380 Save $96 The Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones are a game-changer for audio enthusiasts. With a 42mm transducer system and aptX, they deliver premium sound quality. The razor-sharp calls, 60-hour battery life, and digital microphones make these headphones a top choice for those who demand excellence in audio and communication. Pros Superb sound with enhanced noise cancellation

Intuitive touch controls

60-hour battery life Cons The smart control app is a bit slow $300 at Best Buy $284 at Amazon

One of the most impressive aspects of the Momentum 4 is the comfort and extended battery life. The lightweight, foldable design, combined with a padded headband and cushioned ear pads, ensures long-lasting comfort even during extended listening sessions. Moreover, you can enjoy up to an astonishing 60 hours of playback time, and fast charging ensures there’s minimal interruptions while on long calls.

Now, let's talk about their utility for calls. The Momentum 4 headphones feature four digital beamforming microphones for a crystal-clear voice pick-up. This is especially useful for those important work calls. These microphones also automatically minimize wind noise so that the voice comes through loud and clear even in outdoor environments.

On top of that, the Momentum 4 headphones excel in providing a distraction-free environment, thanks to their Adaptive Noise Cancelation. Whether you're on a noisy commute or in a bustling coffee shop, these headphones keep you immersed in your music. What's remarkable is that they also come with an Adjustable Transparency Mode, enabling you to stay aware of your surroundings when needed, making them great for on-the-go use.

For a truly tailored listening experience, you can download the Sennheiser Smart Control app. It allows you to customize the sound even further using the built-in EQ, sound modes. For more customization, there’s an innovative Sound Personalization feature to fine-tune the audio to your unique preference. Plus, it's worth noting that these headphones provide easy access to voice assistants too.

In a nutshell, Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones are one of the best Bluetooth headsets for calls, especially due to the personalized sound, noise cancelation, and impressive battery life.

Source: Logitech Logitech Zone Vibe 100 Best value $80 $100 Save $20 The Logitech Zone Vibe 100 are versatile and stylish wireless headphones that will last 18 hours on a charge. Pros Integration with video conferencing applications

Flip-to-Mute innovative mic design

Fast charging support Cons A bit bulky and fragile

Not suitable for extra loud volumes $80 at Amazon $86 at Best Buy $97 at B&H

If you're on a budget, consider the Logitech Zone Vibe 100 Lightweight Wireless Over Ear Headphones – an affordable yet practical choice. They offer a seamless calling experience, impressive audio quality, and all-day comfort.

The first notable feature of the Zone Vibe 100 headphones is their compatibility with popular video conferencing platforms such as Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and Zoom. So, whether you're catching up with colleagues or attending virtual team meetings, these headphones have you covered.

Besides, another key highlight of the Zone Vibe 100 is its noise-canceling technology. With digital signal processing (DSP), these headphones excel at capturing your voice clearly while effectively eliminating background noise. This feature is particularly useful when you need to focus on your calls and attain crystal-clear sound clarity.

The audio quality of these headphones is fairly good. These headphones are equipped with 40 mm speakers which are fine considering the deep bass and crisp highs. But, at extra loud volumes, you can expect to have noticeable distortion. Nonetheless, given the low price tag, these headphones are not a bad choice, especially if you are purchasing them for the purpose of calls.

Additionally, the flip-to-mute microphone is a cool feature that provides immediate privacy whenever you need it. The mic tucks away neatly when not in use, giving you control over when your voice is heard. Logitech has also shown commitment to sustainability by using 25% post-consumer recycled plastic in the construction of these headphones. Plus, it is offered in 3 different colors too.

Source: LG LG Tone Style HBS-SL5 For sports enthusiasts $81 $100 Save $19 A neckband-style headset for calls recommended for people interested in sports. Also has a vibration alert. Pros Lightweight and sleek design

Tuned by Meridian Audio

Comes with vibration alert Cons Shorter battery time compared to other options $81 at Amazon

The LG Tone Style HBS-SL5 Bluetooth Wireless Stereo Neckband Earbuds, tuned by Meridian Audio, offer an impressive audio experience in a sleek and comfortable design. These earbuds deliver a sound that's almost as good as being at a live concert, with deep bass and crystal-clear treble. You'll notice the improvement from the moment you start listening. And they're excellent for phone calls too.

The dual microphones allow for smoother conversations with clear audio. No more struggling to make yourself heard or deciphering muffled voices on the other end. The neckband also features a vibration alert, which is incredibly handy. You'll experience it when you receive a text or call, so you won't miss important notifications even if your phone is tucked away, or when you are on the run.

The LG Tone Style HBS-SL5 excels as a hands-free calling solution. The earbuds offer a perfect fit, thanks to the multiple-sized earbuds options, ensuring they stay comfortably in your ears during calls and music playback. This snug fit not only enhances call performance but also improves the overall audio experience.

