Whether you're an experienced open-ear headphone user or you're new to the game, it's important to understand what bone conduction headphones are, how they work, and which options will work for you; luckily, we're here to help. Bone conduction headphones allow you to listen to your favorite songs or talk on the phone sans any interaction with your ear canal or eardrum. While this may sound like some sort of newfangled, tech-heavy sorcery, there is evidence that bone conduction has been around since the 1700s.

Despite being a relatively niche audio product, there are tons of models to choose from, so take the time to consider where and when you’ll be using bone conduction. We're here to help you get started and introduce you to open-ear listening.

How do bone conduction headphones work?

Unlike traditional over-ear headphones which use air conduction, bone conduction completely avoids the eardrum by relying on a device, or transducer, like headphones, or a metal rod in Beethoven’s case, to analyze sound waves, convert them into vibrations, and send those through the facial bones to be received by the inner ear or cochlea. Essentially, the vibrations received by the cochlea are the same no matter which way you “hear” them; they are simply sent via a different pathway. Now, bone conduction won’t make your entire face shake. In fact, many report that these headphones are secure, comfortable, and easy to wear. However, if you are sensitive to pressure, there is a chance that you may experience dizziness or headaches after many listening for hours.

So, who can use bone conduction headphones? Anybody! An open-ear design is great for anyone who wants to stay connected to the outside world. Remember all those times your mom told you not to walk home at night with headphones in? Bone conduction keeps you aware of your surroundings at all times, providing for a more secure hike, bike, walk, or run. They are also great for swimmers who want to listen to music because the vibrations created by bone conduction can still be transmitted underwater, whereas air conduction is heavily suppressed. A waterproof pair of bone conduction headphones can keep you connected to your workout playlist lap after lap. While we have yet to discover a pair of amazing bone conduction earbuds if you're looking to round out your collection, check out our favorite wireless earbuds. But we do have some excellent recommendations for the best bone conduction earbuds.

Our favorite bone conduction headphones

Source: Shokz SHOKZ OpenRun Best overall A well-rounded pair of bone conduction headphones Available in four colors and two band sizes, the OpenRun fit gently, yet securely, around the back of the head, looping around the ears and resting against the temples. The headphones employ patented bone conduction technology, are equipped with Bluetooth 5.0, and feature PremiumPitch 2.0+, which prevents bleed, and minimizes distortion. Pros Sound quality

Waterproof

Quick-charge

Bluetooth 5.1 Cons No mobile app

"Beep" with button press

Proprietary charging cable $129 at Amazon $130 at Best Buy

You may have noticed that SHOKZ tops the charts when it comes to open-ear headphones. The brand has dedicated itself to producing high-quality bone conduction products for a variety of users, so it's no surprise that we've named the OpenRun headphones the best option for most people. An upgrade to the company’s previous model, Aeropex, this model features Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity compatible with all mobile devices, and an IP67 rating, so you can work up a sweat without risking any damage. You'll also find three physical buttons to control power, volume, voice assistant access, call control, and EQ settings.

Gentle tension is used to keep the headphones in place, with the drivers resting snuggly against the cheekbone in front of the ear. PremiumPitch 2.0+ technology keeps sound quality high with angled transducers for better transference via vibration. Like most bone conduction headphones, this pair is lacking in sub-bass, but most users will still get enough satisfying low-end. You may also notice that sound quality suffers if you are actively using your jaw (lots of eating or talking can disrupt the vibration), but overall this is a great-sounding pair of open-ear headphones.

Because the fit of bone conduction headphones is so particular, you may have trouble with stability if you need to wear a helmet, thick hat, or safety goggles. However, most users won’t have trouble finding a comfortable, secure resting place.

The only downsides to the OpenRun are a “beep” whenever your press a control button and a proprietary charging port and cable, which means adding another cable to your packing list that might be tough to replace if lost. Despite those annoyances, we still think the OpenRun has the sound quality and features that will work best for most listeners.

Source: SHOKZ SHOKZ OpenRun Pro - Premium Bone Conduction Headphones Premium pick Upgraded audio quality The OpenRun Pro is the elevated big sister to the OpenRun. Featuring a longer battery life, improved sound, and an updated design, this is the pair to reach for if you want the best of the best. The only downside is less protection from dust and water with an IP55 rating compared to the 8th generation's IP67 rating. Pros Battery life

Sound quality

Mobile app support

Bass enhancement Cons Pricey

IP rating isn't impressive

Proprietary charging cable $180 at Best Buy $179 at Amazon

If you’re able to spend a little more cash, you might like the OpenRun Pro model from SHOKZ. Though the IP rating is lower at IP55, this model features 9th-generation bone conduction technology, which produces slightly more present bass and more consistent audio quality as your face moves. You’ll also get an improved 10-hour battery and 5-minute quick charging, as well as mobile app support on Android and iOS devices. The app lets you control multipoint connectivity settings and switch between Standard and Vocal EQ modes.