But that's not all these earbuds have to offer. The battery life is quite impressive, with 8 hours of talk time and 8 hours of music playtime on a single charge. While this is lower than other options in this list, it comes in a neckband design, which usually offers a lower battery timing. Besides, the price is nominal too, making these headphones quite a reasonable bargain.

But, on the contrary, the fast-charging feature is a game-changer – just 10 minutes of charging gives you 3 hours of use. So, even if you're in a hurry, you can get a quick top-up before your next call or music session.

Source: Jabra Jabra Talk 25 SE Mono 9-hours talk time $30 $45 Save $15 The Jabra Talk 25 SE Mono Bluetooth Headset promises outstanding call sound, featuring an omni-directional microphone and 11mm dynamic speaker. It also comes with up to 9 hours of talk time. Pros One in-ear convenient design

Omni-directional microphone

Easily fits to either ear Cons Mono sound output

No voice control $30 at Amazon

The Jabra Talk 25 SE Mono Bluetooth Headset offers a simple and effective solution for hands-free communication on the go. Thanks to its omnidirectional microphone and 11mm dynamic speaker, you can enjoy high-definition calls that make your conversations sound as if you were in the same room. You, your voice, and your callers will truly appreciate this level of clarity. So, in terms of call quality, the Jabra Talk 25 SE is a fine choice.

But that's not all it has to offer. This Bluetooth headset also enhances your overall mobile experience. You can wirelessly stream GPS directions, music, and podcasts from your smartphone. On top of that, there’s also a voice guidance feature that keeps you informed about connection status and reminds you when it's time to recharge.

Let's talk about the battery life – up to 9 hours of talk time and up to 10 days of standby time on a single charge. This is a pretty useful feature for someone wanting uninterrupted conversations, with just an ear-piece headset. Besides, the Power Nap feature is a smart addition which automatically turns off the headset if disconnected for an hour. This helps to conserve battery life, and does not require you to frequently charge.

Whether you're juggling work-related calls and personal chats or simply need the flexibility to connect to different devices, this headset has you covered. Thanks to Bluetooth 5.0, you can stay connected to multiple devices at the same time. If you still have any doubts about quality, you’ll be glad to know that this headset comes with a 1-year warranty too.

While the Jabra Talk 25 SE excels in call quality, comfort, and battery life, it isn't really designed for noisy situations, since there is one ear-piece only. There’s no option for noise cancelation either. However, since it offers a good balance between functionality and affordability, it made it down to our list as a reliable and straightforward Bluetooth headset for calls and more.

Source: Sennheiser Sennheiser HD 350BT Foldable design $90 $120 Save $30 The Sennheiser HD 350BT headphones offer Bluetooth 5.0, a 30-hour battery life, and a 32mm transducer with a wide 80Hz to 6,000Hz frequency response. This broad frequency range helps to deliver an excellent call quality that captures both low and high vocal tones. The foldable design is an added plus. Pros Works with Siri and Google Assistant

Sennheiser App support

30-hour battery life Cons Does not have active noise cancelation $90 at Amazon

The Sennheiser HD 350BT Black Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones are a noteworthy addition in the list of Bluetooth headsets for calls. Sporting Bluetooth 5.0 technology, these headphones provide effortless and reliable connectivity that even supports AAC and AptX Low Latency codec. From a technical standpoint, this ensures a listening experience with minimal lag. The 32 mm transducer size and 28 Ω impedance contribute to exceptional sound quality, and you’ll experience pure and clear audio with a sound pressure level of 108 dB at 1 kHz/0 dBFS.

The 30-hour battery life is a definite plus for extended listening sessions, and USB-C fast charging ensures you won't have to wait around for too long. Moreover, the fact that the headphones offer a frequency response of 80 Hz to 6,000 Hz for the microphone means your calls will be delivered with clarity.

What sets these headphones apart is not just their exceptional performance but also their thoughtful design. You can easily fold them which makes carrying them around easier. Sennheiser's minimalist approach shines through, and you'll appreciate the classic esthetics. The headphones are offered in two colors: Black and White.

But that’s about it when it comes to the HD 350BT's advantages for calls. While they excel in sound quality and battery life, their microphone pick-up pattern (Dual Beamforming) could be more advanced. When compared to the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones (Our Top Pick), which boast a four-microphone system for crystal-clear voice pick-up, the HD 350BT falls a bit short in this department.

Besides, it's worth mentioning that they lack active noise cancelation, which might be a drawback for those seeking complete isolation in noisy surroundings. It does make sense to an extent, since the price is relatively low as compared to other Sennheiser headsets.

Source: Baseus Baseus Bowie MA10 Cheapest option The Baseus Bowie MA10 Bluetooth earbuds offer an impressive 140-hour playback time with their charging case. With -48dB noise cancelation and four ENC microphones, they eliminate 95% of ambient noise. Perfect for extended use, clear calls, and active lifestyles. Pros IPX6 Waterproof rating

140-hour playback time

Reduces 95% of the ambient noise Cons Case might get dirty easily

Only one color available (Black) $30 at Amazon

The Baseus Bowie MA10 wireless earbuds are a great choice, especially with their sleek design, and state-of-the-art features for an enhanced calling experience. Before we move on, you’ll be glad to know that these earbuds are endorsed by Oscar Class Composers: Chad Cannon, Joel Goodman, and Pedro Osuna.