The OpenRun Pro still has the proprietary charging port and button press beep, but if you’re after improved audio quality with an open-ear design, this might be just the pair for you.

Source: YouthWhisper YouthWhisper Bone Conduction Headphones Best value A budget-friendly starter The YouthWhisper bone conduction headphones are a more budget-friendly option that's great for folks just starting their open-ear journey. This pair is super lightweight with an IP54 rating and up to six hours of music listening time. Pros Lightweight

Purchase includes earplugs

Affordable Cons Call quality could be better

Getting the right fit can be a challenge $49 at Amazon

The YouthWhisper bone conduction headphones are a more affordable option and great for open-ear newbies. Though there isn’t anything fancy about this pair, the sound quality is consistent, and the fit is suitable for various activities like yoga, hiking, and biking. Each pair is super lightweight, coming in at under 1 ounce, and comfortable for long wear, supported by a battery that lasts for up to 6 hours of listening, 8 hours of phone calls, and 20 days of standby time. An IP54 rating means that they are sweat-resistant, but you won’t have to get them super wet, and you certainly can’t submerge them.

This pair supports Bluetooth 5.0 and is compatible with iOS, Android, and PC devices plus, each pair comes with earplugs, so you can achieve some sense of noise cancelation when the time is right. It is worth noting that most headphones designed for kids will limit the maximum volume to 85 dB to protect their hearing. The YouthWhisper doesn't explicitly say if the volume is capped here or not.

Source: SHOKZ SHOKZ OpenComm UC Best for calls Stay connected with a noise-canceling mic The SHOKZ OpenComm UC is the only model that can keep users connected and legible on phone calls without sacrificing audio quality. Up to 16 hours of talk time will keep you going as you bounce from meeting to meeting and the DSP noise-cancelling microphone will keep calls clear for those on the other end of the line. Pros Noise-canceling boom mic

Battery life

Multipoint connectivity Cons Pricey

Calls work best from mobile $199 at Amazon $200 at Best Buy

We all know what it feels like to keep your traditional noise-canceling headphones on all day, shuffling from Zoom meeting to Zoom meeting and eventually suffering from headaches and ear fatigue. An open-ear design puts less pressure on the ear itself and can help you remain comfortable during a busy day. Call quality can be a struggle for many Bluetooth earphones, and bone conduction models are no different. If you need a pair of open-ear headphones to get you through stretches of those work-from-home meetings, reach for one specifically designed to handle high-quality phone calls like the SHOKZ OpenComm UC.

Though pricier than other models, the OpenComm UC comes with a DSP noise-canceling boom mic which makes a huge difference when it comes to clarity and vocal isolation. The boom is flexible and can be adjusted for optimal fit or rotated away when not in use. The battery is particularly impressive, lasting for up to 16 hours of talk time and 8 hours of music with an additional two hours from a 5-minute quick charge. Multipoint connectivity means you can switch quickly from chatting on your smartphone to FaceTiming from your computer. Each pair comes with either a USB-A or USC-C loop 110 wireless adapter, which helps establish a more secure connection between the headphones and your computer.

Source: Monster Monster Open Ear Headphones Best for gaming Low latency for a faster response time The Monster Open Ear headphones combine bone and air conduction for a truly unique sound. Bluetooth 5.3 technology provides excellent connectivity and audio quality. Plus, this model includes Gaming Mode, which reduces latency, limiting it to 60ms, so you get the most from your lasted round of COD. Pros Sleek design

Bluetooth 5.3

Gaming mode

Tap controls Cons Battery life is just okay

Some report issues with charging $89 at Amazon

Being an avid gamer can also result in ear exhaustion, which means keeping a pair of open ears on deck might keep you in the game longer. This pair from Monster is specifically designed to enhance your connection and minimize latency so an improved auditory experience. Bluetooth 5.3 keeps your connection strong, and 60ms low latency means imperceptible delay times, so you can respond swiftly to any auditory threats or commands. This model features 7 hours of playback, a magnetic charging dock, and tap controls, and a sleek design that reminds us of a mini version of AirPods Max.

The Monster Open Ear design is technically a hybrid model supporting both bone and air conduction. While the fit seems to be the same as other open-ear models, on this pair, you’ll find air ports facing the ear for a more robust listening experience. Nothing will occlude the ear canal itself: you’ll still be able to hear your surroundings, but this added hybridity may result in better sound quality overall. We should not, however, that the additional air conduction will likely result in more sound bleed, so you likely won’t want to use the in a work environment or anywhere you want the utmost privacy.