Starting off, the Baseus Bowie MA10 earbuds are engineered to provide an astonishing 140 hours of playback time with the charging case. Yes, you read that right – a whopping 140 hours! Consider the charging case, and you get an impressive 140-hour playback. One full charge gives 8 hours of non-stop music, and when the battery's low, a brief 10-minute charge gives an extra 2 hours of juice. This means you can enjoy your favorite music, podcasts, or even the long call sessions for hours without needing to recharge.

Baseus also offers an exceptional audio experience, thanks to the -48dB immersive active noise cancelation (ANC) system. These headphones are no less than a genius, since they automatically detect and cancel out a staggering 95% of ambient noise. Ideally, this is what makes these earbuds a really nice option for calls, especially if you are often in crowded environments.

Besides, you'll experience top-notch call quality thanks to the 4 Environmental Noise Canceling (ENC) microphones that precisely pick up your voice while blocking out background noise. With Baseus's latest Bluetooth 5.3 chipset, the connection is seamless and stable.

Moreover, the IPX6 waterproof rating and ergonomic design make them an ideal choice for gym-goers and outdoor activities. They fit snugly and comfortably in your ears, and with three different eartip sizes, you'll find a perfect fit.

If you are really lacking a budget for a Bluetooth headset, you should consider the Baseus Bowie MA10 since they are the cheapest ones in the list. But, with that being said, there is no compromise on the quality either.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones Best for audiophiles The Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones redefine audio excellence with a 30mm driver unit, advanced noise cancelation, and crystal-clear hands-free calling. It even has an AI technology to upscale the beats. Offering up to 30 hours of battery life and quick charging, this headphone provides state-of-the-art sound quality. Pros 8 microphones provides remarkable voice quality

Quick charging and 30 hours of battery

Extremely comfortable Cons Quite an expensive option $398 at Amazon $400 at Best Buy

If you are a true audiophile, you shouldn’t settle for anything less than the Sony WH-1000XM5. Unlike other options, this one has 8 microphones and offers noise cancelation powered by two processors. There’s also the Auto NC Optimizer and Multi Noise Sensor technology that eliminate any noise based on your surroundings and wearing conditions.

Undoubtedly, you’ll be experiencing your calls in a flawless manner, even in the busiest conditions. This is due to the 4 beamforming microphones, Precise Voice Pickup Technology, and advanced audio processing. You'll be heard loud and clear, even in noisy environments. With up to 30 hours of battery life and quick charging, they're perfect for long journeys. A quick 3-minute charge provides 3 hours of playback. The lightweight, comfortable design, featuring soft leather, ensures a perfect fit for all-day wear.

Moreover, the intuitive touch controls allow you to manage music playback, adjust volume, activate voice assistants, and take calls effortlessly. Speak-to-Chat and Quick Attention modes add everyday convenience by pausing music when needed. These headphones even automatically pause when taken off and resume when worn again (just like AirPods). For added convenience, the Speak-to-Chat and Quick Attention modes pause music and let in ambient sound when needed.

The best part? It comes with an Edge-AI-powered DSEE Extreme technology. This enhances digital music in real-time by identifying instruments, genres, and song elements. It uses AI to ensure that even compressed music files sound richer and more detailed, delivering a superior listening experience.

One thing is for sure: No matter how high the volume is, the sound is going to be exceptionally clear, with no distortion or fuzzing. Personally speaking, the WH-1000XM5 is a game-changer in the audio world. With their Integrated Processor V1 and HD Noise Canceling Processor QN1, they excel in noise cancelation.

Which Bluetooth headset is suitable for you?

Picking the right Bluetooth headset depends on a number of factors. Since you are getting it for calls, the most important features to look out for are noise cancelation, multiple microphones, ease of use, and good battery timing. Moreover, one aspect many would consider is the design. Some of the headsets come in an earpiece form, while others are an over-ear headset. Earbud design is also quite popular nowadays.

Source: Audio-Technica Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT2 Audio-Technica ATH M50xBT2 comes with beamforming technology microphones that provide crystal-clear call quality. $200 at Amazon $200 at B&H

Given the different options in our list, the overall top pick is Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT2. It is a fantastic choice for both office and personal use, especially when it comes to making calls. With their superb sound quality and comfortable fit, they make every conversation feel as clear as glass. The headphones' sound isolation capabilities ensure that you can focus on your calls without distraction in noisy office environments.

However, for someone looking for a budget-friendly option, the Logitech Zone Vibe 100 Wireless Headphones are a great value pick. These headphones have digital signal processing and 40 mm speakers. They may cost less, but they certainly don't skimp on performance, offering noise-canceling microphones to ensure your voice is heard clearly during calls.