Souce: SHOKZ SHOKZ OpenSwim Best for swimming Underwater karaoke, anyone? The SHOKZ OpenSwim bone conduction headphones are designed specifically for swimmers with an IP68 rating which means you can submerge them for up to two hours. While you can't access streaming services underwater, they provide up to 4GB of storage, so you can pack your favorite workout playlists directly into your headphones. Pros Waterproof

Includes swim cap

Internal storage of up to 1,200 songs Cons Pricey

No Bluetooth $149 at Amazon $150 at Best Buy $150 at B&H

Aside from one or two models, almost all headphones rated for complete submersion utilize bone conduction to connect swimmers to their favorite music. The SHOKZ OpenSwim can withstand submersion in up to 6.5 feet of water for up to two hours and holds up to 4GB of music (roughly 1,200 songs). Yes, it is a bummer that you can’t just connect to your phone and cue up individual playlists, but Bluetooth doesn’t exactly work well underwater yet. With the OpenSwim you’ll have to upload songs the old-fashioned way: dragging and dropping them into the model’s hard drive, but you can create separate music folders to maintain some control over your tunes. The OpenSwim accepts most file types, including WAV, MP3, FLAC, and AAC. An onboard multi-function button will let you access the music library, and the volume buttons will let you cycle through the different folders. Two EQ modes, Swimming and General, allow you to easily transition from land to water and vice versa without having to pause your content. Headband design hooks around the ears and fit easily underneath goggles and a swim cap. Eight hours of battery life will keep you in business, even during long swims, and onboard controls make for easy control, so you can skip tracks, change volume, and pause without missing a stroke.

Source: Amazon GZCRDZ Bone Conduction Wired Headphones Best wired An analog connection that will never die The GZCRDZ wired headphones are a good choice for those who need an analog connection. While they don't supply any special features, like onboard controls, they are a solid, inexpensive option. Pros Price

Cable clip Cons Mixed user reviews $28 at Amazon

If you’re searching for a wired pair of bone conduction headphones, chances are you’re coming up fairly short. While there aren’t a ton of options out there, the GZCRDZ headphones should provide a solid analog connection. This pair doesn’t have many bells and whistles, but it does provide a 3.5mm audio jack, a cable clip to keep your wires close to the chest, and a microphone with a mute button to answer or reject phone calls. This pair is water-resistant, so you’re protected against sweat and splashes. Some users report low-level volume with frustration regarding the lack of onboard controls, however, because of limited options, this pair is your best bet when it comes to solid connection and sound quality.

Source: myFirst myFirst Headphones BC Wireless Lite Best for kids Baby shark meets bone conduction myFirst Headphones BC is a great choice to keep kids attuned to their surroundings without limiting their ability to listen to music and movies. Cute and comfortable, this pair is also water-resistant with an IPX6 rating, so they won't succumb to your little one's spills and splashes. Volume is preset to support safe listening, and rubber ear pads make for a comfortable fit. Pros Built-in volume limiter

USB-C charging Cons Colors are limited

Battery life is just okay $59 at Amazon

The myFirst bone conduction headphones are our pick for anyone looking for an introductory pair for their kids. An open-ear design is a great way to keep kids safe while encouraging their independence. Leaving the ear canal open means your child can stay attuned to their surroundings; they’ll be able to hear your instructions, pay attention to traffic, and monitor what’s going on around them without turning off their favorite music. Plus, this pair had a built-in volume limiter, so there also won’t be any risk of damage from the unit itself.

Beyond the safety measures, the myFirst BC headphones are IPX6 rated, so they’ll be protected from your little one’s spills or splashes, and 5 hours of battery life should keep them entertained for long periods of time. Each pair comes with earplugs to keep unwanted noise out and a versatile USB-C cable for charging, so you can minimize carrying around extra cables during travel. The fit is similar to adult models with rubber contact points that should be irritant free

The bottom line on bone conduction heaphones

Overall, our favorite pair of bone conduction headphones for most users is going to be the SHOKZ OpenRun. They come with most of the features we value in air conduction headphones, like onboard controls, solid battery life, and a water-resistant design. Plus, they actually sound good. If you're already a bone conduction expert and you want the best of the best when it comes to connectivity and audio quality, try out the new and improved OpenRun Pro model. Just keep in mind you will be downgraded when it comes to water and dust resistance. If you're just looking to try out a pair before spending the big bucks, reach for the YouthWhisper model to experiment and explore the fit and feel of bone conduction.